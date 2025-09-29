EXCLUSIVE: Perth and Kinross Council won’t share asylum seeker meeting records over ‘crime’ fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Perth and Kinross Council won’t share asylum seeker meeting records over ‘crime’ fears

The local authority is withholding the minutes of weekly talks with UK Government officials about migrants.

A Perth asylum demonstration was met by counter-protesters. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Perthshire council bosses are refusing to share records of what was said in meetings with immigration officials about asylum seekers staying locally because they fear it could spark “public disorder”.

Secretive local authority chiefs claimed publishing weekly talks held with the Home Office would potentially “prejudice the prevention or detection of crime”.

Perth and Kinross Council noted “serious disturbances” had taken place in other cities as a consequence of “misinformation” surrounding asylum seekers.

But the decision to keep every recorded minute private led to concerns the council risks making the situation worse by “concealing” facts.

An asylum hotel in Perth was the site of an anti-immigration protest in August.

Around 300 demonstrators and counter-protesters were in a tense standoff outside the city’s Radisson Blu Hotel on Leonard Street.

Perth and Kinross Council put out a 1,400 word statement last month explaining more details about asylum seekers staying across the region after a flurry of questions.

An anti-asylum seeker protest was held outside the Radisson Hotel in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

It was then that the local authority revealed officials hold weekly meetings with the Home Office, the UK Government department responsible for immigration.

The Courier submitted a Freedom of Information request asking for the minutes of these discussions.

But a council official said they would not release any details whatsoever from the weekly talks.

Their response read: “I have withheld minutes from our People Seeking Asylum Steering Group meetings in their entirety.”

They warned that sharing the requested information “would, or would be likely to, prejudice substantially the prevention or detection of crime”.

‘Public disorder’ fears

The response continues: “I note the very serious disturbances that have occurred in other cities within the UK as a consequence of misinformation relating to refugees and asylum seekers.

“There is a public interest in ensuring that all citizens within our local authority area feel safe and able to access services to which they are entitled, free from discrimination.

“There is also a public interest in maintaining good law and order within our local authority area.

“I consider that there is a significant probability that the disclosure of the information requested into the public domain could lead to public disorder.

“I therefore consider that the public interest in maintaining the exemption outweighs the public interest in disclosure.”

Counter protestors aheld a demonstration in support of asylum seekers. Image: Ethan Williams

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Murdo Fraser criticised the council’s decision.

“There is considerable public interest in the housing of migrants in asylum hotels in Perth, and concerns which are not helped by unfounded rumours and speculation,” he said.

“It would be far better for all parties if accurate information was put in the public domain rather than being concealed.”

The local authority shares its agendas from meetings with the UK Government.

Common discussion points include community engagement, health matters and national updates on the status of asylum seekers.

Perth and Kinross Council did share some brief email exchange with other public agencies.

Documents show NHS Tayside was in contact with information around vaccination for migrants in February last year.

Another email reveals the Perthshire Welfare Society secured funding in 2023 to deliver “chat and snack” sessions to asylum seekers, to help teach them English.

Secrecy row

This is not the only secrecy row involving Perth and Kinross Council.

Earlier in September, The Courier revealed the Scottish Information Commissioner is probing why a £128,000 director role was scrapped without any records being kept.

We also uncovered that the council responded to less than one-third of all Freedom of Information requests submitted last year in full.

The ruling SNP administration was contacted for comment.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “The People Seeking Asylum Steering Group meetings provide a forum for multi-agency discussions on people seeking asylum in Perth and Kinross.

“These allow for free and frank discussion on a range of topics relating to their accommodation, including public speculation regarding people seeking asylum and allegations of criminality that targets or involves those residents.

“As such, it has been decided not to disclose minutes of these meetings to prevent this information being misrepresented, which may lead to public disorder, or prejudice the prevention or detection of crime.”

