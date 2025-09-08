Crunch Dundee University talks set to decide response after recovery plan blocked

Dundee University will agree its response to Government on Tuesday after its leadership’s latest recovery plan was blocked.

The institution’s ruling court is meeting to decide how to respond to the Scottish Funding Council [SFC].

Restructuring and redundancy plans which included 690 job losses were rejected in August in an unprecedented move.

Interim principal Nigel Seaton’s recovery bid suggests a further 390 redundancies on top of the 300 already underway. This includes 170 compulsory layoffs.

‘Name your price’ ultimatum

But the SFC instead issued a “name your price” ultimatum designed to keep the university’s doors open for the next 12 months.

It is hoped this will allow the university to develop a full strategic plan that sets out how it will recover from the financial crisis in the long-term.

It was given a deadline of September 11 to respond to the letter.

The university court will finally meet on Tuesday to discuss and sign off any response.

This may include a request for survival funding as the SFC suggested, or the court could ask for more talks on its recovery plan.

A source said: “It isn’t a great position to be in. The SFC response leaves us totally reliant on public money.

“It also leaves staff in limbo. They have already faced 10 months of indecision fearing for their jobs. Many just want clarity on what is going to happen and whether their job is safe or not.

“We could also lose more brilliant people who just go elsewhere for some security.”

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra is calling on university bosses and government to sit down and not leave the room until a plan is settled.

He said: “Staff across the university are bewildered that we now approach a year since the crisis broke into public view and yet there is still no agreed plan for the future.

“After months of chaos, blame and denial the government and the new university leadership must finally sit down together and deliver a joint approach.

‘The stakes could not be higher’

“Deadlines have come and gone, extended then never met. Both parties must now sit down and not leave the room until a plan is agreed.

“The can cannot be kicked down the road with further suggestions of strategic plans and reviews.

“Both parties must recognise that such delay will see the departure of vital staff and a chaotic decline in capacity to meet the core functions of the institution. The stakes could not be higher.”

Dundee University staff unions reject recovery proposal for more layoffs

Campus trade unions reacted furiously to the recovery effort designed by the new leadership team.

Lecturers’ union UCU is currently balloting staff for further strike action.

Unison, which represents professional services staff, is also opposing the proposals.

It has made three demands to the university leadership.

This includes appointing a “credible, permanent leadership team”; delivering a “comprehensive strategy” using the “wisdom” of staff and students, and using the “wisdom” of “talented staff”, not getting rid of them.

In addition to the response to SFC the university court will face other major decisions in the coming weeks.

Current interim principal Professor Nigel Seaton’s contract will expire on September 30, although he has faced pressure to stay on beyond his initial appointment.

Whether he intends to reapply remains unclear, but the court must give final approval to any appointment.

A Dundee University spokesman said previously: “Further appointment to the role of interim principal following September 30 will follow due process, including consultation with senate and final approval by court.”