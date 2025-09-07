EXCLUSIVE: New UHI Perth principal has family motivation to turn round college fortunes

The new principal of UHI’s Perth college says there’s “not a chance” the struggling institution will axe university degrees to plug a multimillion-pound deficit.

And in an exclusive interview with The Courier, Catherine Etri explains why she has professional and personal reasons to make it work.

When her twin sons were entering their final year of school, she told them to drop out and go to the Perth college instead.

“I knew they would make better use of that year, so they both came here instead of doing 6th year at school,” she says.

Ms Etri worked at the Perth institution for 34 years before retiring from her role as vice principal in July last year.

While she was gone, the university college got into a crisis.

Her under-fire predecessor Dr Margaret Cook quit in May after facing calls to resign.

Returning wasn’t an easy decision for Ms Etri – but felt like the right one.

“I think it’s an amazing place,” she says.

“I feel like it’s been my life’s work.

“When I decided to retire, it was maybe a year earlier than I had thought about.”

But her love for UHI Perth alone won’t plug financial black holes.

We reported earlier this year the institution is battling a £2 million deficit.

Former finance chief Gavin Stevenson – who also quit – warned UHI Perth risked closing without huge cuts.

He claimed this might involve the “nuclear option” of axing degrees, an idea floated and then rejected by senior staff.

‘Very challenging’

Ms Etri acknowledges the difficult task at-hand.

“We’re still in a difficult financial situation,” she says.

“It’s very challenging.”

She is preparing to implement a financial recovery plan.

Ms Etri carried out the “mammoth task” of going through every budget line over the summer.

She wants to reduce expenditure while minimising any job losses or course cuts.

And getting rid of university degrees is certainly not an option for her.

“That’s absolutely not the case,” she says.

“Not a chance.”

If anything, she hopes to expand the university college’s offering.

Ms Etri wants to change the internal culture at UHI Perth.

She admitted staff were “negative” and “despondent” after a difficult period.

But the principal swerved direct criticism of her predecessor Dr Cook.

“She came in with great intentions,” Ms Etri said.

“There were very difficult circumstances that she had to navigate through.”

That included the sudden collapse of an aviation firm linked to UHI Perth which has trained thousands of pilots and aircraft engineers.

Air Service Training (Engineering) Limited (AST) went into administration in April, leaving students in limbo.

“It’s a great disappointment for this college that it did happen,” Ms Etri says.

But the UHI Perth principal guaranteed to The Courier that every AST student will be given the opportunity to complete their course.

That will involve sending students to Humberside Academy after months of work behind the scenes.

“Every single student has a student plan, and that’s been a massive task,” Ms Etri says.

“What we signed them up to is what we will provide them.”

UHI Perth will cover all their travel and accommodation costs too.

When The Courier spoke to ex-finance chief Mr Stevenson, he claimed the wider Highlands and Islands approach is “broken”.

Institutions under the Highlands and Islands banner hand some cash back to the central office, a model he criticised.

Ms Etri currently said changes are being made behind the scenes which could streamline how funding works, which would allow UHI Perth to reduce costs.

Is there anything else she’s hoping for from central office?

“We would always want more money,” she adds.

“I wouldn’t say no to more funding.”