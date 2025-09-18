Dundee MP’s fury as UK Government ignores Raac support questions

A Dundee MP says he is being ignored by the UK Government as he presses for support for homeowners who have discovered Raac in their properties.

A letter from the Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP to Chancellor Rachel Reeves in January has been ignored. Meanwhile, Mr Gethins’ written questions in parliament have received only holding responses.

The discovery of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete in many homes has left homeowners devastated. Many found the defective block crisis – which has hit 900 homes in Dundee alone – has rendered their property nearly worthless.

The Courier is pressing for assistance for those affected through its Trapped by Raac campaign.

Mr Gethins wrote to the UK Government earlier this year asking the Treasury to ensure it is considering what support it can provide those impacted – many of whom bought their properties from local authorities.

But the January 31 letter has gone unanswered. After he chased a response in the House of Commons this week, the government simply apologised for the delay and said it would respond “as soon as possible”.

Mr Gethins says the non-response shows the Treasury is holding people across Dundee in “utter contempt”.

He told The Courier: “My constituents have raised the issue of Raac with me, one that is a concern locally but also across the UK.

“Whereas Scottish Government ministers have taken the time to engage with those affected the UK Government has being ignoring my parliamentary questions and letters for months.

“That is a disgraceful approach to accountability in government and disdainful of the people of Dundee and Angus.”

Despite the change in government, Mr Gethins says there has been “more of the same” ignoring important issues.

‘We all expected better’

He added: “I think we all expected better from this Labour government and people have every right to feel let down by them.

“I will continue to ask Labour the difficult questions that they refuse to answer, and will be raising with the parliamentary authorities if the government continues to ignore questions that I raise on behalf of my constituents.

“Regardless of how people vote I will continue to represent everyone locally to the best of my ability and they deserve answers. Silence from government is a sad, but telling, indictment of the state of affairs within the UK Government.”