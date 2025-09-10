Eljamel inquiry: NHS Tayside slated over bid to dodge legal representation for staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eljamel inquiry: NHS Tayside slated over bid to dodge legal representation for staff

Senior Counsel Jamie Dawson KC revealed the health board is telling employees to find their own lawyers during a major public meeting into disgraced surgeon Sam Eljamel.

By Justin Bowie
A protestor dressed as a butcher makes his point as an inquiry hearing is held on disgraced surgeon Sam Eljamel. Image: Ger Harley.
A protestor dressed as a butcher makes his point as an inquiry hearing is held on disgraced surgeon Sam Eljamel. Image: Ger Harley.

NHS Tayside does not want to provide legal representation for medical staff who are being quizzed by the Eljamel public inquiry, a senior lawyer revealed today.

Jamie Dawson KC, the inquiry’s counsel, said during a preliminary hearing that the health board wants employees to find their own lawyers.

He heavily criticised NHS Tayside for its approach – saying staff would “expect such support” if they are called to give evidence.

Mr Dawson also said it was “far from clear” why medical employees would not qualify for legal backing when corporate staff would be offered such help.

Eljamel protesters gathered outside the inquiry venue in Edinburgh. Image: Ger Harley

“The inquiry finds the submission made by NHS Tayside hard to follow,” he said.

“We would imagine that employees of NHS Tayside would expect such support, as patients will expect and receive such support from their lawyers if they have one.”

Mr Dawson was speaking at a public meeting on Wednesday morning in Edinburgh intended to update patients about the progress of the inquiry.

The investigation into disgraced Eljamel – who harmed hundreds of patients while employed by NHS Tayside – was ordered in September 2023.

Mr Dawson said the concerns over NHS Tayside’s approach to legal representation would not be resolved immediately.

“The inquiry will be following it up in early course, and will expect a clear answer,” he said.

Criticism over independent clinical review

The senior counsel also took aim at the Scottish Government over its lack of support for the separate independent clinical review (ICR) into Eljamel’s practice.

The government ordered the sweeping review into how he handled patient care alongside the public inquiry.

Mr Dawson claims SNP ministers are trying to pass the buck for structural problems surrounding the clinical reviews to the inquiry.

Kinross campaigner Jules Rose was at the inquiry. Image: Ger Harley

He also revealed no Scottish Government officials turned up to a recent meeting intended to resolve this.

“It is a matter of regret to the inquiry that the meeting was not attended by members of the Scottish Government, who were invited, holding as they do the power to resolve patient concerns,” he said.

“I understand it to be the position that the Scottish Government continues to insist that the structural matters relating to the representation of applicants in the ICR are matters for the chair of the inquiry, or chair of the ICR.

“That is not so.

“Funding arrangements are within the gift of the cabinet secretary and can be resolved by him and his advisers.

“I would advise him to do so as a matter of immediate priority.”

‘Eljamel inquiry frustration’

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Liz Smith, who supported an inquiry, said: “Some of the revelations today were very concerning.

“Jamie Dawson KC reported the inquiry’s frustration.

“Maximum transparency is imperative.”

Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside doctor Sam Eljamel.

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra said it was an “inauspicious start” for NHS Tayside.

“They were left in no doubt as to their responsibility to support and facilitate clinical staff in their participation in the Inquiry,” he said.

NHS Tayside has been approached for comment.

The full inquiry is due to begin in February next year.

