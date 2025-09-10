What can we expect as Eljamel inquiry meets to update patients on ex-NHS Tayside surgeon?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Politics Scottish politics

What can we expect as Eljamel inquiry meets to update patients on ex-NHS Tayside surgeon?

The public inquiry into the disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon takes another step forward today - what can we expect and what’s happened so far?

Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel.
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

The public inquiry into former Dundee surgeon Sam Eljamel is holding a preliminary hearing in Edinburgh today.

Key players at the heart of the investigation will have their say as the probe gets closer to hearing for patients themselves.

Here’s what you can expect from today’s meeting – and a reminder of how we got here.

What can we expect from the hearing?

Jamie Dawson KC, the inquiry’s senior counsel, is expected to speak first.

He will update patients on the inquiry’s progress and may talk about plans for future hearings as preparations ramp up.

Jamie Dawson KC is senior counsel to the Eljamel inquiry.

Mr Dawson is also likely to address the separate independent clinical reviews being carried out into Eljamel’s practice alongside the public inquiry.

Patients will want to hear more details from him about future hearings.

Former SNP MP Joanna Cherry KC, who is representing Eljamel’s patients, will then speak in the afternoon.

Joanna Cherry KC. Image: PA.

She is expected to forward submissions for all of the campaigners represented by legal firm Levy & McRae.

Is this the full inquiry starting?

No, not quite.

Today’s hearing will take no evidence.

The start date is still unknown but more information could come on that front while patients are being updated.

How did we get here?

Disgraced neurosurgeon Eljamel repeatedly botched operations and harmed patients when he was employed by NHS Tayside between 1995 and 2013.

He was eventually suspended and later left his post.

His victims spent years campaigning for a public inquiry into why he wasn’t stopped sooner.

Their demands were finally granted by the SNP government in September 2023.

Lord Weir, chair of the Eljamel inquiry
Lord Weir will head up the Eljamel inquiry. Image: Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service.

Dundee University graduate Lord Weir was then appointed to lead the inquiry in February last year.

Why do patients want an inquiry and how do they feel?

Eljamel’s victims say a full public inquiry is the only guaranteed route which can get to the bottom of what went wrong.

Eljamel campaigner Jules Rose. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

That’s because key figures involved in the scandal – including Eljamel’s bosses and colleagues – can be compelled to attend under oath.

“We look forward with interest to today’s meeting,” said Kinross campaigner Jules Rose.

“It’s been a long road of blood, sweat and tears but the start of the public inquiry is near.”

Eljamel patient Alan Ogilvie.

Alan Ogilvie, another Eljamel patient said: “For the dozens of patients who have fought tirelessly for years, this hearing is a significant, if profoundly delayed, milestone.”

Is Eljamel himself involved?

No. Eljamel fled to his home country, Libya, years after his malpractice was exposed and continues to work as a doctor.

Public inquiry bosses have made efforts to track down the disgraced neurosurgeon in north Africa.

He was invited to apply for “core participant” status but did not take up the offer.

Conversation