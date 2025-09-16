Universities including Dundee ‘reliant’ on international students

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Universities including Dundee ‘reliant’ on international students

Scottish universities are forced to rely on international income to subsidise home students, a body representing the sector told MSPs.

By Alasdair Clark
Dundee University
MSPs were told universities like Dundee had been forced to rely on international income.

Universities including Dundee rely on fee-paying international students to “pay for everything else”, a powerful Holyrood committee has been told.

The £35m funding crisis at Dundee University has in part been blamed on a dramatic reduction in foreign student recruitment which caused income to drop by around a third.

The shortfall crippled the university and combined with financial mismanagement left it reliant on an emergency bailout from government.

Lesley Jackson, deputy director at Universities Scotland, set out wider concerns about the higher education funding model at parliament’s finance committee on Thursday.

Universities ‘lose money teaching Scottish students’

Ms Jackson says universities have been “driven” to rely on international student fees in Scotland at a time when applicant numbers were declining due to visa restrictions.

“I certainly would agree there has been a really dramatic change in that space because of the changes in the immigration regime and that’s just highlighted the problems with that cross-subsidy model,” she said.

“I don’t think it’s something universities wanted to do in and of itself – it was in order to pay for everything else that they were doing, and we’re now having to have a conversation about what we can continue to afford doing if that key source of cross-subsidy income suddenly declines.”

Around 36% of Dundee University’s funding came from tuition fees collected from non-Scottish students in 2022/23.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie says Universities Scotland is “correct” to say the current model is unsustainable.

He said: “The cross subsidy of international students fees to pay for domestic student education and research is precarious and volatile posing a real threat to what is great about our Scottish universities.

“It’s why it is important that we need a new financial model so we can create a sustainable future. I have encouraged the First Minister to engage in a debate about that future which he seems open to having.”

Universities Scotland says the sector needs more long-term funding rather than short-term funding as “more than 85% of new jobs” are predicted to be at graduate level in Scotland by 2035.

Universities left at ‘imminent risk of ruin’

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra says the current funding model has left universities exposed to “imminent risk of financial ruin”.

He told The Courier: “Nowhere is this clearer than at the University of Dundee, where over-reliance on international markets put the university in a precarious position, made even worse by a culture of profligate spending and fiscal incompetence at the very top.

“The SNP has done untold damage to Scotland’s university sector – they must heed the warnings of the sector before another institution faces the same fate as Dundee.”

Higher Education Secretary Graeme Dey said: “We are actively engaging with the higher education sector on the future funding model of universities, but we are clear that this Government will not reintroduce tuition fees.

“Access to higher education must be based on the ability to learn, not the ability to pay. This would remain the case in an independent Scotland, where we would also continue to welcome students from the EU.

“The Scottish Government recognises the vital role universities play in Scotland’s economy and wider society, which is why we are investing over £1.1 billion in the sector this year alone.”

More from Politics

Linda McDonald parole reform
Parole reform backed by government in major win for victims and The Courier campaign
MSPs were told universities like Dundee had been forced to rely on international income.
Decision time for new bill on parole reforms after The Courier campaign
First Minister John Swinney.
John Swinney urged to back parole reforms that would keep Dundee murderer in prison…
4
MSPs were told universities like Dundee had been forced to rely on international income.
How Stirling by-election could let SNP push Labour out of power
5
MSPs were told universities like Dundee had been forced to rely on international income.
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Fife legal costs reach £320k over Sandie Peggie trans row and could…
13
Fife Council leader David Ross
Fife Council leader facing vote of no confidence over handling of David Graham complaints
3
MSPs were told universities like Dundee had been forced to rely on international income.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline Tory councillor defects to Reform
MSPs were told universities like Dundee had been forced to rely on international income.
Eljamel inquiry: NHS Tayside slated over bid to dodge legal representation for staff
2
Francesca Osowska OBE, chief executive of the Scottish Funding Council, at Dundee University
EXCLUSIVE: Emergency Dundee University meeting erupts as funding body chiefs come under fire
27
MSPs were told universities like Dundee had been forced to rely on international income.
What can we expect as Eljamel inquiry meets to update patients on ex-NHS Tayside…

Conversation