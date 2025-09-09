Fury as Scottish Water chief tells Fifers not to ‘overblow’ beach sewage concern

Fife MP Melanie Ward says she was “staggered” by comments from Scottish Water’s chief executive Alex Plant about sewage contaminating the Kingdom’s beaches.

The reaction comes after beaches at Kinghorn and Lower Largo were rated “poor” by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

Horrified swimmers were left dodging sewage as they tried to enjoy the bathing waters, and two Fife coastal spots were among the worst for sewage spills during dry weather.

‘Don’t want concerns overblown’

Mr Plant had told The Courier he is not deaf to concerns but does not want them to be overblown.

“We don’t want to dismiss concerns, but we don’t want them to be overblown, either,” he said.

Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy Labour MP Melanie Ward said she was dismayed when she saw the comments.

She said: “I was staggered to read the out-of-touch comments of the chief executive of Scottish Water in relation to sewage polluting the beaches in Kinghorn and Burntisland.

“Of course my constituents and I are concerned; we’re talking about faeces in our seawater.

“It made some of my constituents violently sick, and meant that local businesses lost money because both tourists and locals couldn’t use the beaches at the height of summer.”

Mr Plant admitted the organisation does not “completely understand” what is causing some of the issues in Kinghorn.

He explained: “We’ve removed a combined sewer overflow from the network which reduces the chance of there being an interface with some of the sewage network.

“But we don’t at the moment completely understand what’s driving some of it.

“We’re looking much more closely at the Lady Burn and the associated network around that that flows into Kinghorn harbour.”

Ms Ward added: “These are failures of Scottish Water and the SNP Scottish Government, to whom the organisation is accountable.

“Rather than telling us not to be so concerned and that his organisation doesn’t know why our beaches are polluted, Scottish Water’s boss should focus on cleaning up our water – and the Scottish Government must act to ensure that this happens.”

Scottish Water: ‘Number of causes of pollution’

A Scottish Water spokeswoman said testing following elevated readings in Kinghorn and Burntisland found the organisation’s infrastructure had “not contributed to these high results”.

She added: “As our chief executive, Alex Plant, said in his previous interview with The Courier there are a number of factors which can contribute to pollution, and these are not always sewage-related.

“Our bathing water performance is improving year-on-year, with 87% achieving good or excellent classification and only 2% falling below sufficient.

“Over the past decade we have invested £2.7 billion to improve and maintain Scotland’s public drainage system and infrastructure, contributing to the health of the country’s waterbodies.”