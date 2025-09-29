Dundee and Fife MSPs broke Holyrood rules on taxpayer-funded websites

Dundee and Fife MSPs have apologised after it was found their taxpayer-funded websites had been used for party political purposes.

Mid Fife and Glenrothes MSP Jenny Gilruth was reprimanded alongside Dundee City East MSP Shona Robison after an investigation by Holyrood governing body.

A total of 12 MSPs were identified as having issues with their websites – funded through parliamentary expenses.

In Ms Gilruth’s case, a complaint was received that her website contained information about the Glenrothes Central and Thornton by-election in April 2025 and party campaigning messages promoting the SNP and criticising other parties.

Strict rules mean any resources funded by the Scottish Parliament’s expenses system cannot be used for party political purposes.

Jenny Gilruth apologises

A review said: “Ms Gilruth accepted that the complaints are valid, has apologised for the oversight and errors and accepts full responsibility for the website’s content.”

She has agreed to pay back £78.83 in expenses for the cost of the website.

Ms Robison’s case centred on a complaint about an embedded feed from X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Courier understands Holyrood recently toughened its rules on such feeds, and as soon her office was alerted the feed was removed.

The report says: “Ms Robison has apologised for this oversight and error and the site has been amended to remove the live social media feed. Ms Robison advised that she and her office were not aware that these could not be included.”

The Dundee Central MSP has apologised for the oversight but has not been ordered to pay back any expenses.

Mid Scotland and Fife Labour MSP Claire Baker was also caught up in the probe. It found her website had included a reference to her party spokesperson role and reference to the Scottish Government by party.

But it noted this website had not been updated since 2021, adding: “Ms Baker has apologised for the oversight and error and confirmed, that following resolution of some technical issues, she has recently updated the website and has now taken steps to comply with the SPCB’s policy.”

Ms Robison and Ms Gilruth declined to comment further when approached by The Courier.