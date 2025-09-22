Dundee Olympia report leaves ‘more questions than answers’

A probe into closures of Dundee’s Olympia centre cannot be the “final word” on the crisis, a local MSP has warned.

Labour’s Michael Marra warned the independent report, published on September 16, leaves “far more questions than answers” as to what went wrong.

The North East MSP insisted Dundee’s local SNP administration must not be allowed to “sweep this mess under the carpet” now the probe has concluded.

The £32 million Olympia swimming pool, which was first opened in 2013, suddenly shut in October 2021 after a problem with a light fitting was identified.

Further snags – including corrosion on the flumes – led to a two-year closure and repairs which cost Dundee City Council £6.1 million.

In February 2024, additional works were needed after a metal rod detached from one flume and narrowly missed swimmers.

In May last year, there was yet another closure when a “technical issue” drained the training pool of water.

And just days ago, we reported that the river rapids were shut a month ago due to a damaged grate.

The independent report – carried out by law firm Burness Paull – revealed concerns were raised over “substandard work” carried out during the first repair job.

But the probe also found that the works were “sufficiently comprehensive” to address all concerns raised when the pool was first shut in 2021.

Dundee councillors will scrutinise the report when the city’s governance committee meets on Monday.

North East MSP Michael Marra. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.But Mr Marra said: “The SNP administration cannot be allowed to sweep this mess under the carpet.

“They want taxpayers to think this report is the final word on the issue but in fact it leaves us with far more questions than answers.

“Dundonians will rightly be asking how the Olympia was allowed to deteriorate so quickly to the point where £6.1 million of repairs were required in the first place.

“The SNP administration must not be allowed to claim ‘nothing to see here’ – Dundonians who footed the bills deserve proper answers.”

SNP council leader Mark Flynn, says he is confident the swimming pool is safe for visitors.

Asked about Mr Marra’s criticism, he told The Courier he is surprised the MSP thinks it did not provide answers,

Mr Flynn said: “Or is it the outcome of the review that disappointed him, which showed that the works carried out were necessary and unforeseen?

“Following the investigation by the independent law firm Burness Paull, the report clearly shows that the additional works could not have been anticipated, and it was right to bring these works forward.

“I am satisfied that Olympia remains a safe, high quality environment for users and that the management and planned maintenance of the facility strengthens its long term reliability.”