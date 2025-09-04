Fife jobs boost as Rosyth dockyard lands £340m UK defence investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife jobs boost as Rosyth dockyard lands £340m UK defence investment

Huge cash injection will 'secure the future of the Fife dockyard'.

By Alasdair Clark
Rosyth Dockyard
The cash will be used to make upgrades for the submarine decommissioning programme at Rosyth. Image: Ministry of Defence.

Rosyth dockyard is set to benefit from a £340 million investment from the UK Government in a “major boost” for the region.

The UK Government has confirmed the cash will focus on improvements to support the decommissioning of nuclear submarines.

Upgrades will also provide a contingency dock that could allow HMS Dreadnought, the next generation of the UK’s independent nuclear deterrent, to dock at Rosyth during sea trials in the early 2030s.

Defence minister Maria Eagle confirmed the investment, saying work at the dockyard was already underway.

Local MP Graeme Downie says it will secure the yard’s future – which has often become a political football since the independence referendum.

The No campaign told Scots that tens of thousands of jobs could be lost if Scotland voted to leave the UK.

Hundreds of jobs have been lost in the last decade regardless, leading to accusations of broken promises by the SNP.

Mr Downie says it ensures Fife’s world-class dockyard is “equally recognised and entrusted with vital national defence responsibilities”.

‘Landmark’ moment for Rosyth dockyard

Mr Downie told The Courier: “This is a landmark moment for Rosyth and for Fife, forming the foundation for growth and the success of vital defence jobs right here in Fife.

“This £340 million investment not only secures jobs and economic growth in the region but reinforces Rosyth’s pivotal role in supporting the UK’s strategic defence infrastructure for years to come.

“This investment shows what can be achieved when a strong Labour voice, who believes in our national security and our world-class local workforce, works with a UK government that values long-term investment in our defence sites.

Dunfermline and Dollar MP Graeme Downie. Image: DC Thomson.

“Our dockyard workers are among the most skilled and experienced in the world, and this investment is a clear vote of confidence in their ability to deliver for the UK’s defence needs.

“I will be seeking further detail on how this funding will be allocated and when work can commence, but what’s clear is that Rosyth is being placed at the heart of our national security and military asset management.”

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said: “This is great news for jobs and investment in Rosyth. The UK Government’s commitment to our country’s security, including our at sea nuclear deterrent, means a real defence dividend for Scotland.

“Scotland’s defence sector is second to none.”

Rosyth Dockyard
The cash will be used for infrastructure upgrades. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

It comes after it was revealed the UK was in “advanced talks” with Denmark and Sweden to build warships for the two countries in Rosyth.

Defence firm Babcock International is competing to build Type-31 frigates in a deal that could be worth millions to the Fife dockyard.

Babcock International says it is “working on potential opportunities for the design and build of frigates for Denmark, and also, with our partner Saab, for the Swedish navy”.

Keir Starmer in talks for more defence deals

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was in Glasgow on Thursday after a £10 billion ship building deal was agreed with Norway.

He indicated that more defence deals with other countries could follow.

He said: “Every country across Europe has increased their defence spending and they’re looking for countries to collaborate with on the defence building that they need to do,” he said.

“So Norway is first up. We’re talking to the Danish, we’re talking to Sweden, we’re talking to Turkey and other countries.

“I hope this is only the first in what will be a series of contracts.”

 

