EXCLUSIVE: Emergency Dundee University meeting erupts as funding body chiefs come under fire

An emergency meeting about Dundee University’s £62 million rescue erupted into a row over a funding watchdog’s handling of the crisis.

Insiders say some members of the Scottish Funding Council (SFC) managing board tore into the organisation’s executives for blocking parts of the crisis-hit university’s recovery plan.

One furious source claimed the body – which controls the purse strings for Scottish higher education on behalf of government – is “just a conduit for government”.

Another warned there is “significant concern” across the sector about its independence.

The SFC wrote to Dundee University in August blocking its latest recovery proposals.

These suggest a total of 690 redundancies, many compulsory.

But the move came without the Scottish Government asking for advice from accounting giant Deloitte, hired on a contract costing £900,000 to assess future finances.

Unscheduled meeting called to discuss Dundee University crisis

An “extraordinary meeting” of the SFC’s board was called last week to discuss the handling of the crisis after the SFC blocked the plan.

Sources say it was “rough” for chief executive Francesca Osowska as some on the board took issue with the SFC’s handling of the crisis.

They explain there is also concern about the body’s independence from government – a claim strongly disputed.

SFC chief executive needs to ‘get a grip’ of crisis response

One insider at another university in Scotland said the SFC does not seem to be “acting independently” when it comes to Dundee University.

“It is very concerning. The chief executive needs to get a grip of it,” they added.

And they say it has left other Scottish universities that are facing financial challenges fearing a backlash.

“Others will inevitably be forced to look at savings due to the underfunding of Scottish students and a slow-down in international recruitment,” they added.

“Staff will rightly point to Dundee and say ‘it wasn’t allowed there and they were in a much worse position, so we’ll strike if you do it here’.”

The SFC has asked Dundee University what financial support it will need to remain solvent for the next year. It is hoped this will allow the university to create a strategic plan, informed by the views of staff and students, that sets the university on a sustainable path in the longer term.

But Dundee University insiders say the SFC, when asked for more details on what the plan should include, will only say “they’ll know it when they see it”.

Funding body a ‘conduit for government’

“They are refusing things before Deloitte has even looked at it,” said a source who asked for anonymity to speak frankly about the situation.

“They are clearly just the conduit for government.”

We reported previously how there is fear at the university that the Scottish Government is making decisions based on the proximity of the Scottish Parliament election in May.

Scottish Government sources say university leaders’ focus is on short-term cuts to survive the next few months rather than a compelling vision.

It has left the institution locked in a stalemate with the SFC and the Scottish Government.

Its governing court met on Tuesday to discuss its formal response to the SFC rejection letter.

The Courier understands this will likely be a request for further talks.

SFC says university plan lacks ‘compelling strategy’

Asked about the criticism, an SFC spokeswoman said: “The Scottish Funding Council has a statutory duty to advise ministers and in so doing carry out its own due diligence. It can only do that on receipt of the information requested.

“While there is much in the university’s recovery plan that is well considered, it lacked an underpinning, compelling strategy and vision.”

She said the board had previously agreed any recovery should be supported by a “clear and sustainable” strategic plan.

She added: “Our intervention allows the university the time and space to develop this properly, taking into account the views of staff and students, so that it has a credible and ambitious vision for the future.

“In the meantime, we continue to have constructive dialogue with the university and remain committed to supporting the university as it returns to a position of financial health.”