John Swinney ‘right’ to attend Donald Trump banquet despite Dundee MP’s ‘accepting genocide’ claim

First Minister John Swinney says he was right to represent Scotland at a state dinner with Donald Trump after a Dundee MP claimed those attending were “accepting genocide”.

SNP MP Chris Law shared a now-deleted post on social media site X saying anyone at the banquet was “conceding that it’s acceptable to support genocide in Gaza”.

Mr Swinney was among those attending the event at Buckingham Palace to mark the US president’s state visit to the UK.

Asked about Mr Law’s comments on Thursday, the first minister defended his presence at the banquet hosted by King Charles III.

“I took a decision that it was in Scotland’s interests for me to be present at the dinner last night to do what’s fundamental to my role as first minister, which is to promote the interests of Scotland,” he said.

‘Do I go or do I leave Scotland’s seat empty?’

“My position on Gaza and the fact that a genocide is being committed by Israel is well stated. I’ve stated it to the Scottish Parliament.

“My choice is quite simple. Do I go, or do I leave Scotland’s seat empty? I don’t think people in Scotland would understand their first minister leaving Scotland’s seat empty.

“The people I serve expect me to be out there working for them.”

Asked if he had spoken to Mr Law about his comments, Mr Swinney said: “No, I have not.”

Mr Law initially wrote: “Sitting at tonight’s banquet dinner with President Donald Trump, is conceding that it’s acceptable to support genocide in Gaza after yesterday’s publication of UN’s report on Gaza.”

The post was deleted a short time later.

Mr Swinney previously rejected calls to boycott the event which was attended by over 150 guests.

Those in attendance dined on Hampshire watercress panna cotta with Parmesan shortbread and quail egg salad; organic Norfolk chicken ballotine wrapped in courgettes, and a vanilla ice cream bombe with Kentish raspberry sorbet.

The Courier previously revealed how those close to the first minister believe two words have shaped his largely positive relationship with the notoriously fickle Mr Trump.

During a meeting with his son Eric earlier this year, Mr Swinney is said to have thanked the family for their years of investment in the country.

“There is no doubt Eric will have reported this back to the president because we know how much he appreciates things like this,” one source said.