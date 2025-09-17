Dundee SNP MP deletes post after accidentally slating John Swinney for dining with Donald Trump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee SNP MP deletes post after accidentally slating John Swinney for dining with Donald Trump

Chris Law scrubbed a post on social media site X saying anyone at the banquet was “conceding that it’s acceptable to support genocide in Gaza”.

By Justin Bowie
Dundee SNP MP Chris Law. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
A Dundee SNP MP criticised political leaders attending Donald Trump’s Windsor Castle state dinner – even though his boss John Swinney is on the guest list.

Chris Law deleted the post on social media site X saying anyone at the banquet was “conceding that it’s acceptable to support genocide in Gaza”.

US President Mr Trump arrived in the UK on Wednesday for his state visit.

Mr Swinney visited the Republican leader in Washington earlier this month and rejected calls to boycott the state dinner in Windsor.

They also met when Mr Trump visited his Aberdeenshire golf resort earlier this year.

First Minister John Swinney with US President Donald Trump
John Swinney, right, with Donald Trump and Sir Keir Starmer. Image: The White House.

But the first minister has described Israel’s war in Gaza as genocidal and paused new arms funding for the Middle Eastern country.

On Wednesday, a new United Nations probe ruled that Israel had committed genocide as the devastating conflict remains ongoing.

Dundee Central MP Mr Law initially wrote: “Sitting at tonight’s banquet dinner with President Donald Trump, is conceding that it’s acceptable to support genocide in Gaza after yesterday’s publication of UN’s report on Gaza.”

A new UN report found Israel has committed genocide in Gaza. Image: Shutterstock.

He has since deleted the post.

Mr Swinney has prioritised maintaining a good working relationship with President Trump as he works to undo damaging tariffs on the whisky industry.

The first minister previously said there was a “real chance” that a special trade deal could be struck.

Mr Swinney previously sparked a backlash from Mr Trump’s business allies after he endorsed Kamala Harris during the presidential election last November.

Tory MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston said: “There will be red faces all round in the SNP after this now deleted tweet from Chris Law.

“Clearly, he was in such a rush to post a childish tweet that he forgot all about John Swinney being someone attending this dinner.”

Mr Law and the SNP have been approached for comment.

Conversation