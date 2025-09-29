Sandie Peggie judge blasts NHS Fife’s ‘negligent’ defence – but makes key ruling in health board’s favour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Sandie Peggie judge blasts NHS Fife’s ‘negligent’ defence – but makes key ruling in health board’s favour

NHS Fife's defence against a tribunal brought by A&E nurse Sandie Peggie has received a boost after the judge's latest ruling.

By Alasdair Clark
Sandie Peggie is suing NHS Fife and Dr Beth Upton. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
The judge overseeing the tribunal brought against NHS Fife by nurse Sandie Peggie says he will consider whether her treatment of trans doctor Beth Upton was so objectionable it was right she was investigated.

But in a stinging rebuke employment judge Sandy Kemp accused the health board’s legal team of “negligence” over its last minute attempt to amend its defence.

Judge Kemp refused to allow the health board to amend its formal pleadings to include a specific reference to Ms Peggie’s behaviour during confrontation with A&E medic Dr Beth Upton being an “objectionable manifestation” of a protected gender critical belief.

He decided this was unnecessary as even if it is not explicitly stated in those terms, the health board’s general denial of Ms Peggie’s claims already sets it out.

Ruling opens door to ‘Bananarama defence’

It opens the door to what legal commentators explained as a defence oit was not what Ms Peggie said but the way she said it.

It was dubbed the “Bananarama defence” after the pop trio’s 1980s hit, It Ain’t What You Do, It’s The Way That You Do It.

Ms Peggie was suspended after a confrontation in a changing room at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, with Dr Beth Upton on Christmas Eve 2023. She claims she was discriminated against when she was suspended and investigated after objecting to Dr Upton using the female facility.

NHS Fife used the tribunal to claim Ms Peggie had crossed the line in her treatment of Dr Upton.

Naomi Cunningham, barrister for Sandie Peggie
Naomi Cunningham is representing Sandie Peggie. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

The decision means that even if the veteran nurse was expressing a protected belief in objecting the presence of a transgender woman in the female changing facility, the tribunal could decide her behaviour means the decision to suspend and investigate her was lawful.

In a judgment published on Monday, the judge ruled: “It does not appear to us that that labelling or the onus of proof issue is one that must appear in the pleading, but in any event what is set out in the pleadings does raise the issue albeit not using the label of objectionable manifestation.”

Judge Kemp did allow the “list of issues” to be amended. This is a document agreed by the parties which sets out what they believe the tribunal must decide on.

jane Russell Sandie Peggie NHS Fife
Jane Russell KC is representing NHS Fife. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

Ms Peggie’s legal team had argued both changes would be unfair and would require further evidence to be heard. Barrister Naomi Cunningham accused NHS Fife’s counsel Jane Russell KC of attempting to add “very substantial” new allegations at the 11th hour.

While allowing the narrower amendment, the judge issued strong criticism of NHS Fife’s legal team.

He said: “No explanation as to why an application to amend it so late in the day to add reference to the issues which are loosely described as being of causation was given to us.

NHS Fife omission ‘can only be described as negligence’

“That is surprising, and does not reflect at all well on those acting for the respondents.

“They argue in effect that they have not abandoned the causation or separability issues, but the tribunal has the ability to hold that they did so simply from the terms of the list of issues they stated specifically had been agreed.

“It seems to us given the terms of the respondents’ pleading and initial or opening skeleton argument that had been ordered and provided, and the other factors we refer to in this decision, that the omission must have been by what we can only describe as negligence.”

 

