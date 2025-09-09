EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University recovery plan was rejected without independent expert report

An initial recovery plan for Dundee University was rejected before the Scottish Government handed it over to be assessed by financial experts being paid £900,000 to do that job.

Professional services group Deloitte was engaged in the summer to advise on the future health of the city institution.

But when a recovery plan was put forward by the university in August, it was quickly deemed unacceptable by the Scottish Funding Council and sent back.

It included proposals for job losses far beyond the 300 already announced, causing alarm inside the SNP government.

The Courier has since established Deloitte was not asked by the government to assess of the short-lived proposals.

However, the government says the professional services group is being kept on for due diligence related to the current and future position of the university.

Questions over decisions in university crisis

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra said it raises questions about government decision-making and continued use of taxpayers’ money in the crisis.

“It is hard to fathom for what other reason the government engaged the services of Deloitte than to look at the university’s recovery plan,” he said.

“Obfuscation on this point from the SNP government does nothing to serve the interests of staff and students at the University of Dundee.

“Livelihoods are on the line along with the survival of the university. The government must look seriously at the figures in the university’s recovery plan and agree a plan to save our city’s most important institution.”

The initial recovery plan was sent on August 11 to the Scottish Funding Council.

The council responded to say it is not appropriate for an interim university leadership team to make fundamental decisions.

The university was sent back to the drawing board and asked to name the cost of funding required to stay afloat.

Scottish Government wants new approach

The Courier sent detailed questions to the Scottish Government asking why Deloitte was not asked to look at the proposal.

Most of these were not addressed.

The Scottish Government said it encourages the university leadership to engage with students, staff and trade unions as it considers a new approach with the Scottish Funding Council.

“The clear focus of ministers is to protect the interests of students and see the University of Dundee continue to operate and thrive into the future, and the Scottish Government will continue to do all we can to support this,” a government spokesman said.

“We are continuing to engage with our commercial advisers who are supporting ministers with a broad range of commercial assurance related to the current and future position of the university.”