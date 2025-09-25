Warning more universities could face same fate as Dundee without new funding model

Scotland’s universities are at risk of plunging into a financial hole like Dundee University if their funding model doesn’t change, government is being warned.

Outgoing Glasgow University principal Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli says a major review of university funding is required to secure the future of the sector.

It comes after a review by Stirling University economic expert David Bell concluded funding for Scottish students had dropped in the past five years due to inflation.

Sir Anton says a policy to charge Scottish students tuition fees is unlikely to win support at Holyrood, so the country needs to work out what it wants from higher education.

‘Imperative’ universities don’t ‘stumble’

He says it is “imperative” the sector does not “stumble from year to year” and it is important to consider how it will be resourced.

Dundee University was left on the brink of financial collapse and has been locked in a battle for survival since it revealed a £35 million black hole in its finances.

It is currently making around 300 job cuts and has required a multi-million bailout from the Scottish Government.

Sir Anton told the BBC: “It really is imperative that we don’t stumble from year to year, [but] think about how this is going to be shaped or resourced.

“We need a strategic plan as a country, which is why I suspect after 2026 there will need to be a look at the shape and size of the Scottish sector.

“I hope this is done in a rational way. I strongly believe in a publicly-funded sector, I hope that can be achieved, but let’s start with the question: what sector does Scotland need?”

Shadow Scotland Secretary Andrew Bowie, a Conservative MP, says that without a change in the funding model, more universities could suffer the same fate as Dundee.

Mr Bowie wants to see a commission on the future of the sector established to “ward off the prospect of a Dundee-like financial crisis“.

Mr Bowie said: “The current model caps the number of Scottish students and means thousands of domestic students and apprentices are turned away each year.

“Universities have become hugely reliant on international student fees to plug the gap created by the SNP’s 22% funding cut per student since 2019.

“Scotland’s universities and colleges do so much within that tight envelope.

“But reality is beginning to bite, and they all say action is needed — that things cannot go on as they are.

‘We might see more Dundee University levels of crisis’

“A wide-ranging debate with serious actionable points is required, or else we might see more Dundee University levels of crisis, and possibly closures, in our world-leading higher education sector.

“As a graduate of one of Scotland’s four ancient universities, I am so proud of what they achieve. Let’s make sure they can continue to do so for generations to come.”

Asked about the comment, business minister Richard Lochhead said the Scottish Government is “very open to discussing with the sector future funding models”.

He said: “Of course, there’s another budget coming up shortly in the Scottish Parliament, once we know what the UK Budget is in the next few weeks.

“But in terms of the pressures on our higher education sector, in particular if you look at the UK immigration policies – the immigration policies that they are broadcasting to the rest of the world are putting off international students coming to Scotland.

“That’s hugely damaging to our universities. Overseas students are extremely valuable to our economy in Scotland.”

Mr Lochhead said some UK Government policies such as the rise in national insurance contributions are making life difficult for Scottish universities.

He said: “We as a Government in Scotland have to continue our conversations with the sector over our funding model.

“But of course, other policies from outside of Scotland are causing huge damage as well.”