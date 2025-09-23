Labour deputy hopeful uses Dunfermline and Stirling visits to set out vision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour deputy hopeful uses Dunfermline and Stirling visits to set out vision

Lucy Powell says Labour has to tell a "better story" to have a chance of turning around its fortunes in Scotland.

Labour deputy leadership candidate Lucy Powell with Dunfermline MP Graeme Downie. Image: Supplied
By Alasdair Clark

Labour deputy leadership hopeful Lucy Powell used visits to Fife and Stirling to set out how she’ll turn around the struggling party’s fortunes north of the border.

Polling has consistently shown Sir Keir Starmer’s government is unpopular in Scotland, despite Scottish Labour securing 37 seats at the general election last year.

It prompted an SNP wipeout in Fife and Stirling, where the nationalists lost four seats to Labour across both areas.

It has cast doubt on whether leader Anas Sarwar can overtake the SNP at next May’s Holyrood elections.

Party insiders admit privately the unpopular prime minister could prove to be a drain on their chances.

Deputy leadership candidate Lucy Powell. Image: Shutterstock.

Labour is holding a deputy leadership election following the sudden resignation of Angela Rayner – who quit after admitting she underpaid stamp duty when she bought a second home.

Ms Powell, who is standing in the contest, used a visit to Fife and Stirling to set out how she hopes to help the party re-shape its message.

Speaking to The Courier, Ms Powell, who is being supported by Dunfermline MP Graeme Downie, said her “top priority” would be securing a Scottish Labour victory in Holyrood.

Ms Powell says Labour must offer a “bold vision”. Image: Supplied

“To do that, we need to shout louder about the incredible improvements the UK Labour government has already delivered for Scotland,” she said.

“I was responsible for some of the key legislation this UK Labour government has already delivered policies that have had huge benefits to Scotland.”

She listed the Employment Rights Bill, basing GB Energy in Scotland, record budget settlements for the Scottish Government and securing defence deals which could help the Rosyth dockyard.

She added: “Reform and the SNP are trying to divide our communities but we cannot let them succeed. The SNP have wrecked Scotland’s public services and Reform have no solutions to the problems Scotland faces.

‘We must tell a better story’

“All over the country, we’re at risk of losing votes to different sides. We must tell a better story and offer a bold vision that unites us all.”

Ms Powell is facing UK Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson in the contest, who is viewed as Sir Keir’s choice to succeed Angela Rayner.

Dunfermline SNP MSP Shirley-Anne Sommerville said local people deserve better than “mealy mouthed promises” from Labour.

“Folk know exactly what Labour  means after a year of them in power at Westminster – broken promises and policies that even the Tories didn’t try to bring in like cutting winter fuel payments for pensioners,” she said.

“I doubt they’ll look at Labour at Westminster and think they want more of the same in Holyrood.”

