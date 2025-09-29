EXCLUSIVE: Perth and Kinross Council won’t share asylum seeker meeting records over ‘crime’ fears

Perthshire council bosses are refusing to share records of what was said in meetings with immigration officials about asylum seekers staying locally because they fear it could spark “public disorder”.

Secretive local authority chiefs claimed publishing weekly talks held with the Home Office would potentially “prejudice the prevention or detection of crime”.

Perth and Kinross Council noted “serious disturbances” had taken place in other cities as a consequence of “misinformation” surrounding asylum seekers.

But the decision to keep every recorded minute private led to concerns the council risks making the situation worse by “concealing” facts.

An asylum hotel in Perth was the site of an anti-immigration protest in August.

Around 300 demonstrators and counter-protesters were in a tense standoff outside the city’s Radisson Blu Hotel on Leonard Street.

Perth and Kinross Council put out a 1,400 word statement last month explaining more details about asylum seekers staying across the region after a flurry of questions.

It was then that the local authority revealed officials hold weekly meetings with the Home Office, the UK Government department responsible for immigration.

The Courier submitted a Freedom of Information request asking for the minutes of these discussions.

But a council official said they would not release any details whatsoever from the weekly talks.

Their response read: “I have withheld minutes from our People Seeking Asylum Steering Group meetings in their entirety.”

They warned that sharing the requested information “would, or would be likely to, prejudice substantially the prevention or detection of crime”.

‘Public disorder’ fears

The response continues: “I note the very serious disturbances that have occurred in other cities within the UK as a consequence of misinformation relating to refugees and asylum seekers.

“There is a public interest in ensuring that all citizens within our local authority area feel safe and able to access services to which they are entitled, free from discrimination.

“There is also a public interest in maintaining good law and order within our local authority area.

“I consider that there is a significant probability that the disclosure of the information requested into the public domain could lead to public disorder.

“I therefore consider that the public interest in maintaining the exemption outweighs the public interest in disclosure.”

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Murdo Fraser criticised the council’s decision.

“There is considerable public interest in the housing of migrants in asylum hotels in Perth, and concerns which are not helped by unfounded rumours and speculation,” he said.

“It would be far better for all parties if accurate information was put in the public domain rather than being concealed.”

The local authority shares its agendas from meetings with the UK Government.

Common discussion points include community engagement, health matters and national updates on the status of asylum seekers.

Perth and Kinross Council did share some brief email exchange with other public agencies.

Documents show NHS Tayside was in contact with information around vaccination for migrants in February last year.

Another email reveals the Perthshire Welfare Society secured funding in 2023 to deliver “chat and snack” sessions to asylum seekers, to help teach them English.

Secrecy row

This is not the only secrecy row involving Perth and Kinross Council.

Earlier in September, The Courier revealed the Scottish Information Commissioner is probing why a £128,000 director role was scrapped without any records being kept.

We also uncovered that the council responded to less than one-third of all Freedom of Information requests submitted last year in full.

The ruling SNP administration was contacted for comment.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “The People Seeking Asylum Steering Group meetings provide a forum for multi-agency discussions on people seeking asylum in Perth and Kinross.

“These allow for free and frank discussion on a range of topics relating to their accommodation, including public speculation regarding people seeking asylum and allegations of criminality that targets or involves those residents.

“As such, it has been decided not to disclose minutes of these meetings to prevent this information being misrepresented, which may lead to public disorder, or prejudice the prevention or detection of crime.”