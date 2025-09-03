Angus Tory Tess White joins list of MSPs quitting Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Tory Tess White joins list of MSPs quitting Holyrood

Tess White had been lined up to stand in Angus North and Mearns next May but says she has made the decision to step down for health reasons.

By Alasdair Clark
Angus-based Tory MSP Tess White.
Angus-based Tory MSP Tess White. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Angus-based Tory Tess White has joined the list of MSPs who will stand down at the next Scottish Parliament election.

Ms White, who was first elected in 2021, confirmed she will not seek election again at the vote next May.

The MSP is a regional list representative for the North East but she had planned to stand in the Angus North and Mearns constituency.

In a letter to leader Russell Findlay, she said that “with great sadness” she had decided to withdraw as a candidate.

Ms White, who lives in Monifieth, says she has made the decision on health grounds.

Stepping down ‘not an easy decision’

She said stepping down was not an easy decision but believes “it is the right one”.

She also thanked her family for their “unwavering support”.

Mr Findlay praised the MSP as being a “warrior for women’s rights and a champion for the north east”.

Posting on social media, the Scottish Conservative leader wished “Tess every future success and the best of health”.

Tess White and Murdo Fraser MSP
Ms White is the latest MSP to announce she is quitting Holyrood. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Speaking to The Courier shortly after her selection, Ms White had said she was confident she could challenge the SNP’s dominance in Angus.

Ms White is the latest MSP to announce she will quit Holyrood at the next election.

Fellow North East regional representative Mercedes Villalba, who represents Labour, has also confirmed she will stand down.

In a message to constituents she said: “I will continue to work for the peaceful and just world I know is within reach. Real change needs supporters in Holyrood, but it requires a movement on the streets too.”

Mercedes Villalba.

Ms Villalba was first elected in 2021 after studying at Dundee University.

A supporter of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, in 2022 she was accused of supporting “all-out communism” after claiming private businesses should be banned from making a profit.

Conversation