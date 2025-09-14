How Stirling by-election could let SNP push Labour out of power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

How Stirling by-election could let SNP push Labour out of power

A vote to replace an ex-Tory councillor may spell the end for Labour’s minority administration on the local authority.

An upcoming by-election could see the SNP take power in Stirling.
An upcoming by-election could see the SNP take power in Stirling.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Stirling’s SNP councillors say they are primed to take over the local authority if they can replicate by-election success in an upcoming vote.

Ex-Tory councillor Bryan Flanagan’s decision to quit last month leaves Labour’s minority administration on a knife-edge.

Here’s how the upcoming by-election may let the nationalists push Labour out of office.

What’s the current state of play?

Labour took control of Stirling after the 2022 election despite finishing as the third largest party locally and winning just six seats.

That’s because the party was able to rely on support from the Conservatives to keep the SNP out of power.

Stirling Tory councillor Bryan Flannagan quit.

Labour’s cohort of councillors has been reduced to just four and the party has been dogged by controversies – including a bullying row and sex offence conviction for downloading indecent images of children.

By contrast, the SNP now has nine councillors – one more than after the local election three years ago.

Victory for the nationalists in the upcoming Stirling East vote would mean Labour and the Tories no longer have a combined majority.

How could Labour lose power?

Success for the SNP would leave the party two seats short of an overall majority.

That would leave the fate of the council in the hands of two men – both keen to get rid of the ruling Labour administration.

Independent nationalist Alasdair MacPherson and Green councillor Alasdair Tollemache would have the deciding votes.

Mr McPherson says he wants to get rid of the “dishonest phantom” Labour and Tory coalition.

He hopes a candidate like him runs for office and wins – but will work with anyone to bring Labour’s time in power to an end.

Green Councillor Alasdair Tollemache.

Green councillor Mr Tollemache believes now is “the time for change”, but adds: “We will need to wait for the verdict of the electorate.”

How likely is SNP victory?

The SNP will be feeling bullish after winning an earlier by-election in Stirling East last December.

The party got 650 first preference votes, ahead of 480 cast for Labour.

Stirling East SNP councillor Willie Ferguson. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson.

But Councillor Willie Ferguson – who was successful in that vote – said the nationalists will take nothing for granted.

“We’re going to work for it,” he says.

“To take it for granted is to take the people for granted.”

Mr Ferguson said voters locally are “disillusioned” with Labour.

Labour councillor Gerry McGarvey is Stirling Council leader. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson.

But Labour council leader Gerry McGarvey says the election is not a “done deal” for the SNP.

“We think we have a significant chance of winning,” he told The Courier.

“I’m not worried.

“My concern is not about the vulnerability of any administration, it’s about any opportunities that may be thwarted.”

Tory councillor Thomas Heald.

Tory councillor Thomas Heald, who represents Dunblane and Bridge of Allan, warned an SNP-led council would be bad for local residents.

“If the SNP take control, courtesy of the votes of fellow nationalists, we can no doubt expect their obsession with breaking up our country to take priority,” he said.

“We have always pursued a common sense agenda, serving the citizens of Stirling in a pragmatic way.

“This has been in stark contrast to the SNP who have done nothing but throw their toys out of the pram.”

No exact date has been set for the by-election.

Council insiders expect the vote to take place in late October.

More from Politics

NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie has been at the centre of an employment tribunal. Image: Paul Reid.
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Fife legal costs reach £320k over Sandie Peggie trans row and could…
13
Fife Council leader David Ross
Fife Council leader facing vote of no confidence over handling of David Graham complaints
3
Dunfermline North Councillor Gavin Ellis. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline Tory councillor defects to Reform
Eljamel Inquiry Protest, Edinburgh at Waverley Gate in Edinburgh, Scotland on 10 September 2025 Pictured: Jules Rose, former patient was joined by a number of other former patients (Theresa Mullet, Karen Walker, Grace Williams, Dawn Harris, Charlie Huddal and Martin McFee) to protest outside the inquiry location Eljamel inquiry preliminary hearing is taking place at Waverley Gate on Wednesday. Patients also expected to protest outside shortly before the event begins. The Eljamel Inquiry is a Scottish public inquiry set up under the Inquiries Act 2005. It relates to the professional practice of Mr Muftah Salem Sam Eljamel, a consultant neurosurgeon at NHS Taysides Ninewells Hospital in Dundee between 1995 and 2014. (Photo by Ger Harley | EEm | Sipa USA )
Eljamel inquiry: NHS Tayside slated over bid to dodge legal representation for staff
2
Francesca Osowska OBE, chief executive of the Scottish Funding Council, at Dundee University
EXCLUSIVE: Emergency Dundee University meeting erupts as funding body chiefs come under fire
22
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel.
What can we expect as Eljamel inquiry meets to update patients on ex-NHS Tayside…
Dundee University GV.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University recovery plan was rejected without independent expert report
28
Kinghorn beach.
Fury as Scottish Water chief tells Fifers not to 'overblow' beach sewage concern
6
Interim chair of court Ian Mair (left) and interim Dundee University principal Nigel Seaton.
Crunch Dundee University talks set to decide response after recovery plan blocked
10
New UHI Perth principal Catherine Etri. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: New UHI Perth principal has family motivation to turn round college fortunes

Conversation