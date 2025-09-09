EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University recovery plan was rejected without independent expert report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University recovery plan was rejected without independent expert report

The SNP Government hired Deloitte to assess the future financial health of the university, but didn't show them the proposals.

In summary:

 

 

We use an AI model to generate these news summaries. The article below is original and was created by one of our journalists. Please note that while every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of our news summaries, they may contain errors.

Dundee University is working towards long-term recovery. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee University is working towards long-term recovery. Image: DC Thomson.
By Andy Philip & Alasdair Clark

An initial recovery plan for Dundee University was rejected before the Scottish Government handed it over to be assessed by financial experts being paid £900,000 to do that job.

Professional services group Deloitte was engaged in the summer to advise on the future health of the city institution.

But when a recovery plan was put forward by the university in August, it was quickly deemed unacceptable by the Scottish Funding Council and sent back.

It included proposals for job losses far beyond the 300 already announced, causing alarm inside the SNP government.

The Courier has since established Deloitte was not asked by the government to assess of the short-lived proposals.

However, the government says the professional services group is being kept on for due diligence related to the current and future position of the university.

Questions over decisions in university crisis

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra said it raises questions about government decision-making and continued use of taxpayers’ money in the crisis.

“It is hard to fathom for what other reason the government engaged the services of Deloitte than to look at the university’s recovery plan,” he said.

“Obfuscation on this point from the SNP government does nothing to serve the interests of staff and students at the University of Dundee.

“Livelihoods are on the line along with the survival of the university. The government must look seriously at the figures in the university’s recovery plan and agree a plan to save our city’s most important institution.”

People stand with banners on street in support of strike action
The university could be hit with another strike. Image: Paul Reid

The initial recovery plan was sent on August 11 to the Scottish Funding Council.

The council responded to say it is not appropriate for an interim university leadership team to make fundamental decisions.

The university was sent back to the drawing board and asked to name the cost of funding required to stay afloat.

Scottish Government wants new approach

The Courier sent detailed questions to the Scottish Government asking why Deloitte was not asked to look at the proposal.

Most of these were not addressed.

The Scottish Government said it encourages the university leadership to engage with students, staff and trade unions as it considers a new approach with the Scottish Funding Council.

“The clear focus of ministers is to protect the interests of students and see the University of Dundee continue to operate and thrive into the future, and the Scottish Government will continue to do all we can to support this,” a government spokesman said.

“We are continuing to engage with our commercial advisers who are supporting ministers with a broad range of commercial assurance related to the current and future position of the university.”

More from Politics

Kinghorn beach.
Fury as Scottish Water chief tells Fifers not to 'overblow' beach sewage concern
6
Interim chair of court Ian Mair (left) and interim Dundee University principal Nigel Seaton.
Crunch Dundee University talks set to decide response after recovery plan blocked
10
Dundee University is working towards long-term recovery. Image: DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: New UHI Perth principal has family motivation to turn round college fortunes
Dundee University is working towards long-term recovery. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife rail passengers to benefit from new electric trains
3
jane Russell Sandie Peggie NHS Fife
Why is NHS Fife adding new defence in trans row tribunal move that left…
Boris johnson
Boris Johnson says £5m for Dunfermline would have been 'wasted on poetry'
10
Dundee University strike
Dundee University faces fresh strike over compulsory lay-offs
45
Rosyth Dockyard
Fife jobs boost as Rosyth dockyard lands £340m UK defence investment
3
Dundee University is working towards long-term recovery. Image: DC Thomson.
How NHS Fife trio's bid to stop Sandie Peggie return sparked second legal action
Dundee University is working towards long-term recovery. Image: DC Thomson.
Rosyth workforce boost as advanced talks revealed for warships deal with Denmark and Sweden

Conversation