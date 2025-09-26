Former Fife MP and Olympian Menzies ‘Ming’ Campbell dies aged 84

Former North East Fife MP and Olympian Menzies “Ming” Campbell, Lord Campbell of Pittenweem, has died aged 84.

The former Liberal Democrat leader’s death in London was confirmed by his grandson Gregor Grant-Suttie on Friday morning.

He died peacefully in the presence of his grandson, with one of his final days spent watching the Liberal Democrat party conference and enjoying video messages from political friends.

A powerhouse of Scottish politics, he represented North East Fife between 1987 and 2015 after overturning a Conservative majority.

Lord Campbell married his wife, Elspeth, in June 1970. Lady Campbell died in June 2023, aged 83. Lord Campbell described her as “my constant political companion, always my encouragement and forever my first line of defence”.

The politician was also an accomplished sprinter, at one time dubbed the “fastest white man on the planet”. He represented Team GB in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

In Parliament, he served as a defence and foreign affairs spokesman, becoming shadow Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs in 1997, deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats in 2003 and leader of the Liberal Democrats from March 2006 until October 2007.

From 2006, he was Chancellor of the University of St Andrews, and from 2015 a member of the House of Lords. Knighted in 2004, he became a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour in 2013, bestowed on just 65 people by the monarch.

‘Immeasurable’ contributions to North East Fife

Paying tribute, North East Fife Liberal Democrat MP Wendy Chamberlain told The Courier: “In North East Fife, Ming was and remained a significant figure.

“His contributions to our communities, to the University of St Andrews, as well as to Scotland and the UK were immeasurable.

“Although he found the passing of his beloved Elspeth difficult, rather than retreat, until the last weeks of his life, he was still travelling to London to contribute in the House of Lords.

“After a long career of public service, I am sure he would have had it no other way. I will miss his wise counsel and our regular chats in Parliament which always kept me on my toes.”

Willie Rennie, MSP for North East Fife, said: “This is a sad day for our party, for liberals everywhere and for me personally. Ming was a guiding light and elder statesman for so many of us.

“He was an esteemed voice on foreign affairs and a true liberal at heart, embodying the values of reason, compassion, and internationalism. It was no wonder that he was often described as the best foreign secretary that the UK never had. I will miss him immensely.

”Ming once told me that he was very fortunate to have had three careers in his life in sport, in law and finally in politics. What was remarkable was that he excelled in all three.

“That is why the slogan to secure his re-election in North East Fife – local champion with a national reputation – was so successful that he won with a huge majority of votes.”

Stephen Gethins, an SNP politician who succeeded Lord Campbell as MP for the constituency in 2015, said he was deeply saddened to learn of his death.

“It was clear as his immediate successor that he was a tireless and popular local member of parliament, someone who worked hard for his constituents throughout his long period of service,” he said.

“He was also an outstanding and committed chancellor of the University of St Andrews. My thoughts are with his friends and family, he will be missed locally and in parliament.”

First Minister John Swinney also paid tribute, saying Lord Campbell was one of the most distinguished figures of his generation.

He said: “I first got to know him well as a newly-elected MP where he welcomed me and helped me adapt to life in House of Commons. Over the years since, we often worked together on the many issues on which we agreed.

“Lord Campbell was a passionate believer in a better Scotland but also a strong internationalist – keen to build consensus and find common ground.

“Those entering public service today could learn much from his style – always forthright in speaking up for what he believed in, but never anything other than respectful, courteous and polite to his political opponents.”