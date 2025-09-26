Former Fife MP and Olympian Menzies ‘Ming’ Campbell dies aged 84

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Former Fife MP and Olympian Menzies ‘Ming’ Campbell dies aged 84

Baron Campbell of Pittenweem, known as Ming, served as the MP for North East Fife for nearly 30 years.

By Alasdair Clark
Lord Menzies Campbell was described as a "guiding light". Image: PA
Lord Menzies Campbell was described as a "guiding light". Image: PA

Former North East Fife MP and Olympian Menzies “Ming” Campbell, Lord Campbell of Pittenweem, has died aged 84.

The former Liberal Democrat leader’s death in London was confirmed by his grandson Gregor Grant-Suttie on Friday morning.

He died peacefully in the presence of his grandson, with one of his final days spent watching the Liberal Democrat party conference and enjoying video messages from political friends.

A powerhouse of Scottish politics, he represented North East Fife between 1987 and 2015 after overturning a Conservative majority.

Lord Campbell married his wife, Elspeth, in June 1970. Lady Campbell died in June 2023, aged 83. Lord Campbell described her as “my constant political companion, always my encouragement and forever my first line of defence”.

Lord Campbell was MP for North East Fife for nearly three decades. Image: PA

The politician was also an accomplished sprinter, at one time dubbed the “fastest white man on the planet”. He represented Team GB in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

In Parliament, he served as a defence and foreign affairs spokesman, becoming shadow Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs in 1997, deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats in 2003 and leader of the Liberal Democrats from March 2006 until October 2007.

From 2006, he was Chancellor of the University of St Andrews, and from 2015 a member of the House of Lords. Knighted in 2004, he became a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour in 2013, bestowed on just 65 people by the monarch.

‘Immeasurable’ contributions to North East Fife

Paying tribute, North East Fife Liberal Democrat MP Wendy Chamberlain told The Courier: “In North East Fife, Ming was and remained a significant figure.

“His contributions to our communities, to the University of St Andrews, as well as to Scotland and the UK were immeasurable.

“Although he found the passing of his beloved Elspeth difficult, rather than retreat, until the last weeks of his life, he was still travelling to London to contribute in the House of Lords.

“After a long career of public service, I am sure he would have had it no other way. I will miss his wise counsel and our regular chats in Parliament which always kept me on my toes.”

Willie Rennie, MSP for North East Fife, said: “This is a sad day for our party, for liberals everywhere and for me personally. Ming was a guiding light and elder statesman for so many of us.

Lord Campbell as chancellor of St Andrews University.
Lord Campbell as chancellor of St Andrews University.

“He was an esteemed voice on foreign affairs and a true liberal at heart, embodying the values of reason, compassion, and internationalism. It was no wonder that he was often described as the best foreign secretary that the UK never had. I will miss him immensely.

”Ming once told me that he was very fortunate to have had three careers in his life in sport, in law and finally in politics. What was remarkable was that he excelled in all three.

“That is why the slogan to secure his re-election in North East Fife – local champion with a national reputation – was so successful that he won with a huge majority of votes.”

Stephen Gethins, an SNP politician who succeeded Lord Campbell as MP for the constituency in 2015, said he was deeply saddened to learn of his  death.

“It was clear as his immediate successor that he was a tireless and popular local member of parliament, someone who worked hard for his constituents throughout his long period of service,” he said.

“He was also an outstanding and committed chancellor of the University of St Andrews. My thoughts are with his friends and family, he will be missed locally and in parliament.”

First Minister John Swinney also paid tribute, saying Lord Campbell was one of the most distinguished figures of his generation.

He said: “I first got to know him well as a newly-elected MP where he welcomed me and helped me adapt to life in House of Commons. Over the years since, we often worked together on the many issues on which we agreed.

“Lord Campbell was a passionate believer in a better Scotland but also a strong internationalist – keen to build consensus and find common ground.

“Those entering public service today could learn much from his style – always forthright in speaking up for what he believed in, but never anything other than respectful, courteous and polite to his political opponents.”

More from Politics

Interim Dundee University principal Professor Nigel Seaton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Interim Dundee University principal to remain in post for another year
Lord Menzies Campbell was described as a "guiding light". Image: PA
DAVID CLEGG: At the end of the Troubles I learnt what optimism means –…
2
Keir Starmer Kirkcaldy Fife
Fife given £40m cash injection to improve two communities
2
Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli.
Warning more universities could face same fate as Dundee without new funding model
5
Lord Menzies Campbell was described as a "guiding light". Image: PA
STV News to cut dedicated Dundee, Perth and Angus coverage
11
Perth Councillor Eric Drysdale.
New leader of Perth and Kinross Council named after predecessor's embezzlement charge
4
First Minister John Swinney
Perth council chaos: How big a headache is it for John Swinney and SNP?
Kirkcaldy
Here's how Kirkcaldy residents want to see multimillion-pound fund spent on town centre
2
Grant Laing with microphone and speech printed on paper with crowd of children, runners and cyclists behind
When and how will new Perth and Kinross Council leader be picked?
Labour deputy leadership candidate Lucy Powell with Dunfermline MP Graeme Downie. Image: Supplied
Labour deputy hopeful uses Dunfermline and Stirling visits to set out vision

Conversation