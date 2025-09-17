Dundee University responds to recovery bid rejection as recruitment for two key roles begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Dundee University responds to recovery bid rejection as recruitment for two key roles begins

University bosses welcomed an offer from government to provide £12 million as a grant rather than a loan.

By Alasdair Clark
Dundee University principal Nigel Seaton
Interim court chair Ian Mair (left) and Dundee University principal Nigel Seaton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Dundee University has responded to the government after its latest recovery bid which proposed nearly 700 job cuts was rejected.

The university was thrown into fresh crisis in August after the latest version of its proposals were blocked.

The Courier revealed how the Scottish Funding Council (SFC) had panned the latest recovery bid within days of its being submitted.

Dr Ian Mair – interim chair of the university’s government body – has now responded in detail to the points raised.

The plan submitted in August included proposals for a further 390 job losses on top of the 300 already confirmed.

Court chair election to take place in ‘coming days’

This includes 170 compulsory redundancies – where the staff involved would have no choice – in May 2026.

This is despite interim principal Nigel Seaton saying previously there was no “secret plan B” for further job losses.

The Scottish Funding Council had effectively blocked the plans, saying it was not appropriate for an interim leadership team to make such long-lasting decisions.

Dr Mair says a process is now underway to appoint a permanent chair of court, with an election for the key role expected to be announced in the “coming days”.

Voting will be open to all students and staff. The Courier understands Dr Mair is unlikely to be a candidate.

Dundee university Current interim principal Nigel Seaton.
Current interim principal Nigel Seaton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

He also confirmed the process to recruit a permanent principal has started.

Professor Nigel Seaton took over on a short term basis after Shane O’Neill quit.

His contract is currently scheduled to end on September 30.

Dr Mair says appointing a permanent principal will be one of the “immediate processes” for the new chair of court to undertake.

Process to replace Dundee University principal has commenced

“Notwithstanding, conversations with search firms have already commenced,” he said.

Dr Mair also welcomed the SFC’s confirmation it would provide an immediate £12 million grant as opposed to the loan previously offered by government.

Members of the court were yet to agree the terms of the loan due to “tension”.

It is understood there was significant concern about whether a loan could accepted while the university is not a going concern, and fear among members of the court about their personal liability.

SFC chief executive Francesca Osowska
SFC chief executive Francesca Osowska blocked the recovery plans.

“The conversion of the loan to a £12m grant alleviates this tension and will allow us to gain access to the vital liquidity support that you have offered,” Dr Mair said in his letter to SFC chief Francesca Osowska.

The interim also commented on the SFC’s request that it spends time working on a more thorough strategic plan which seeks the input of staff and students.

What happens after Dundee University recovery bid rejected?

In her letter rejecting the recovery bid, Ms Osowska issued a “name your price” ultimatum designed to keep the university’s doors open for the next 12 months.

It is hoped this would allow the university to put together a more comprehensive, long-term plan.

In a message to staff, interim principal Professor Seaton said: “As you will see from both letters, the discussion is ongoing. We are not yet in a position to confirm our path to recovery from our critical financial situation but we are planning for it.

“The extra funding we are receiving from the SFC provides the space we need to recover but it does not in itself solve our problems.

“I am hopeful that we will have further updates for you soon.”

More from Politics

Linda McDonald parole reform
Parole reform backed by government in major win for victims and The Courier campaign
2
Dundee University
Universities including Dundee 'reliant' on international students
3
Linda McDonald and MSP Jamie Greene go over the proposed amendments to bill. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Decision time for new bill on parole reforms after The Courier campaign
First Minister John Swinney.
John Swinney urged to back parole reforms that would keep Dundee murderer in prison…
5
An upcoming by-election could see the SNP take power in Stirling.
How Stirling by-election could let SNP push Labour out of power
5
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie has been at the centre of an employment tribunal. Image: Paul Reid.
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Fife legal costs reach £320k over Sandie Peggie trans row and could…
15
Fife Council leader David Ross
Fife Council leader facing vote of no confidence over handling of David Graham complaints
3
Dunfermline North Councillor Gavin Ellis. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline Tory councillor defects to Reform
Eljamel Inquiry Protest, Edinburgh at Waverley Gate in Edinburgh, Scotland on 10 September 2025 Pictured: Jules Rose, former patient was joined by a number of other former patients (Theresa Mullet, Karen Walker, Grace Williams, Dawn Harris, Charlie Huddal and Martin McFee) to protest outside the inquiry location Eljamel inquiry preliminary hearing is taking place at Waverley Gate on Wednesday. Patients also expected to protest outside shortly before the event begins. The Eljamel Inquiry is a Scottish public inquiry set up under the Inquiries Act 2005. It relates to the professional practice of Mr Muftah Salem Sam Eljamel, a consultant neurosurgeon at NHS Taysides Ninewells Hospital in Dundee between 1995 and 2014. (Photo by Ger Harley | EEm | Sipa USA )
Eljamel inquiry: NHS Tayside slated over bid to dodge legal representation for staff
2
Francesca Osowska OBE, chief executive of the Scottish Funding Council, at Dundee University
EXCLUSIVE: Emergency Dundee University meeting erupts as funding body chiefs come under fire
27

Conversation