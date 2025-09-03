Rosyth workforce boost as advanced talks revealed for warships deal with Denmark and Sweden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Rosyth workforce boost as advanced talks revealed for warships deal with Denmark and Sweden

The Fife dockyard could be in line for a contract worth millions.

By Alasdair Clark
Defence firm Babcock is hoping to secure the contracts. Image: Scott Louden/DC Thomson.
Defence firm Babcock is hoping to secure the contracts. Image: Scott Louden/DC Thomson.

The UK is in “advanced talks” to build warships for Denmark and Sweden at Rosyth dockyard.

Defence firm Babcock International is bidding to build Type-31 frigates for the two countries.

If successful, the Fife dockyard could benefit from a contract worth millions.

Local MP Graeme Downie welcomed the news for the “fantastic workforce” at the dockyard.

‘Almost nailed on’

The Financial Times reported the deal between the UK and Denmark is “very close, almost nailed on”.

The Danish deal for three Type-31 “Arrowhead 140” frigates could be announced this month.

Sweden is reportedly considering a rival bid from France to build four Type 31 frigates. A decision is expected by the end of the year.

It comes after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer landed a £10 billion deal to build at least five warships for Norway’s navy in Glasgow.

Babcock International says it is “working on potential opportunities for the design and build of frigates for Denmark, and also, with our partner Saab, for the Swedish navy”.

Dunfermline MP welcomes talks on ship building

Mr Downie, the MP for Dunfermline and Dollar, said it builds on good news for a Norwegian contract on the Clyde.

“Scandinavian countries are key defence partners for the UK in protecting the High North and these orders would further strengthen those relationships as we work to deter Russian aggression in the North Sea,” he said.

Dunfermline and Dollar MP Graeme Downie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“I have been supporting the UK government on their efforts with both of these deals for a number of months and will continue to press to get these over the line and secure the long-term future of shipbuilding in Fife.

“That means more opportunities for young people across Fife to get skilled, long term work.”

More from Politics

Sandie Peggie NHS Fife
Sandie Peggie sues NHS Fife AGAIN as health board could face second tribunal
Angus-based Tory MSP Tess White.
Angus Tory Tess White joins list of MSPs quitting Holyrood
Sandie Peggie employment tribunal
NHS Fife trans row tribunal in chaos after argument for delay and fresh evidence
Sandie Peggie
NHS Fife tells tribunal to reject Sandie Peggie claim over 'mockery and disgust'
Bella Centre Dundee
Is Dundee's Bella Centre living up to its promises?
4
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Paul Reid.
Lawyers for NHS Fife and Sandie Peggie clash as trans row tribunal returns
Dr Beth Upton at the NHS Fife tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Sandie Peggie's lawyers ordered to remove trans doctor's birth name from NHS Fife tribunal…
Sandie Peggie NHS Fife
NHS Fife trans row tribunal: What can we expect today and why won’t Sandie…
Dundee Central SNP MP Chris Law
Dundee MP slams ‘those spreading fear and division’ over ‘knife’ incident
Colleges Scotland CEO Gavin Donoghue.
Skills crisis looms for Tayside, Fife and Stirling if college cuts continue, warns chief
4

Conversation