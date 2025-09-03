Sandie Peggie sues NHS Fife AGAIN as health board could face second tribunal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sandie Peggie sues NHS Fife AGAIN as health board could face second tribunal

The Kirkcaldy nurse is taking action against senior NHS Fife bosses because they opposed lifting her suspension in March last year.

By Justin Bowie
Sandie Peggie NHS Fife
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

A&E nurse Sandie Peggie has launched a fresh legal challenge against NHS Fife – which means the health board could be taken to a second employment tribunal.

The Glenrothes mum is suing the health board again because senior health board bosses were against lifting her suspension from work in March 2024.

Ms Peggie’s lawyers have included consultants Kate Searle and Maggie Currer, and senior nurse Esther Davidson, in the bombshell new claim.

The twist in the long-running saga comes after lawyers for Ms Peggie and NHS Fife clashed when putting forward their final legal arguments at the tribunal in Dundee, with the health board looking to amend its defence.

The tribunal brought by Kirkcaldy A&E nurse Sandie Peggie after a changing room row could face further delays as NHS Fife looks to amend its defence.

Latest Sandie Peggie legal bid

Ms Peggie initially sued the organisation after she was suspended following a changing room row at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital with trans doctor Beth Upton on Christmas Eve in 2023.

Her latest legal bid would form an entirely separate case.

Ms Peggie alleges she was harassed and victimised under the Equality Act by health board managers who were against her return to work.

Senior nurse Esther Davidson. Image: NHS Fife.
Dr Kate Searle, NHS Fife trans row tribunal brought by Sandie Peggie
Dr Kate Searle arriving at tribunal in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Maggie Currer arrives at the tribunal. Image: Paul Reid

She is also suing over NHS Fife’s decision to subject her to an internal disciplinary investigation following the showdown with Dr Upton.

Her complaint will also centre on a controversial statement put out by NHS Fife on July 18 while the second round of tribunal hearings was ongoing.

Ms Peggie’s lawyers want to know who authorised its publication.

NHS Fife statement

The 1,700-word statement claimed this year’s tribunal had directly resulted in threats of physical harm and sexual violence which have been reported to police, with officers later confirming this was being probed.

NHS Fife also took aim at Sex Matters, a gender critical charity which has strongly supported Ms Peggie’s case.

The health board claimed the organisation had made efforts to “steer public opinion” around the tribunal in a way that the health board cannot, before later U-turning and removing criticism of the charity from its statement.

The statement also prompted a court action threat against NHS Fife from Scotland’s information commissioner who described it as “petulant”.

This week, more than a month after evidence hearings concluded, the two camps made their final arguments.

Jane Russell, representing NHS Fife, arrives at the employment tribunal brought by Sandie Peggie.
NHS Fife barrister Jane Russell KC. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Naomi Cunningham, barrister for Sandie Peggie.
Naomi Cunningham is representing Sandie Peggie. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

Jane Russell KC, NHS Fife’s lawyer, claimed Ms Peggie crossed the line in her treatment of Dr Upton and cannot be shielded by equalities laws.

Naomi Cunningham, representing the nurse, branded the health board “morally repugnant”.

She denied that Ms Peggie was racist despite messages she sent mocking Pakistani flood victims.

The amended defence from NHS Fife, yet to be ruled on by judge Sandy Kemp, is that the nurse’s suspension was appropriate due to the “objectionable” way she expressed her views during the changing room row with Dr Upton.

Ms Cunningham said the prospect of having to give further evidence had left Ms Peggie, on holiday at the moment, “in tears”.

