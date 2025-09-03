Rosyth workforce boost as advanced talks revealed for warships deal with Denmark and Sweden

The UK is in “advanced talks” to build warships for Denmark and Sweden at Rosyth dockyard.

Defence firm Babcock International is bidding to build Type-31 frigates for the two countries.

If successful, the Fife dockyard could benefit from a contract worth millions.

Local MP Graeme Downie welcomed the news for the “fantastic workforce” at the dockyard.

‘Almost nailed on’

The Financial Times reported the deal between the UK and Denmark is “very close, almost nailed on”.

The Danish deal for three Type-31 “Arrowhead 140” frigates could be announced this month.

Sweden is reportedly considering a rival bid from France to build four Type 31 frigates. A decision is expected by the end of the year.

It comes after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer landed a £10 billion deal to build at least five warships for Norway’s navy in Glasgow.

Babcock International says it is “working on potential opportunities for the design and build of frigates for Denmark, and also, with our partner Saab, for the Swedish navy”.

Dunfermline MP welcomes talks on ship building

Mr Downie, the MP for Dunfermline and Dollar, said it builds on good news for a Norwegian contract on the Clyde.

“Scandinavian countries are key defence partners for the UK in protecting the High North and these orders would further strengthen those relationships as we work to deter Russian aggression in the North Sea,” he said.

“I have been supporting the UK government on their efforts with both of these deals for a number of months and will continue to press to get these over the line and secure the long-term future of shipbuilding in Fife.

“That means more opportunities for young people across Fife to get skilled, long term work.”