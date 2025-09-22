Dundee Olympia report leaves ‘more questions than answers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Olympia report leaves ‘more questions than answers’

Dundee Labour MSP Michael Marra says the investigation into maintenance problems at the leisure facility cannot be used to "sweep the mess under the carpet".

By Justin Bowie
Dundee Olympia swimming pool.
Dundee's Olympia swimming pool.

A probe into closures of Dundee’s Olympia centre cannot be the “final word” on the crisis, a local MSP has warned.

Labour’s Michael Marra warned the independent report, published on September 16, leaves “far more questions than answers” as to what went wrong.

The North East MSP insisted Dundee’s local SNP administration must not be allowed to “sweep this mess under the carpet” now the probe has concluded.

The £32 million Olympia swimming pool, which was first opened in 2013, suddenly shut in October 2021 after a problem with a light fitting was identified.

Further snags – including corrosion on the flumes – led to a two-year closure and repairs which cost Dundee City Council £6.1 million.

The Olympia swimming pool has been hit by multiple closures. Image: Kim Cessford/DC ThomsonC

In February 2024, additional works were needed after a metal rod detached from one flume and narrowly missed swimmers.

In May last year, there was yet another closure when a “technical issue” drained the training pool of water.

And just days ago, we reported that the river rapids were shut a month ago due to a damaged grate.

The independent report – carried out by law firm Burness Paull – revealed concerns were raised over “substandard work” carried out during the first repair job.

But the probe also found that the works were “sufficiently comprehensive” to address all concerns raised when the pool was first shut in 2021.

Dundee councillors will scrutinise the report when the city’s governance committee meets on Monday.

Dundee-based North East MSP Michael Marra.

North East MSP Michael Marra. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.But Mr Marra said: “The SNP administration cannot be allowed to sweep this mess under the carpet.

“They want taxpayers to think this report is the final word on the issue but in fact it leaves us with far more questions than answers.

“Dundonians will rightly be asking how the Olympia was allowed to deteriorate so quickly to the point where £6.1 million of repairs were required in the first place.

“The SNP administration must not be allowed to claim ‘nothing to see here’ – Dundonians who footed the bills deserve proper answers.”

Dundee council chief Mark Flynn. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

SNP council leader Mark Flynn, says he is confident the swimming pool is safe for visitors.

Asked about Mr Marra’s criticism, he told The Courier he is surprised the MSP thinks it did not provide answers,

Mr Flynn said: “Or is it the outcome of the review that disappointed him, which showed that the works carried out were necessary and unforeseen?

“Following the investigation by the independent law firm Burness Paull, the report clearly shows that the additional works could not have been anticipated, and it was right to bring these works forward.

“I am satisfied that Olympia remains a safe, high quality environment for users and that the management and planned maintenance of the facility strengthens its long term reliability.”

Conversation