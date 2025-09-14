How Stirling by-election could let SNP push Labour out of power

Stirling’s SNP councillors say they are primed to take over the local authority if they can replicate by-election success in an upcoming vote.

Ex-Tory councillor Bryan Flanagan’s decision to quit last month leaves Labour’s minority administration on a knife-edge.

Here’s how the upcoming by-election may let the nationalists push Labour out of office.

What’s the current state of play?

Labour took control of Stirling after the 2022 election despite finishing as the third largest party locally and winning just six seats.

That’s because the party was able to rely on support from the Conservatives to keep the SNP out of power.

Labour’s cohort of councillors has been reduced to just four and the party has been dogged by controversies – including a bullying row and sex offence conviction for downloading indecent images of children.

By contrast, the SNP now has nine councillors – one more than after the local election three years ago.

Victory for the nationalists in the upcoming Stirling East vote would mean Labour and the Tories no longer have a combined majority.

How could Labour lose power?

Success for the SNP would leave the party two seats short of an overall majority.

That would leave the fate of the council in the hands of two men – both keen to get rid of the ruling Labour administration.

Independent nationalist Alasdair MacPherson and Green councillor Alasdair Tollemache would have the deciding votes.

Mr McPherson says he wants to get rid of the “dishonest phantom” Labour and Tory coalition.

He hopes a candidate like him runs for office and wins – but will work with anyone to bring Labour’s time in power to an end.

Green councillor Mr Tollemache believes now is “the time for change”, but adds: “We will need to wait for the verdict of the electorate.”

How likely is SNP victory?

The SNP will be feeling bullish after winning an earlier by-election in Stirling East last December.

The party got 650 first preference votes, ahead of 480 cast for Labour.

But Councillor Willie Ferguson – who was successful in that vote – said the nationalists will take nothing for granted.

“We’re going to work for it,” he says.

“To take it for granted is to take the people for granted.”

Mr Ferguson said voters locally are “disillusioned” with Labour.

But Labour council leader Gerry McGarvey says the election is not a “done deal” for the SNP.

“We think we have a significant chance of winning,” he told The Courier.

“I’m not worried.

“My concern is not about the vulnerability of any administration, it’s about any opportunities that may be thwarted.”

Tory councillor Thomas Heald, who represents Dunblane and Bridge of Allan, warned an SNP-led council would be bad for local residents.

“If the SNP take control, courtesy of the votes of fellow nationalists, we can no doubt expect their obsession with breaking up our country to take priority,” he said.

“We have always pursued a common sense agenda, serving the citizens of Stirling in a pragmatic way.

“This has been in stark contrast to the SNP who have done nothing but throw their toys out of the pram.”

No exact date has been set for the by-election.

Council insiders expect the vote to take place in late October.