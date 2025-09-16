Parole reform backed by government in major win for victims and The Courier campaign

Major reforms to the Scottish justice system will see victims told the reasons behind decisions to release a prisoner on parole.

This long-awaited increase in transparency around the work of the Parole Board has been a key focus of The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign on parole reform.

The change was secured by Liberal Democrat MSP Jamie Greene.

It secured near unanimous support at Holyrood on Tuesday as the Scottish Parliament debated amendments to the Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill.

Hope law change will help victims understand parole

Mr Greene said victims often feel no attempt is made to explain why the Parole Board makes the decisions it does.

“My amendment seeks to ensure victims are given the appropriate information, not just whether a release will take place or not or whether conditions have been imposed but why,” he said.

The Scottish Government supported the move meaning if MSPs back the final Bill on Wednesday, then the changes will come into law.

These changes have been supported by Dundee’s Linda McDonald, who has campaigned for reform after being left for dead by murderer Robbie McIntosh.

Parliament also backed a change that forces the parole board to consider the safety and security of victims and their families when deciding whether to release an offender.

Known as Michelle’s Law, it will also allow the authorities to impose exclusion zones.

Parliament rejected an amendment that would have allowed victims to attend parole hearings. Instead, officials will consider the proposal as part of the public consultation on parole reform launched last month.

A proposal by North East MSP Liam Kerr to increase the amount of time life restriction prisoners like Dundee killer Robbie McIntosh would serve between failed parole bids was also not taken forward.

It would have extended the time between parole bids from two to three years.

Mr Kerr cited the case of Ms McDonald in parliament, saying she feels the “regularity” with which victims have to deal the parole system is “one of the drivers of re-traumatisation”.

The government opposed the move as Justice Secretary Angela Constance warned it could face legal challenges from prisoners.

Questions around this aspect of the system will also form part of the consultation.

‘Great win’ for The Courier campaign

Welcoming the changes, Sean O’Neil, The Courier’s campaigns editor, said: “If implemented properly, the changes to the Victim Notification Scheme will allow more victims greater, and timelier, access to information on their cases.

“A great win for transparency, for victims, and for our campaign, is that all victims will now be given a reason as to why prisoners have been recommended for release – this is a huge step forward in bringing the decisions of the parole board into public light.

“It is of course disappointing that other amendments that would improve the victim experience have not been taken forward, but I’m pleased that there is further opportunity for change in the parole reform consultation launched by the Justice Secretary – and that Ms Constance appears to recognise that further issues with the system do exist.”

Another amendment attempting to compel offenders to reveal burial sites was also passed.

The parole board will be able to consider whether an offender has revealed the location when it is deciding whether they should be released.

Other aspects of the Bill include the removal of the controversial “not proven” verdict as well as establishing an independent Victims and Witnesses Commissioner for Scotland.

It would also reform the jury process to require a two-thirds majority for conviction if approved by MSPs on Wednesday.

Mr Greene said he was proud to see his amendments make it into the Bill.

He added: “By backing these amendments, MSPs have shown that we are serious about the rights, protections and access to information that we owe victims.

“I am confident that this Bill can now make an important difference for the victims of crime and their families, and I encourage all parties in Holyrood to not play political games at the final hurdle and support this Bill.”