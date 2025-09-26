DAVID CLEGG: At the end of the Troubles I learnt what optimism means – now Dundee needs it too

It was a Friday morning in a school Portakabin in Lisburn.

Current affairs was on the timetable – what Scots would call modern studies – but because it didn’t lead to exams or qualifications we all treated it as a bit of a skive.

Mrs Bradfield, who had the unenviable task of keeping a restless room of sixth-formers engaged, tried a thought experiment.

“If you could live at any point in history,” she asked, “when would it be?”

She expected answers about the Renaissance or the Swinging Sixties. Instead, something surprising happened. A lot of us said, “right now.”

‘Even in Lisburn, the mood was not despair but optimism’

This was the late 1990s, and it didn’t feel strange at the time.

The Berlin Wall had come down. The Cold War was over. Labour’s 1997 landslide had swept in a government promising change.

The Celtic Tiger was booming across the border. And most importantly for us in that classroom, the Good Friday Agreement had given Northern Ireland its first real taste of peace in a generation.

Even in Lisburn – with checkpoints still on roads, bomb scares still a reality and division an everyday fact of life – the mood among teenagers was not despair but optimism.

We thought we were lucky. That history had tilted in our favour. That, by sheer accident of birth, we had landed in the best possible time to be alive.

9/11 was when optimism died away

That confidence didn’t last. September 11 was the day the optimism drained away.

From then on the story was terrorism, endless wars, financial crashes, pandemics and political dysfunction. Instead of believing history was bending towards progress, people began to feel it was collapsing in on them.

I sometimes think of that dozen years or so – the space between the Wall coming down and the Towers falling down – as a pocket of hope. Between the wall and the tower.

It wasn’t perfect but that optimism wasn’t a fluke either.

The Wall didn’t fall because destiny decreed it. It fell because East Germans marched in the streets, because dissidents spoke up and because ordinary people refused to stay silent.

The Good Friday Agreement wasn’t handed down from the heavens. It happened because politicians took risks, and because voters, weary of bloodshed, chose compromise over vengeance.

History didn’t just happen to us in those years. People made it happen.

That’s the part worth remembering. Because if you asked a group of 17-year-olds in Lisburn today the same question Mrs Bradfield posed back then, I doubt many would answer “right now.”

They’ve grown up with austerity, Brexit, climate dread and Covid. Instead of optimism, there’s fatalism. Instead of “things can only get better,” the mood music is “what next?”

I catch flickers of that same feeling in Dundee all the time and not just from teenagers. Speak to businesses or politicians and too often there’s a weary assumption that decline is baked in. That the best we can do is manage it slowly. That the city’s big problems are too entrenched to shift.

That fatalism is corrosive. Once people believe the future is already broken, they stop fighting for something better. Cynicism curdles into paralysis and nothing changes.

It doesn’t have to be that way. Optimism is not naive. It is a choice that comes from agency – from citizens acting, from movements forcing leaders’ hands, from governments deciding to expand opportunity instead of narrowing it.

And most importantly, from political leadership willing to make the case that the future can be shaped rather than merely endured.

This weekend the Labour Party gathers in Liverpool, where Sir Keir Starmer will try to make that case.

He talks of national renewal, but renewal is not a slogan – it is an argument that has to convince people who have spent 20 years hearing nothing but bad news. If he cannot summon that optimism, if he cannot make people believe again that history can be bent in their direction, then fatalism wins.

And in our own small way, that’s what we’re trying to do at The Courier.

We cannot knock down walls or sign peace agreements, but we can expose failure, give people a voice and hold leaders to account.

‘We can champion local success stories as a tonic to fatalism’

We can also champion local success stories (and there are many) as a tonic against the fatalism that says nothing ever improves. That, too, is a form of agency.

Between the wall and the tower we saw what was possible. In Berlin. In Belfast. And in that school Portakabin in Lisburn on a wet Friday morning in 1999, where a group of teenagers could look at each other and honestly say the best time to be alive was right now.

The question today is whether a generation growing up in Dundee, or anywhere else in Britain, will ever again say the same.

It’s all of our job to give them a reason to. But the test for Keir Starmer this weekend is whether he can lead the way.