Fife given £40 million cash injection to improve two communities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Fife given £40 million cash injection to improve two communities

Sir Keir Starmer will has announced a huge cash injection for communities across Scotland - including for Fife and Dundee.

By Alasdair Clark
Keir Starmer Kirkcaldy Fife
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in Kirkcaldy. Image: PA

Fife is set to benefit from a £40 million cash injection from the UK Government which will be used for community projects, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has announced.

The Kingdom will receive the funds over the next 10 years.

Fife Council will be able to use the money to fund regeneration projects in two local areas.

This includes revitalising high streets and town centres, preserving local heritage, providing housing, creating jobs, boosting productivity and skills, improving health and well-being, creating new transport links, providing education and opportunity and improving safety and security.

Dundee, meanwhile, will receive £1.5m for similar projects.

‘Renewal over decline’

Sir Keir said: “We’re choosing renewal over decline.

“For too long, people have watched their towns and streets decline – powerless to stop boarded-up shops and neglected parks. That ends now.”

While he said the cash is a “huge investment”, he added that “what matters most is who decides how it’s spent – the neighbours, volunteers and parents who know their communities best – the people with real skin in the game”.

The cash is in addition to the multi-million fund already secured for Kirkcaldy.

Welcoming the investment, Glenrothes MP Richard Baker says he is “delighted”.

The money will be available for projects like regenerating local town centres. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

He told The Courier: “It’s great news and is key to making a huge difference for Fife neighbourhoods overlooked by the SNP for years.

“Too many communities in Fife, especially in areas of high deprivation, have felt opportunities and investment have passed them by – but this fund gives local people the power to change that.

“Communities get to decide how best to spend the funds, in a way which brings maximum impact for their area over the next decade. They know what they need better than anyone else, and I look forward to hearing their ideas.”

‘Giving people power to transform hometowns’

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the government is “giving local people the power to transform their hometowns”.

She added that the £5bn being invested across the UK “doesn’t just reverse decades of underinvestment in our public infrastructure”, adding it also “cuts through the bureaucracy by giving local people the power to deliver the change they want to see”.

Dunfermline and Dollar MP Graeme Downie says he is “proud” to have delivered the cash alongside Mr Baker and Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy MP Melanie Ward.

He said: “This £40 million boost to Fife will change lives over the next decade, and working alongside the community, we will make sure it is spent where local people need it most.

Glenrothes and Mid Fife MP Richard Baker
Richard Baker MP. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“This programme is real, and will be spent on projects selected by people in Fife on the priorities that matter most to them. I’m looking forward to running events over the coming months to explore this exciting opportunity with Dunfermline and West Fife residents.”

Ms Ward added: “After almost two decades of SNP inaction it falls to Labour to recognise Fife’s enormous potential, build on the strength of our community solidarity, and make this an even better place to live and work.”

More from Politics

Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli.
Warning more universities could face same fate as Dundee without new funding model
3
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - 01 May 2021 Satellite Dish on the STV Head Quarter Building Rooftop on Grey Cloud Background; Shutterstock ID 1966325158; purchase_order: ; job:
STV News to cut dedicated Dundee, Perth and Angus coverage
8
Perth Councillor Eric Drysdale.
New leader of Perth and Kinross Council named after predecessor's embezzlement charge
4
First Minister John Swinney
Perth council chaos: How big a headache is it for John Swinney and SNP?
Kirkcaldy
Here's how Kirkcaldy residents want to see multimillion-pound fund spent on town centre
2
Grant Laing with microphone and speech printed on paper with crowd of children, runners and cyclists behind
When and how will new Perth and Kinross Council leader be picked?
Labour deputy leadership candidate Lucy Powell with Dunfermline MP Graeme Downie. Image: Supplied
Labour deputy hopeful uses Dunfermline and Stirling visits to set out vision
Dundee councillor Christina Roberts
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee city councillor quits SNP after two decades representing party
5
Inverness and Nairn SNP MSP Fergus Ewing. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Wind farm threat to Fife fishermen is 'hidden scandal of our time', says former…
4
Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing.
EXCLUSIVE: Perth and Kinross Council leader quits after embezzlement charge

Conversation