How NHS Fife trio’s bid to stop Sandie Peggie return sparked second legal action

Three NHS Fife managers are all being sued after they argued against Sandie Peggie's suspension being lifted.

Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

One day of evidence at the NHS Fife trans tribunal in July has prompted nurse Sandie Peggie to launch a legal battle against the health board for a second time.

Charlotte Myles, a service manager for the health board, revealed on July 21 how three senior managers opposed Ms Peggie returning to work.

Here’s why consultants Kate Searle and Maggie Currer, along with nursing boss Esther Davidson, are now all directly being sued by the Victoria Hospital medic.

Row over return to work

Veteran nurse Ms Peggie was suspended by NHS Fife after a changing room row with trans doctor Beth Upton, who was born male, on Christmas Eve in 2023.

Service manager Ms Myles was later tasked with investigating whether the A&E nurse should be allowed to go back to work again.

On March 7, she made the decision to end Ms Peggie’s suspension.

But this would prove unpopular with senior bosses in the department.

Giving evidence to the tribunal in July, Ms Myles said NHS Fife managers – including Dr Searle, Dr Currer, and Ms Davidson – weren’t pleased with this.

“When I explained to staff members they weren’t particularly happy with my decision initially,” she said.

Dr Kate Searle, NHS Fife trans row tribunal brought by Sandie Peggie
Dr Kate Searle arriving at tribunal in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Senior nurse Esther Davidson. Image: NHS Fife.
Dr Maggie Currer. Image: Paul Reid.

Ms Myles told the tribunal Dr Searle – who is Dr Upton’s boss – “expressed unhappiness” and claimed there had been patient safety concerns.

“I asked if this had been investigated and reported appropriately, and she said no,” Ms Myles told the tribunal.

“I said that if these events had happened and they had not been reported, you were culpable.”

It previously emerged that Dr Searle had sent an email to senior colleagues to tell them she had let Dr Upton know “we all support her, and that we condemn the actions of Sandie”.

Why has that sparked a new legal action?

Ms Peggie claims NHS Fife and the three senior medics subjected her to harassment and victimisation under the Equality Act by opposing her return to work.

Her accusations form an entirely new case to the initial complaint made against both NHS Fife and Dr Upton.

Dr Beth Upton at the NHS Fife tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

This means it could result in a second employment tribunal taking place.

The latest legal action was raised by Ms Peggie on August 6.

The Kirkcaldy nurse also intends to sue over being subjected to an internal disciplinary hearing by NHS Fife.

Further legal action to follow will centre on a controversial statement put out by the health board on July 18 while the second round of tribunal hearings was ongoing.

That could lead to an another two employment hearings if not resolved.

Has the current tribunal finished?

In a manner of speaking, yes.

But there is much still to be resolved.

Evidence hearings finished on July 29.

Lawyers put their final cases forward at the start of this week.

But the tribunal was thrown into chaos and could face further delays as NHS Fife looks to amend its defence.

Ms Peggie’s lawyers claimed this change would “significantly complicate” the case and renewed questioning of key witnesses would be required.

A spokesperson for NHS Fife said: “NHS Fife can confirm that a second employment tribunal claim has been raised against the organisation and members of its staff.

“NHS Fife will provide a formal response to this additional claim in due course.”

