Out-of-pocket investors’ angry as Fife Buffalo Farm owner showcases products at Holyrood

Investors who lost money when the business collapsed complained after owner Steve Mitchell was invited to a event in the Scottish Parliament.

Buffalo Farm owner Steve Mitchell
Buffalo Farm owner Steve Mitchell. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
By Alasdair Clark & Andy Philip

Angry investors who lost money after the Buffalo Farm in Fife collapsed have hit out after the firm’s owner was invited to parliament to showcase his products.

Steve Mitchell appeared as part of a Scottish Food and Drink event in September.

It allowed him the opportunity to show off his unique buffalo mozzarella – which is produced in Fife –  to MSPs.

But parliament has faced questions about the decision to invite Mr Mitchell from furious out-of-pocket “founders” who lost out after the original business collapsed before being relaunched by Mr Mitchell.

The invite also left an MSP concerned. They questioned why Mr Mitchell was given privileged access to politicians and government ministers in light of the critics saying investors had been left “high and dry”.

The Scottish Parliament.
The Scottish Parliament. Image: Shutterstock

After discovering the businessman had been allowed to take part in the case, one of the investors wrote to point out the substantial losses experienced by investors as well as the tax payer.

“While parliament has a duty to encourage entrepreneurship and innovation, it equally bears a responsibility to safeguard the interests of the public funds and to ensure that support is not extended to individuals with a demonstrable record of financial mismanagement,” a letter sent to parliament said.

“I therefore urge members to exercise due diligence before affording parliamentary endorsement, funding or promotional opportunities to Mr Mitchell.”

The Scottish Parliament confirmed the Buffalo Farm was invited by its catering provider.

It is understood the firm does not have any commercial relationship and does not supply the parliament’s restaurants.

Any such contract would be subject to rigorous checks.

A Holyrood spokesman said: “The parliament regularly showcases and supports Scottish produce but we can’t comment on individual business cases.

“Whenever the parliament enters into any supplier contract arrangement financial due diligence checks are carried out in line with Scottish procurement policy.”

‘We are trying to move forward’

Asked about the criticism, Mr Mitchell told The Courier he is working hard to rebuild the business, which employs around 50 people, and learn from his mistakes. He accused some of the founders of an attempt to undermine this effort.

“We’re trying to move forward here,” he said.

“I could have crawled under a rock but I chose to front up and turn a terrible situation into something we can be proud of again.

“We’re producing a Scottish product, trying to provide employment. We made mistakes.

“We could have just let the whole thing be broken up and forgotten about, or I can try to take the learnings and try and move forward but I need people to support me.

“We didn’t con anybody. They knew what they were signing up to and it was a risky thing.

“We’re only selling cheese, nobody needs to be discredited for supporting us.”

The farm – where two buffalo died earlier this month after getting stuck in a bog – is located just outside Kirkcaldy.

Pre-pack sale

Investors who supported the farm were invited to join a crowdfunding programme for £10,000. In exchange they received perks including credit to spend in the farm shop.

But the company collapsed into administration in March 2024. It meant those who had invested lost out despite owner Steve Mitchell relaunching with the previous firm’s assets which he purchased in a “pre-pack” sale.

This is where the sale of all or part of a company’s assets is negotiated to prevent insolvency. The move left some of those who had contributed furious.

One man, Andrew Shaw, who invested tens of thousands, claims he was given incorrect information when he first approached the Buffalo Farm.

“The facts and figures they give us were wrong. And had I had that in the beginning, I wouldn’t have invested,” he previously told The Courier.

