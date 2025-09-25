Perth council chaos: How big a headache is it for John Swinney and SNP?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth council chaos: How big a headache is it for John Swinney and SNP?

The sudden resignation of Grant Laing on Monday took many SNP figures by surprise - but will it hurt the party?

First Minister John Swinney
First Minister John Swinney. Image: PA
By Alasdair Clark

A frosty John Swinney stonewalled questions about the shock resignation of the SNP leader of Perth and Kinross Council on Wednesday.

The first minister and Perthshire North MSP refused to be drawn on events in his backyard, even as opposition parties insist the SNP-led local authority is in crisis.

Ex-council leader Grant Laing, 63, announced he was quitting on Monday, and would sit as an independent councillor, initially saying it was down to “personal reasons”.

But within hours it emerged he had been charged with embezzlement over a period of eight years.

It left SNP figures in the Fair City – who The Courier understands only found out about the resignation on Monday morning – scrambling to find a replacement.

Councillor Grant Laing. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Deputy SNP group leader Eric Drysdale has taken over as interim leader, with a permanent replacement to be selected by October 29.

Perth-based Tory MSP Murdo Fraser said on Monday: “This latest development illustrates once more the chaos at the heart of this failing SNP administration in Perth, in John Swinney’s backyard.”

The first minister was asked what he would say to Perthshire residents about claims the SNP administration is being engulfed by chaos.

‘Plenty of SNP councillors’

Mr Swinney refused to be drawn on the issue, saying simply a “process is under way” to select the new leadership.

“As a local member of parliament, I will observe that process, and I’ll work with the leadership to serve the people that have elected me,” he added.

Mr Swinney avoided naming any one particular candidate as a preferred successor for Mr Laing.

He said: “There’s plenty of SNP councillors, and plenty of very good SNP councillors.

“I’ll leave it to my SNP councillors to decide.”

First Minister John Swinney with Grant Laing (right). Image: Stuart Cowper/DC Thomson.

Mr Swinney did not want to address Mr Laing’s arrest directly.

“There’s live proceedings under way, so I’ll not be commenting about anything to do with that,” he said.

The SNP leader also would not be drawn on when he found out about the former council chief’s arrest, or if concerns had been raised with him before.

“I’m saying nothing about a live case,” he said.

How much of a problem will crisis in Perth be for SNP?

Any arrest of a politician poses problems for their party.

But when it happens in the area represented by the leader, it’s even more of a political risk.

SNP insiders insist they aren’t too concerned.

“John Swinney enjoys a trust with his constituents that most MSPs would be envious of,” one source told The Courier.

“No one would have wanted this but no, I don’t think it will become an election issue.”

But opposition groups still see a line of attack.

Scottish Liberal Democrat lead candidate for the Mid Scotland and Fife region, Claire McLaren, said: “This is complete chaos in John Swinney’s backyard.

“These are very serious allegations and I hope they are fully investigated by the police.

“Meanwhile, the SNP administration has been left on a shoogly peg.

“What Perth and Kinross needs is a council that is focused on swift access to local healthcare, boosting economic prosperity and getting Scottish education back to its best again and that’s what more Liberal Democrat representatives can help to deliver.”

