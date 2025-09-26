Interim Dundee University principal to remain in post for another year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Interim Dundee University principal to remain in post for another year

Professor Nigel Seaton will remain in place while a permanent replacement is identified.

By Alasdair Clark
Interim Dundee University principal Professor Nigel Seaton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Interim Dundee University principal Professor Nigel Seaton is to remain in post for another 12 months.

Professor Seaton’s short-term contract was due to expire next week but he now plans to remain at the top of the institution until September 2026.

The university informed staff of the plans on Thursday after a period of confusion about whether the chief would continue in the role.

The university’s governing body will have to give final approval for the extension.

Dundee University principal’s appointment extended until 2026

A Dundee University spokesman said: “Following consultation with the senate a proposal will be considered by the court to extend Professor Seaton’s appointment as interim principal and vice-chancellor until September 30 2026.

“Professor Seaton remains in post pending consideration of that proposal.”

Appointed in June, he replaced Shane O’Neill who quit in the wake of intense criticism in an independent report into mismanagement of the institution.

The university said at the time Prof Seaton had been appointed on a “short term” basis. It was hoped he would provide immediate stability in the wake of a financial crisis which left the institution on the brink of financial collapse.

He was previously principal of Abertay University between 2012 and 2022.

Prof Seaton is earning a salary of between £225,000 and £235,000 a year.

It is a significant reduction on Professor Iain Gillespie, whose salary and benefits bill for 2023-24 topped £350,000.

Professor Seaton with Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.

Talks between the university, the Scottish Funding Council and the Scottish Government over its financial recovery are understood to be continuing “at pace”.

A source familiar with the discussions said on Friday that they were hopeful the university would soon be on a more stable footing as talks on the detail of any recovery plan advance.

The government effectively rejected Prof Seaton’s proposed recovery plan, submitted in August, which includes proposals for a total of 690 job cuts.

This would include compulsory redundancies in early 2026.

But the SFC said it was inappropriate for an interim leadership to make such fundamental decisions, and the institution was sent back to the drawing board.

The university has also said it has started work to recruit a permanent principal. The Courier understands this is expected to be a lengthy process.

“I think this is a good thing because it means they will have time to find the right person.

After such poor leadership, which almost destroyed us, we need to find the right person to take us into the future. It can’t be a rushed appointment,” one university staff member said on Friday.

