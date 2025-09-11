EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline Tory councillor defects to Reform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline Tory councillor defects to Reform

Gavin Ellis is the latest Fifer to make the switch to Nigel Farage’s party.

Dunfermline North Councillor Gavin Ellis. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

A Dunfermline councillor has defected from the Tories to Reform UK, The Courier can reveal.

Gavin Ellis has jumped to Nigel Farage’s party from the Conservatives in another major blow for party leader Russell Findlay.

His defection comes just three weeks after former Fife Labour councillor Julie MacDougall joined Reform.

Mr Ellis – who represents Dunfermline North – was first elected in 2017.

Fife Reform Councillor Julie MacDougall
Councillor Julie MacDougall also joined Reform. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“It’s clear to me that to do my best for the residents of Dunfermline North I need to to be free to put you before party politics,” he said to constituents.

“Fife Council and its politics needs reformed.

“It shouldn’t matter what party a councillor belongs to, it should matter that they have the ability to make the difference to our lives.”

The Tories have been losing support to Reform across Scotland ahead of next May’s Holyrood election.

Graham Simpson MSP defected to Nigel Farage’s party last month. Image: PA.

Central Scotland MSP Graham Simpson now sits for Mr Farage’s party in the Scottish Parliament after ditching the Tories.

Mr Ellis is now the second councillor to formally join Reform in Fife after Ms MacDougall’s switch last month.

St Andrews councillor Robin Lawson quit the Conservatives for Reform in May, but he still officially sits as an independent on the council.

Glasgow Reform councillor Thomas Kerr said the party was “delighted” to welcome Mr Ellis onboard due to his “experience and knowledge”.

“He joins our ever growing ranks of local champions embedded in their local communities and will join the formidable councillor Julie MacDougall on the benches in Fife Council,” Mr Kerr said.

MSP Mr Simpson also said Mr Ellis was a “welcome addition” to the party.

A Tory spokesperson said: “Every vote for Reform will only help the SNP to hold onto power.

“The Scottish Conservatives will continue to hold this failing SNP government to account.”

