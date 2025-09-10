What can we expect as Eljamel inquiry meets to update patients on ex-NHS Tayside surgeon?

The public inquiry into former Dundee surgeon Sam Eljamel is holding a preliminary hearing in Edinburgh today.

Key players at the heart of the investigation will have their say as the probe gets closer to hearing for patients themselves.

Here’s what you can expect from today’s meeting – and a reminder of how we got here.

What can we expect from the hearing?

Jamie Dawson KC, the inquiry’s senior counsel, is expected to speak first.

He will update patients on the inquiry’s progress and may talk about plans for future hearings as preparations ramp up.

Mr Dawson is also likely to address the separate independent clinical reviews being carried out into Eljamel’s practice alongside the public inquiry.

Patients will want to hear more details from him about future hearings.

Former SNP MP Joanna Cherry KC, who is representing Eljamel’s patients, will then speak in the afternoon.

She is expected to forward submissions for all of the campaigners represented by legal firm Levy & McRae.

Is this the full inquiry starting?

No, not quite.

Today’s hearing will take no evidence.

The start date is still unknown but more information could come on that front while patients are being updated.

How did we get here?

Disgraced neurosurgeon Eljamel repeatedly botched operations and harmed patients when he was employed by NHS Tayside between 1995 and 2013.

He was eventually suspended and later left his post.

His victims spent years campaigning for a public inquiry into why he wasn’t stopped sooner.

Their demands were finally granted by the SNP government in September 2023.

Dundee University graduate Lord Weir was then appointed to lead the inquiry in February last year.

Why do patients want an inquiry and how do they feel?

Eljamel’s victims say a full public inquiry is the only guaranteed route which can get to the bottom of what went wrong.

That’s because key figures involved in the scandal – including Eljamel’s bosses and colleagues – can be compelled to attend under oath.

“We look forward with interest to today’s meeting,” said Kinross campaigner Jules Rose.

“It’s been a long road of blood, sweat and tears but the start of the public inquiry is near.”

Alan Ogilvie, another Eljamel patient said: “For the dozens of patients who have fought tirelessly for years, this hearing is a significant, if profoundly delayed, milestone.”

Is Eljamel himself involved?

No. Eljamel fled to his home country, Libya, years after his malpractice was exposed and continues to work as a doctor.

Public inquiry bosses have made efforts to track down the disgraced neurosurgeon in north Africa.

He was invited to apply for “core participant” status but did not take up the offer.