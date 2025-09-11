EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline Tory councillor defects to Reform

A Dunfermline councillor has defected from the Tories to Reform UK, The Courier can reveal.

Gavin Ellis has jumped to Nigel Farage’s party from the Conservatives in another major blow for party leader Russell Findlay.

His defection comes just three weeks after former Fife Labour councillor Julie MacDougall joined Reform.

Mr Ellis – who represents Dunfermline North – was first elected in 2017.

“It’s clear to me that to do my best for the residents of Dunfermline North I need to to be free to put you before party politics,” he said to constituents.

“Fife Council and its politics needs reformed.

“It shouldn’t matter what party a councillor belongs to, it should matter that they have the ability to make the difference to our lives.”

The Tories have been losing support to Reform across Scotland ahead of next May’s Holyrood election.

Central Scotland MSP Graham Simpson now sits for Mr Farage’s party in the Scottish Parliament after ditching the Tories.

Mr Ellis is now the second councillor to formally join Reform in Fife after Ms MacDougall’s switch last month.

St Andrews councillor Robin Lawson quit the Conservatives for Reform in May, but he still officially sits as an independent on the council.

Glasgow Reform councillor Thomas Kerr said the party was “delighted” to welcome Mr Ellis onboard due to his “experience and knowledge”.

“He joins our ever growing ranks of local champions embedded in their local communities and will join the formidable councillor Julie MacDougall on the benches in Fife Council,” Mr Kerr said.

MSP Mr Simpson also said Mr Ellis was a “welcome addition” to the party.

A Tory spokesperson said: “Every vote for Reform will only help the SNP to hold onto power.

“The Scottish Conservatives will continue to hold this failing SNP government to account.”