Sandie Peggie sues NHS Fife AGAIN as health board could face second tribunal

A&E nurse Sandie Peggie has launched a fresh legal challenge against NHS Fife – which means the health board could be taken to a second employment tribunal.

The Glenrothes mum is suing the health board again because senior health board bosses were against lifting her suspension from work in March 2024.

Ms Peggie’s lawyers have included consultants Kate Searle and Maggie Currer, and senior nurse Esther Davidson, in the bombshell new claim.

The twist in the long-running saga comes after lawyers for Ms Peggie and NHS Fife clashed when putting forward their final legal arguments at the tribunal in Dundee, with the health board looking to amend its defence.

Latest Sandie Peggie legal bid

Ms Peggie initially sued the organisation after she was suspended following a changing room row at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital with trans doctor Beth Upton on Christmas Eve in 2023.

Her latest legal bid would form an entirely separate case.

Ms Peggie alleges she was harassed and victimised under the Equality Act by health board managers who were against her return to work.

She is also suing over NHS Fife’s decision to subject her to an internal disciplinary investigation following the showdown with Dr Upton.

Her complaint will also centre on a controversial statement put out by NHS Fife on July 18 while the second round of tribunal hearings was ongoing.

Ms Peggie’s lawyers want to know who authorised its publication.

NHS Fife statement

The 1,700-word statement claimed this year’s tribunal had directly resulted in threats of physical harm and sexual violence which have been reported to police, with officers later confirming this was being probed.

NHS Fife also took aim at Sex Matters, a gender critical charity which has strongly supported Ms Peggie’s case.

The health board claimed the organisation had made efforts to “steer public opinion” around the tribunal in a way that the health board cannot, before later U-turning and removing criticism of the charity from its statement.

The statement also prompted a court action threat against NHS Fife from Scotland’s information commissioner who described it as “petulant”.

This week, more than a month after evidence hearings concluded, the two camps made their final arguments.

Jane Russell KC, NHS Fife’s lawyer, claimed Ms Peggie crossed the line in her treatment of Dr Upton and cannot be shielded by equalities laws.

Naomi Cunningham, representing the nurse, branded the health board “morally repugnant”.

She denied that Ms Peggie was racist despite messages she sent mocking Pakistani flood victims.

The amended defence from NHS Fife, yet to be ruled on by judge Sandy Kemp, is that the nurse’s suspension was appropriate due to the “objectionable” way she expressed her views during the changing room row with Dr Upton.

Ms Cunningham said the prospect of having to give further evidence had left Ms Peggie, on holiday at the moment, “in tears”.