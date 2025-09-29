John Swinney praises new Perth and Kinross Council chief after shock change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

John Swinney praises new Perth and Kinross Council chief after shock change

The Perthshire North MSP gave his view on Eric Drysdale - who has been selected to replace Grant Laing.

By Alasdair Clark
Eric Drysdale with John Swinney in Perth.
First Minister John Swinney (centre) with new SNP council leader Eric Drysdale (right). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

First Minister John Swinney says new Perth and Kinross Council leader Eric Drysdale will bring “good and effective leadership” following the sudden resignation of predecessor Grant Laing.

The SNP first minister insisted Mr Drysdale is an “effective” politician who will build on the work his party has done inside the local authority since 2021.

But the praise comes as the Liberal Democrat opposition accused the new leader of having an “underwhelming and paltry” vision with a lack of “grip”.

Mr Drysdale was selected to replace Councillor Grant Laing, 63, as leader of the local authority after he stepped down suddenly last week, initially citing “personal reasons”.

New leader will give Perth and Kinross ‘direction’

But within hours police confirmed a 63-year-old man from Perth had been charged with embezzlement and reported to the Crown for allegations spanning a period of eight years.

Speaking to The Courier on Monday, Mr Swinney said: “Eric Drysdale is a councillor in my own constituency, he’s a very effective public servant, and I think he can contribute hugely to giving the direction to Perth and Kinross Council that is required.

“He’s set out a range of key priorities which will build on the work that the SNP administration has taken forward since 2021, and of course the infrastructure around the city has been recently enhanced with the opening of the Cross Tay Link Road and also with the superb success that the Perth Museum has become within the city.

First Minister John Swinney
First Minister John Swinney. Image: PA

“So there’s a lot of good foundations to build on and I know that Eric Drysdale will bring good and effective leadership to that activity.”

In an interview with The Courier, Mr Drysdale set out his first priorities as leader.

He wants to reduce antisocial behaviour and boost funding for social care.

He also wants to tackle something he feels the council got wrong – weed control.

Perth and Kinross Council was forced to hire a new contractor to tackle its street weeding after the original one failed to do the work.

But the Liberal Democrat opposition on Perth and Kinross are less than enthusiastic.

New Perth & Kinross council leader ‘fluffed first opportunity’

Group leader Councillor Peter Barrett said: “Eric Drysdale has fluffed his first opportunity to signal that he means business.

“The weeding fiasco, that he now wants to tackle, happened under his watch on environment and infrastructure.

Perth Kinross Council Liberal Democrat opposition leader Peter Barrett.
Liberal Democrat opposition leader Peter Barrett. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“It should have been sorted long ago. He’s admitted that he got it wrong but has failed to apologise for not intervening sooner. It is his lack of grip that created the mess.”

Mr Barrett urged Mr Drysdale to be a “local champion, not a cheerleader in chief for a failing Scottish Government”.

He added: “The key priorities for us are: tackling poverty, particularly child poverty and reducing inequalities. Growing the local economy and supporting people into work. Improving education and attainment in our schools, and action on the climate emergency.

More from Politics

A Perth asylum demonstration was met by counter-protesters. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Perth and Kinross Council won't share asylum seeker meeting records over 'crime' fears
5
Eric Drysdale seated at desk in council office
EXCLUSIVE: Eric Drysdale on weight-loss jabs and what Perth council leader job means for…
4
Interim Dundee University principal Professor Nigel Seaton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Interim Dundee University principal to remain in post for another year
24
Lord Menzies Campbell. Image: PA
Former Fife MP and Olympian Menzies 'Ming' Campbell dies aged 84
The Courier editor David Clegg. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
DAVID CLEGG: At the end of the Troubles I learnt what optimism means –…
15
Keir Starmer Kirkcaldy Fife
Fife given £40m cash injection to improve two communities
2
Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli.
Warning more universities could face same fate as Dundee without new funding model
5
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - 01 May 2021 Satellite Dish on the STV Head Quarter Building Rooftop on Grey Cloud Background; Shutterstock ID 1966325158; purchase_order: ; job:
STV News to cut dedicated Dundee, Perth and Angus coverage
11
Perth Councillor Eric Drysdale.
New leader of Perth and Kinross Council named after predecessor's embezzlement charge
4
First Minister John Swinney
Perth council chaos: How big a headache is it for John Swinney and SNP?

Conversation