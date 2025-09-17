Dundee SNP MP deletes post after accidentally slating John Swinney for dining with Donald Trump

A Dundee SNP MP criticised political leaders attending Donald Trump’s Windsor Castle state dinner – even though his boss John Swinney is on the guest list.

Chris Law deleted the post on social media site X saying anyone at the banquet was “conceding that it’s acceptable to support genocide in Gaza”.

US President Mr Trump arrived in the UK on Wednesday for his state visit.

Mr Swinney visited the Republican leader in Washington earlier this month and rejected calls to boycott the state dinner in Windsor.

They also met when Mr Trump visited his Aberdeenshire golf resort earlier this year.

But the first minister has described Israel’s war in Gaza as genocidal and paused new arms funding for the Middle Eastern country.

On Wednesday, a new United Nations probe ruled that Israel had committed genocide as the devastating conflict remains ongoing.

Dundee Central MP Mr Law initially wrote: “Sitting at tonight’s banquet dinner with President Donald Trump, is conceding that it’s acceptable to support genocide in Gaza after yesterday’s publication of UN’s report on Gaza.”

He has since deleted the post.

Mr Swinney has prioritised maintaining a good working relationship with President Trump as he works to undo damaging tariffs on the whisky industry.

The first minister previously said there was a “real chance” that a special trade deal could be struck.

Mr Swinney previously sparked a backlash from Mr Trump’s business allies after he endorsed Kamala Harris during the presidential election last November.

Tory MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston said: “There will be red faces all round in the SNP after this now deleted tweet from Chris Law.

“Clearly, he was in such a rush to post a childish tweet that he forgot all about John Swinney being someone attending this dinner.”

Mr Law and the SNP have been approached for comment.