Fife jobs boost as Rosyth dockyard lands £340m UK defence investment

Rosyth dockyard is set to benefit from a £340 million investment from the UK Government in a “major boost” for the region.

The UK Government has confirmed the cash will focus on improvements to support the decommissioning of nuclear submarines.

Upgrades will also provide a contingency dock that could allow HMS Dreadnought, the next generation of the UK’s independent nuclear deterrent, to dock at Rosyth during sea trials in the early 2030s.

Defence minister Maria Eagle confirmed the investment, saying work at the dockyard was already underway.

Local MP Graeme Downie says it will secure the yard’s future – which has often become a political football since the independence referendum.

The No campaign told Scots that tens of thousands of jobs could be lost if Scotland voted to leave the UK.

Hundreds of jobs have been lost in the last decade regardless, leading to accusations of broken promises by the SNP.

Mr Downie says it ensures Fife’s world-class dockyard is “equally recognised and entrusted with vital national defence responsibilities”.

‘Landmark’ moment for Rosyth dockyard

Mr Downie told The Courier: “This is a landmark moment for Rosyth and for Fife, forming the foundation for growth and the success of vital defence jobs right here in Fife.

“This £340 million investment not only secures jobs and economic growth in the region but reinforces Rosyth’s pivotal role in supporting the UK’s strategic defence infrastructure for years to come.

“This investment shows what can be achieved when a strong Labour voice, who believes in our national security and our world-class local workforce, works with a UK government that values long-term investment in our defence sites.

“Our dockyard workers are among the most skilled and experienced in the world, and this investment is a clear vote of confidence in their ability to deliver for the UK’s defence needs.

“I will be seeking further detail on how this funding will be allocated and when work can commence, but what’s clear is that Rosyth is being placed at the heart of our national security and military asset management.”

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said: “This is great news for jobs and investment in Rosyth. The UK Government’s commitment to our country’s security, including our at sea nuclear deterrent, means a real defence dividend for Scotland.

“Scotland’s defence sector is second to none.”

It comes after it was revealed the UK was in “advanced talks” with Denmark and Sweden to build warships for the two countries in Rosyth.

Defence firm Babcock International is competing to build Type-31 frigates in a deal that could be worth millions to the Fife dockyard.

Babcock International says it is “working on potential opportunities for the design and build of frigates for Denmark, and also, with our partner Saab, for the Swedish navy”.

Keir Starmer in talks for more defence deals

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was in Glasgow on Thursday after a £10 billion ship building deal was agreed with Norway.

He indicated that more defence deals with other countries could follow.

He said: “Every country across Europe has increased their defence spending and they’re looking for countries to collaborate with on the defence building that they need to do,” he said.

“So Norway is first up. We’re talking to the Danish, we’re talking to Sweden, we’re talking to Turkey and other countries.

“I hope this is only the first in what will be a series of contracts.”