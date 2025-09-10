Eljamel inquiry: NHS Tayside slated over bid to dodge legal representation for staff

NHS Tayside does not want to provide legal representation for medical staff who are being quizzed by the Eljamel public inquiry, a senior lawyer revealed today.

Jamie Dawson KC, the inquiry’s counsel, said during a preliminary hearing that the health board wants employees to find their own lawyers.

He heavily criticised NHS Tayside for its approach – saying staff would “expect such support” if they are called to give evidence.

Mr Dawson also said it was “far from clear” why medical employees would not qualify for legal backing when corporate staff would be offered such help.

“The inquiry finds the submission made by NHS Tayside hard to follow,” he said.

“We would imagine that employees of NHS Tayside would expect such support, as patients will expect and receive such support from their lawyers if they have one.”

Mr Dawson was speaking at a public meeting on Wednesday morning in Edinburgh intended to update patients about the progress of the inquiry.

The investigation into disgraced Eljamel – who harmed hundreds of patients while employed by NHS Tayside – was ordered in September 2023.

Mr Dawson said the concerns over NHS Tayside’s approach to legal representation would not be resolved immediately.

“The inquiry will be following it up in early course, and will expect a clear answer,” he said.

Criticism over independent clinical review

The senior counsel also took aim at the Scottish Government over its lack of support for the separate independent clinical review (ICR) into Eljamel’s practice.

The government ordered the sweeping review into how he handled patient care alongside the public inquiry.

Mr Dawson claims SNP ministers are trying to pass the buck for structural problems surrounding the clinical reviews to the inquiry.

He also revealed no Scottish Government officials turned up to a recent meeting intended to resolve this.

“It is a matter of regret to the inquiry that the meeting was not attended by members of the Scottish Government, who were invited, holding as they do the power to resolve patient concerns,” he said.

“I understand it to be the position that the Scottish Government continues to insist that the structural matters relating to the representation of applicants in the ICR are matters for the chair of the inquiry, or chair of the ICR.

“That is not so.

“Funding arrangements are within the gift of the cabinet secretary and can be resolved by him and his advisers.

“I would advise him to do so as a matter of immediate priority.”

‘Eljamel inquiry frustration’

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Liz Smith, who supported an inquiry, said: “Some of the revelations today were very concerning.

“Jamie Dawson KC reported the inquiry’s frustration.

“Maximum transparency is imperative.”

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra said it was an “inauspicious start” for NHS Tayside.

“They were left in no doubt as to their responsibility to support and facilitate clinical staff in their participation in the Inquiry,” he said.

NHS Tayside has been approached for comment.

The full inquiry is due to begin in February next year.