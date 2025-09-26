Interim Dundee University principal to remain in post for another year

Interim Dundee University principal Professor Nigel Seaton is to remain in post for another 12 months.

Professor Seaton’s short-term contract was due to expire next week but he now plans to remain at the top of the institution until September 2026.

The university informed staff of the plans on Thursday after a period of confusion about whether the chief would continue in the role.

The university’s governing body will have to give final approval for the extension.

A Dundee University spokesman said: “Following consultation with the senate a proposal will be considered by the court to extend Professor Seaton’s appointment as interim principal and vice-chancellor until September 30 2026.

“Professor Seaton remains in post pending consideration of that proposal.”

Appointed in June, he replaced Shane O’Neill who quit in the wake of intense criticism in an independent report into mismanagement of the institution.

The university said at the time Prof Seaton had been appointed on a “short term” basis. It was hoped he would provide immediate stability in the wake of a financial crisis which left the institution on the brink of financial collapse.

He was previously principal of Abertay University between 2012 and 2022.

Prof Seaton is earning a salary of between £225,000 and £235,000 a year.

It is a significant reduction on Professor Iain Gillespie, whose salary and benefits bill for 2023-24 topped £350,000.

Talks between the university, the Scottish Funding Council and the Scottish Government over its financial recovery are understood to be continuing “at pace”.

A source familiar with the discussions said on Friday that they were hopeful the university would soon be on a more stable footing as talks on the detail of any recovery plan advance.

The government effectively rejected Prof Seaton’s proposed recovery plan, submitted in August, which includes proposals for a total of 690 job cuts.

This would include compulsory redundancies in early 2026.

But the SFC said it was inappropriate for an interim leadership to make such fundamental decisions, and the institution was sent back to the drawing board.

The university has also said it has started work to recruit a permanent principal. The Courier understands this is expected to be a lengthy process.

“I think this is a good thing because it means they will have time to find the right person.

After such poor leadership, which almost destroyed us, we need to find the right person to take us into the future. It can’t be a rushed appointment,” one university staff member said on Friday.