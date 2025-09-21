Dundee University crisis top of Scottish Government agenda despite new education chief

Resolving the crisis at Dundee University will remain top of the SNP government’s priority list as First Minister John Swinney appoints a new higher education chief.

Angus South Graeme Dey has been appointed minister for parliamentary business after the resignation of Jamie Hepburn.

He is to be replaced as minister for higher and further education by Edinburgh MSP Ben MacPherson.

Mr Hepburn stepped down after being accused by former Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross of assaulting him by firmly grabbing his shoulder, before launching into a foul-mouthed tirade.

Mr Dey has been central the Scottish Government’s response to the Dundee University financial crisis alongside Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth.

Both have developed a strong relationship with campus trade unions and remain in close contact with concerned staff.

Scottish Government sources told The Courier that resolving the crisis at Dundee University will remain at the top of the government’s priority list despite the reshuffle in senior posts.

The new role for Mr Dey will see him work cross-party to get SNP legislation through Holyrood – where the party do not have a stable majority and rely on support from other parties.

This will include the final budget before next May’s Scottish Parliament election.

First Minister John Swinney said: “I am delighted to appoint Graeme Dey as minister for parliamentary business and Ben Macpherson as minister-designate for higher and further education.

“Graeme Dey brings wide experience of handling parliamentary business to this role and is a minister widely respected across the parliamentary chamber for his open and constructive approach to finding common ground.

‘Dynamic leadership’

“Ben Macpherson has wider experience across a range of policy areas and will bring a creative and dynamic leadership to higher and further education that is so fundamental to transforming the lives of individuals across the country, and to supporting this government’s ambitious economic agenda.”

Dundee University has now responded to the Scottish Funding Council after its re-drafted recovery plan – which included proposals for a further 390 job losses – was rejected.

It confirmed the process was underway to appoint a principal on a permanent basis after the SFC expressed concern about long-lasting decisions being made by an interim leadership team appointed on a short-term basis.