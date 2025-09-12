EXCLUSIVE: NHS Fife legal costs reach £320k over Sandie Peggie trans row and could keep climbing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Fife legal costs reach £320k over Sandie Peggie trans row and could keep climbing

The legal bill for the controversy could skyrocket even further because nurse Sandie Peggie is suing the health board again.

NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie has been at the centre of an employment tribunal. Image: Paul Reid.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

The legal costs for the NHS Fife trans row tribunal increased further to £320,000 by the end of August, The Courier can reveal.

The health board’s overall bill for the case increased by £60,000 in the space of a month.

In July, NHS Fife revealed Sandie Peggie’s tribunal had cost the taxpayer more than £220,000 so far after months of trying to conceal the figure.

This had increased to £258,000 by the end of July.

NHS Fife is only liable for a maximum of £25,000, since the rest is being covered by a national risk scheme designed to protect health boards from major financial losses.

Fresh legal fight

However, NHS Fife’s bill could still rise substantially as Ms Peggie intends to sue the health board again.

Last week, we reported that the Kirkcaldy A&E nurse had launched a fresh legal challenge because senior managers opposed lifting her suspension in March last year.

This could result in a second tribunal – and NHS Fife would be liable for an extra £25,000.

Ms Peggie is also exploring further complaints over the health board’s decision to subject her to an internal disciplinary investigation, and a controversial statement put out by NHS Fife on July 18.

That could mean a total of three additional employment tribunals – which could cost NHS Fife up to £75,000.

Dr Beth Upton at the NHS Fife tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Ms Peggie was initially suspended by her employer after a changing room row with trans doctor Beth Upton on Christmas Eve in 2023.

The Victoria Hospital A&E nurse told Dr Upton – who was born male – that she was uncomfortable about the two of them sharing a women’s changing room.

The tribunal briefly returned for final legal arguments on September 1 and September 2.

It’s not known how much these hearings will have cost the taxpayer so far.

Read more about the case here:

Conversation