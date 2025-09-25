Fife given £40 million cash injection to improve two communities

Fife is set to benefit from a £40 million cash injection from the UK Government which will be used for community projects, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has announced.

The Kingdom will receive the funds over the next 10 years.

Fife Council will be able to use the money to fund regeneration projects in two local areas.

This includes revitalising high streets and town centres, preserving local heritage, providing housing, creating jobs, boosting productivity and skills, improving health and well-being, creating new transport links, providing education and opportunity and improving safety and security.

Dundee, meanwhile, will receive £1.5m for similar projects.

‘Renewal over decline’

Sir Keir said: “We’re choosing renewal over decline.

“For too long, people have watched their towns and streets decline – powerless to stop boarded-up shops and neglected parks. That ends now.”

While he said the cash is a “huge investment”, he added that “what matters most is who decides how it’s spent – the neighbours, volunteers and parents who know their communities best – the people with real skin in the game”.

The cash is in addition to the multi-million fund already secured for Kirkcaldy.

Welcoming the investment, Glenrothes MP Richard Baker says he is “delighted”.

He told The Courier: “It’s great news and is key to making a huge difference for Fife neighbourhoods overlooked by the SNP for years.

“Too many communities in Fife, especially in areas of high deprivation, have felt opportunities and investment have passed them by – but this fund gives local people the power to change that.

“Communities get to decide how best to spend the funds, in a way which brings maximum impact for their area over the next decade. They know what they need better than anyone else, and I look forward to hearing their ideas.”

‘Giving people power to transform hometowns’

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the government is “giving local people the power to transform their hometowns”.

She added that the £5bn being invested across the UK “doesn’t just reverse decades of underinvestment in our public infrastructure”, adding it also “cuts through the bureaucracy by giving local people the power to deliver the change they want to see”.

Dunfermline and Dollar MP Graeme Downie says he is “proud” to have delivered the cash alongside Mr Baker and Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy MP Melanie Ward.

He said: “This £40 million boost to Fife will change lives over the next decade, and working alongside the community, we will make sure it is spent where local people need it most.

“This programme is real, and will be spent on projects selected by people in Fife on the priorities that matter most to them. I’m looking forward to running events over the coming months to explore this exciting opportunity with Dunfermline and West Fife residents.”

Ms Ward added: “After almost two decades of SNP inaction it falls to Labour to recognise Fife’s enormous potential, build on the strength of our community solidarity, and make this an even better place to live and work.”