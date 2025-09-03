Angus Tory Tess White joins list of MSPs quitting Holyrood

Angus-based Tory Tess White has joined the list of MSPs who will stand down at the next Scottish Parliament election.

Ms White, who was first elected in 2021, confirmed she will not seek election again at the vote next May.

The MSP is a regional list representative for the North East but she had planned to stand in the Angus North and Mearns constituency.

In a letter to leader Russell Findlay, she said that “with great sadness” she had decided to withdraw as a candidate.

Ms White, who lives in Monifieth, says she has made the decision on health grounds.

Stepping down ‘not an easy decision’

She said stepping down was not an easy decision but believes “it is the right one”.

She also thanked her family for their “unwavering support”.

Mr Findlay praised the MSP as being a “warrior for women’s rights and a champion for the north east”.

Posting on social media, the Scottish Conservative leader wished “Tess every future success and the best of health”.

Speaking to The Courier shortly after her selection, Ms White had said she was confident she could challenge the SNP’s dominance in Angus.

Ms White is the latest MSP to announce she will quit Holyrood at the next election.

Fellow North East regional representative Mercedes Villalba, who represents Labour, has also confirmed she will stand down.

In a message to constituents she said: “I will continue to work for the peaceful and just world I know is within reach. Real change needs supporters in Holyrood, but it requires a movement on the streets too.”

Ms Villalba was first elected in 2021 after studying at Dundee University.

A supporter of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, in 2022 she was accused of supporting “all-out communism” after claiming private businesses should be banned from making a profit.