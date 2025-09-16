Universities including Dundee ‘reliant’ on international students

Universities including Dundee rely on fee-paying international students to “pay for everything else”, a powerful Holyrood committee has been told.

The £35m funding crisis at Dundee University has in part been blamed on a dramatic reduction in foreign student recruitment which caused income to drop by around a third.

The shortfall crippled the university and combined with financial mismanagement left it reliant on an emergency bailout from government.

Lesley Jackson, deputy director at Universities Scotland, set out wider concerns about the higher education funding model at parliament’s finance committee on Thursday.

Universities ‘lose money teaching Scottish students’

Ms Jackson says universities have been “driven” to rely on international student fees in Scotland at a time when applicant numbers were declining due to visa restrictions.

“I certainly would agree there has been a really dramatic change in that space because of the changes in the immigration regime and that’s just highlighted the problems with that cross-subsidy model,” she said.

“I don’t think it’s something universities wanted to do in and of itself – it was in order to pay for everything else that they were doing, and we’re now having to have a conversation about what we can continue to afford doing if that key source of cross-subsidy income suddenly declines.”

Around 36% of Dundee University’s funding came from tuition fees collected from non-Scottish students in 2022/23.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie says Universities Scotland is “correct” to say the current model is unsustainable.

He said: “The cross subsidy of international students fees to pay for domestic student education and research is precarious and volatile posing a real threat to what is great about our Scottish universities.

“It’s why it is important that we need a new financial model so we can create a sustainable future. I have encouraged the First Minister to engage in a debate about that future which he seems open to having.”

Universities Scotland says the sector needs more long-term funding rather than short-term funding as “more than 85% of new jobs” are predicted to be at graduate level in Scotland by 2035.

Universities left at ‘imminent risk of ruin’

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra says the current funding model has left universities exposed to “imminent risk of financial ruin”.

He told The Courier: “Nowhere is this clearer than at the University of Dundee, where over-reliance on international markets put the university in a precarious position, made even worse by a culture of profligate spending and fiscal incompetence at the very top.

“The SNP has done untold damage to Scotland’s university sector – they must heed the warnings of the sector before another institution faces the same fate as Dundee.”

Higher Education Secretary Graeme Dey said: “We are actively engaging with the higher education sector on the future funding model of universities, but we are clear that this Government will not reintroduce tuition fees.

“Access to higher education must be based on the ability to learn, not the ability to pay. This would remain the case in an independent Scotland, where we would also continue to welcome students from the EU.

“The Scottish Government recognises the vital role universities play in Scotland’s economy and wider society, which is why we are investing over £1.1 billion in the sector this year alone.”