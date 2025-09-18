Dundee MP’s fury as UK Government ignores Raac support questions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee MP’s fury as UK Government ignores Raac support questions

Stephen Gethins has accused Chancellor Rachel Reeves of holding people across Dundee and Angus in contempt.

By Alasdair Clark
Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
A Dundee MP says he is being ignored by the UK Government as he presses for support for homeowners who have discovered Raac in their properties.

A letter from the Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP to Chancellor Rachel Reeves in January has been ignored. Meanwhile, Mr Gethins’ written questions in parliament have received only holding responses.

The discovery of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete in many homes has left homeowners devastated. Many found the defective block crisis – which has hit 900 homes in Dundee alone – has rendered their property nearly worthless.

The Courier is pressing for assistance for those affected through its Trapped by Raac campaign.

Mr Gethins wrote to the UK Government earlier this year asking the Treasury to ensure it is considering what support it can provide those impacted – many of whom bought their properties from local authorities.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves. Image: PA
But the January 31 letter has gone unanswered. After he chased a response in the House of Commons this week, the government simply apologised for the delay and said it would respond “as soon as possible”.

Mr Gethins says the non-response shows the Treasury is holding people across Dundee in “utter contempt”.

He told The Courier: “My constituents have raised the issue of Raac with me, one that is a concern locally but also across the UK.

“Whereas Scottish Government ministers have taken the time to engage with those affected the UK Government has being ignoring my parliamentary questions and letters for months.

“That is a disgraceful approach to accountability in government and disdainful of the people of Dundee and Angus.”

Despite the change in government, Mr Gethins says there has been “more of the same” ignoring important issues.

‘We all expected better’

He added: “I think we all expected better from this Labour government and people have every right to feel let down by them.

“I will continue to ask Labour the difficult questions that they refuse to answer, and will be raising with the parliamentary authorities if the government continues to ignore questions that I raise on behalf of my constituents.

“Regardless of how people vote I will continue to represent everyone locally to the best of my ability and they deserve answers. Silence from government is a sad, but telling, indictment of the state of affairs within the UK Government.”

