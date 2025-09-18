John Swinney ‘right’ to attend Donald Trump banquet despite Dundee MP’s ‘accepting genocide’ claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

John Swinney ‘right’ to attend Donald Trump banquet despite Dundee MP’s ‘accepting genocide’ claim

First Minister John Swinney says he has not spoken to Dundee Central MP Chris Law - who said those attending the state dinner with the US president were "accepting genocide".

By Alasdair Clark
First Minister John Swinney
Image: PA

First Minister John Swinney says he was right to represent Scotland at a state dinner with Donald Trump after a Dundee MP claimed those attending were “accepting genocide”.

SNP MP Chris Law shared a now-deleted post on social media site X saying anyone at the banquet was “conceding that it’s acceptable to support genocide in Gaza”.

Mr Swinney was among those attending the event at Buckingham Palace to mark the US president’s state visit to the UK.

Asked about Mr Law’s comments on Thursday, the first minister defended his presence at the banquet hosted by King Charles III.

“I took a decision that it was in Scotland’s interests for me to be present at the dinner last night to do what’s fundamental to my role as first minister, which is to promote the interests of Scotland,” he said.

‘Do I go or do I leave Scotland’s seat empty?’

“My position on Gaza and the fact that a genocide is being committed by Israel is well stated. I’ve stated it to the Scottish Parliament.

“My choice is quite simple. Do I go, or do I leave Scotland’s seat empty? I don’t think people in Scotland would understand their first minister leaving Scotland’s seat empty.

“The people I serve expect me to be out there working for them.”

Asked if he had spoken to Mr Law about his comments, Mr Swinney said: “No, I have not.”

Mr Law initially wrote: “Sitting at tonight’s banquet dinner with President Donald Trump, is conceding that it’s acceptable to support genocide in Gaza after yesterday’s publication of UN’s report on Gaza.”

The post was deleted a short time later.

Mr Swinney previously rejected calls to boycott the event which was attended by over 150 guests.

Those in attendance dined on Hampshire watercress panna cotta with Parmesan shortbread and quail egg salad; organic Norfolk chicken ballotine wrapped in courgettes, and a vanilla ice cream bombe with Kentish raspberry sorbet.

First Minister John Swinney with US President Donald Trump
Image: The White House.

The Courier previously revealed how those close to the first minister believe two words have shaped his largely positive relationship with the notoriously fickle Mr Trump.

During a meeting with his son Eric earlier this year, Mr Swinney is said to have thanked the family for their years of investment in the country.

“There is no doubt Eric will have reported this back to the president because we know how much he appreciates things like this,” one source said.

