John Swinney praises new Perth and Kinross Council chief after shock change

First Minister John Swinney says new Perth and Kinross Council leader Eric Drysdale will bring “good and effective leadership” following the sudden resignation of predecessor Grant Laing.

The SNP first minister insisted Mr Drysdale is an “effective” politician who will build on the work his party has done inside the local authority since 2021.

But the praise comes as the Liberal Democrat opposition accused the new leader of having an “underwhelming and paltry” vision with a lack of “grip”.

Mr Drysdale was selected to replace Councillor Grant Laing, 63, as leader of the local authority after he stepped down suddenly last week, initially citing “personal reasons”.

New leader will give Perth and Kinross ‘direction’

But within hours police confirmed a 63-year-old man from Perth had been charged with embezzlement and reported to the Crown for allegations spanning a period of eight years.

Speaking to The Courier on Monday, Mr Swinney said: “Eric Drysdale is a councillor in my own constituency, he’s a very effective public servant, and I think he can contribute hugely to giving the direction to Perth and Kinross Council that is required.

“He’s set out a range of key priorities which will build on the work that the SNP administration has taken forward since 2021, and of course the infrastructure around the city has been recently enhanced with the opening of the Cross Tay Link Road and also with the superb success that the Perth Museum has become within the city.

“So there’s a lot of good foundations to build on and I know that Eric Drysdale will bring good and effective leadership to that activity.”

In an interview with The Courier, Mr Drysdale set out his first priorities as leader.

He wants to reduce antisocial behaviour and boost funding for social care.

He also wants to tackle something he feels the council got wrong – weed control.

Perth and Kinross Council was forced to hire a new contractor to tackle its street weeding after the original one failed to do the work.

But the Liberal Democrat opposition on Perth and Kinross are less than enthusiastic.

New Perth & Kinross council leader ‘fluffed first opportunity’

Group leader Councillor Peter Barrett said: “Eric Drysdale has fluffed his first opportunity to signal that he means business.

“The weeding fiasco, that he now wants to tackle, happened under his watch on environment and infrastructure.

“It should have been sorted long ago. He’s admitted that he got it wrong but has failed to apologise for not intervening sooner. It is his lack of grip that created the mess.”

Mr Barrett urged Mr Drysdale to be a “local champion, not a cheerleader in chief for a failing Scottish Government”.

He added: “The key priorities for us are: tackling poverty, particularly child poverty and reducing inequalities. Growing the local economy and supporting people into work. Improving education and attainment in our schools, and action on the climate emergency.