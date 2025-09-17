Dundee University responds to recovery bid rejection as recruitment for two key roles begins

Dundee University has responded to the government after its latest recovery bid which proposed nearly 700 job cuts was rejected.

The university was thrown into fresh crisis in August after the latest version of its proposals were blocked.

The Courier revealed how the Scottish Funding Council (SFC) had panned the latest recovery bid within days of its being submitted.

Dr Ian Mair – interim chair of the university’s government body – has now responded in detail to the points raised.

The plan submitted in August included proposals for a further 390 job losses on top of the 300 already confirmed.

Court chair election to take place in ‘coming days’

This includes 170 compulsory redundancies – where the staff involved would have no choice – in May 2026.

This is despite interim principal Nigel Seaton saying previously there was no “secret plan B” for further job losses.

The Scottish Funding Council had effectively blocked the plans, saying it was not appropriate for an interim leadership team to make such long-lasting decisions.

Dr Mair says a process is now underway to appoint a permanent chair of court, with an election for the key role expected to be announced in the “coming days”.

Voting will be open to all students and staff. The Courier understands Dr Mair is unlikely to be a candidate.

He also confirmed the process to recruit a permanent principal has started.

Professor Nigel Seaton took over on a short term basis after Shane O’Neill quit.

His contract is currently scheduled to end on September 30.

Dr Mair says appointing a permanent principal will be one of the “immediate processes” for the new chair of court to undertake.

Process to replace Dundee University principal has commenced

“Notwithstanding, conversations with search firms have already commenced,” he said.

Dr Mair also welcomed the SFC’s confirmation it would provide an immediate £12 million grant as opposed to the loan previously offered by government.

Members of the court were yet to agree the terms of the loan due to “tension”.

It is understood there was significant concern about whether a loan could accepted while the university is not a going concern, and fear among members of the court about their personal liability.

“The conversion of the loan to a £12m grant alleviates this tension and will allow us to gain access to the vital liquidity support that you have offered,” Dr Mair said in his letter to SFC chief Francesca Osowska.

The interim also commented on the SFC’s request that it spends time working on a more thorough strategic plan which seeks the input of staff and students.

What happens after Dundee University recovery bid rejected?

In her letter rejecting the recovery bid, Ms Osowska issued a “name your price” ultimatum designed to keep the university’s doors open for the next 12 months.

It is hoped this would allow the university to put together a more comprehensive, long-term plan.

In a message to staff, interim principal Professor Seaton said: “As you will see from both letters, the discussion is ongoing. We are not yet in a position to confirm our path to recovery from our critical financial situation but we are planning for it.

“The extra funding we are receiving from the SFC provides the space we need to recover but it does not in itself solve our problems.

“I am hopeful that we will have further updates for you soon.”