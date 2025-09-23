Labour deputy hopeful uses Dunfermline and Stirling visits to set out vision

Labour deputy leadership hopeful Lucy Powell used visits to Fife and Stirling to set out how she’ll turn around the struggling party’s fortunes north of the border.

Polling has consistently shown Sir Keir Starmer’s government is unpopular in Scotland, despite Scottish Labour securing 37 seats at the general election last year.

It prompted an SNP wipeout in Fife and Stirling, where the nationalists lost four seats to Labour across both areas.

It has cast doubt on whether leader Anas Sarwar can overtake the SNP at next May’s Holyrood elections.

Party insiders admit privately the unpopular prime minister could prove to be a drain on their chances.

Labour is holding a deputy leadership election following the sudden resignation of Angela Rayner – who quit after admitting she underpaid stamp duty when she bought a second home.

Ms Powell, who is standing in the contest, used a visit to Fife and Stirling to set out how she hopes to help the party re-shape its message.

Speaking to The Courier, Ms Powell, who is being supported by Dunfermline MP Graeme Downie, said her “top priority” would be securing a Scottish Labour victory in Holyrood.

“To do that, we need to shout louder about the incredible improvements the UK Labour government has already delivered for Scotland,” she said.

“I was responsible for some of the key legislation this UK Labour government has already delivered policies that have had huge benefits to Scotland.”

She listed the Employment Rights Bill, basing GB Energy in Scotland, record budget settlements for the Scottish Government and securing defence deals which could help the Rosyth dockyard.

She added: “Reform and the SNP are trying to divide our communities but we cannot let them succeed. The SNP have wrecked Scotland’s public services and Reform have no solutions to the problems Scotland faces.

‘We must tell a better story’

“All over the country, we’re at risk of losing votes to different sides. We must tell a better story and offer a bold vision that unites us all.”

Ms Powell is facing UK Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson in the contest, who is viewed as Sir Keir’s choice to succeed Angela Rayner.

Dunfermline SNP MSP Shirley-Anne Sommerville said local people deserve better than “mealy mouthed promises” from Labour.

“Folk know exactly what Labour means after a year of them in power at Westminster – broken promises and policies that even the Tories didn’t try to bring in like cutting winter fuel payments for pensioners,” she said.

“I doubt they’ll look at Labour at Westminster and think they want more of the same in Holyrood.”