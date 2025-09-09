Fury as Scottish Water chief tells Fifers not to ‘overblow’ beach sewage concern

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fury as Scottish Water chief tells Fifers not to ‘overblow’ beach sewage concern

Kirkcaldy MP Melanie Ward says she is "astonished" by the remarks amid "failures by Scottish Government".

By Alasdair Clark
Kinghorn beach.
Kinghorn beach. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Fife MP Melanie Ward says she was “staggered” by comments from Scottish Water’s chief executive Alex Plant about sewage contaminating the Kingdom’s beaches.

The reaction comes after beaches at Kinghorn and Lower Largo were rated “poor” by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

Horrified swimmers were left dodging sewage as they tried to enjoy the bathing waters, and two Fife coastal spots were among the worst for sewage spills during dry weather.

‘Don’t want concerns overblown’

Mr Plant had told The Courier he is not deaf to concerns but does not want them to be overblown.

“We don’t want to dismiss concerns, but we don’t want them to be overblown, either,” he said.

Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy Labour MP Melanie Ward said she was dismayed when she saw the comments.

She said: “I was staggered to read the out-of-touch comments of the chief executive of Scottish Water in relation to sewage polluting the beaches in Kinghorn and Burntisland.

Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy MP Melanie Ward stands in a street
Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy MP Melanie Ward.

“Of course my constituents and I are concerned; we’re talking about faeces in our seawater.

“It made some of my constituents violently sick, and meant that local businesses lost money because both tourists and locals couldn’t use the beaches at the height of summer.”

Mr Plant admitted the organisation does not “completely understand” what is causing some of the issues in Kinghorn.

He explained: “We’ve removed a combined sewer overflow from the network which reduces the chance of there being an interface with some of the sewage network.

“But we don’t at the moment completely understand what’s driving some of it.

A view of the beach at Kinghorn harbour
Kinghorn harbour. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“We’re looking much more closely at the Lady Burn and the associated network around that that flows into Kinghorn harbour.”

Ms Ward added: “These are failures of Scottish Water and the SNP Scottish Government, to whom the organisation is accountable.

“Rather than telling us not to be so concerned and that his organisation doesn’t know why our beaches are polluted, Scottish Water’s boss should focus on cleaning up our water – and the Scottish Government must act to ensure that this happens.”

Scottish Water: ‘Number of causes of pollution’

A Scottish Water spokeswoman said testing following elevated readings in Kinghorn and Burntisland found the organisation’s infrastructure had “not contributed to these high results”.

She added: “As our chief executive, Alex Plant, said in his previous interview with The Courier there are a number of factors which can contribute to pollution, and these are not always sewage-related.

“Our bathing water performance is improving year-on-year, with 87% achieving good or excellent classification and only 2% falling below sufficient.

“Over the past decade we have invested £2.7 billion to improve and maintain Scotland’s public drainage system and infrastructure, contributing to the health of the country’s waterbodies.”

