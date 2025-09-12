EXCLUSIVE: NHS Fife legal costs reach £320k over Sandie Peggie trans row and could keep climbing

The legal costs for the NHS Fife trans row tribunal increased further to £320,000 by the end of August, The Courier can reveal.

The health board’s overall bill for the case increased by £60,000 in the space of a month.

In July, NHS Fife revealed Sandie Peggie’s tribunal had cost the taxpayer more than £220,000 so far after months of trying to conceal the figure.

This had increased to £258,000 by the end of July.

NHS Fife is only liable for a maximum of £25,000, since the rest is being covered by a national risk scheme designed to protect health boards from major financial losses.

Fresh legal fight

However, NHS Fife’s bill could still rise substantially as Ms Peggie intends to sue the health board again.

Last week, we reported that the Kirkcaldy A&E nurse had launched a fresh legal challenge because senior managers opposed lifting her suspension in March last year.

This could result in a second tribunal – and NHS Fife would be liable for an extra £25,000.

Ms Peggie is also exploring further complaints over the health board’s decision to subject her to an internal disciplinary investigation, and a controversial statement put out by NHS Fife on July 18.

That could mean a total of three additional employment tribunals – which could cost NHS Fife up to £75,000.

Ms Peggie was initially suspended by her employer after a changing room row with trans doctor Beth Upton on Christmas Eve in 2023.

The Victoria Hospital A&E nurse told Dr Upton – who was born male – that she was uncomfortable about the two of them sharing a women’s changing room.

The tribunal briefly returned for final legal arguments on September 1 and September 2.

It’s not known how much these hearings will have cost the taxpayer so far.

