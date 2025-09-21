Dundee University crisis top of Scottish Government agenda despite new education chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee University crisis top of Scottish Government agenda despite new education chief

Current higher education minister and Angus South MSP Graeme Dey has been shifted to a new role in government.

By Alasdair Clark
Ben MacPherson SNP MSP universities minister Dundee
Ben MacPherson is to replace Angus MSP Graeme Dey as universities minister. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Resolving the crisis at Dundee University will remain top of the SNP government’s priority list as First Minister John Swinney appoints a new higher education chief.

Angus South Graeme Dey has been appointed minister for parliamentary business after the resignation of Jamie Hepburn.

He is to be replaced as minister for higher and further education by Edinburgh MSP Ben MacPherson.

Mr Hepburn stepped down after being accused by former Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross of assaulting him by firmly grabbing his shoulder, before launching into a foul-mouthed tirade.

Outgoing higher education minister Graeme Dey. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Mr Dey has been central the Scottish Government’s response to the Dundee University financial crisis alongside Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth.

Both have developed a strong relationship with campus trade unions and remain in close contact with concerned staff.

Scottish Government sources told The Courier that resolving the crisis at Dundee University will remain at the top of the government’s priority list despite the reshuffle in senior posts.

The new role for Mr Dey will see him work cross-party to get SNP legislation through Holyrood – where the party do not have a stable majority and rely on support from other parties.

Graeme Dey is replacing Jamie Hepburn, who resigned after a row with former Tory leader Douglas Ross. Image: PA

This will include the final budget before next May’s Scottish Parliament election.

First Minister John Swinney said: “I am delighted to appoint Graeme Dey as minister for parliamentary business and Ben Macpherson as minister-designate for higher and further education.

“Graeme Dey brings wide experience of handling parliamentary business to this role and is a minister widely respected across the parliamentary chamber for his open and constructive approach to finding common ground.

‘Dynamic leadership’

“Ben Macpherson has wider experience across a range of policy areas and will bring a creative and dynamic leadership to higher and further education that is so fundamental to transforming the lives of individuals across the country, and to supporting this government’s ambitious economic agenda.”

Dundee University has now responded to the Scottish Funding Council after its re-drafted recovery plan – which included proposals for a further 390 job losses – was rejected.

It confirmed the process was underway to appoint a principal on a permanent basis after the SFC expressed concern about long-lasting decisions being made by an interim leadership team appointed on a short-term basis.

