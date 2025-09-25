Perth council chaos: How big a headache is it for John Swinney and SNP?

A frosty John Swinney stonewalled questions about the shock resignation of the SNP leader of Perth and Kinross Council on Wednesday.

The first minister and Perthshire North MSP refused to be drawn on events in his backyard, even as opposition parties insist the SNP-led local authority is in crisis.

Ex-council leader Grant Laing, 63, announced he was quitting on Monday, and would sit as an independent councillor, initially saying it was down to “personal reasons”.

But within hours it emerged he had been charged with embezzlement over a period of eight years.

It left SNP figures in the Fair City – who The Courier understands only found out about the resignation on Monday morning – scrambling to find a replacement.

Deputy SNP group leader Eric Drysdale has taken over as interim leader, with a permanent replacement to be selected by October 29.

Perth-based Tory MSP Murdo Fraser said on Monday: “This latest development illustrates once more the chaos at the heart of this failing SNP administration in Perth, in John Swinney’s backyard.”

The first minister was asked what he would say to Perthshire residents about claims the SNP administration is being engulfed by chaos.

‘Plenty of SNP councillors’

Mr Swinney refused to be drawn on the issue, saying simply a “process is under way” to select the new leadership.

“As a local member of parliament, I will observe that process, and I’ll work with the leadership to serve the people that have elected me,” he added.

Mr Swinney avoided naming any one particular candidate as a preferred successor for Mr Laing.

He said: “There’s plenty of SNP councillors, and plenty of very good SNP councillors.

“I’ll leave it to my SNP councillors to decide.”

Mr Swinney did not want to address Mr Laing’s arrest directly.

“There’s live proceedings under way, so I’ll not be commenting about anything to do with that,” he said.

The SNP leader also would not be drawn on when he found out about the former council chief’s arrest, or if concerns had been raised with him before.

“I’m saying nothing about a live case,” he said.

How much of a problem will crisis in Perth be for SNP?

Any arrest of a politician poses problems for their party.

But when it happens in the area represented by the leader, it’s even more of a political risk.

SNP insiders insist they aren’t too concerned.

“John Swinney enjoys a trust with his constituents that most MSPs would be envious of,” one source told The Courier.

“No one would have wanted this but no, I don’t think it will become an election issue.”

But opposition groups still see a line of attack.

Scottish Liberal Democrat lead candidate for the Mid Scotland and Fife region, Claire McLaren, said: “This is complete chaos in John Swinney’s backyard.

“These are very serious allegations and I hope they are fully investigated by the police.

“Meanwhile, the SNP administration has been left on a shoogly peg.

“What Perth and Kinross needs is a council that is focused on swift access to local healthcare, boosting economic prosperity and getting Scottish education back to its best again and that’s what more Liberal Democrat representatives can help to deliver.”