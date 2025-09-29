Dundee and Fife MSPs broke Holyrood rules on taxpayer-funded websites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee and Fife MSPs broke Holyrood rules on taxpayer-funded websites

Mid Fife and Glenrothes MSP Jenny Gilruth was ordered to pay back money after party political material was found on her parliament-funded website.

By Alasdair Clark
Mid Fife and Glenrothes MSP Jenny Gilruth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Dundee and Fife MSPs have apologised after it was found their taxpayer-funded websites had been used for party political purposes.

Mid Fife and Glenrothes MSP Jenny Gilruth was reprimanded alongside Dundee City East MSP Shona Robison after an investigation by Holyrood governing body.

A total of 12 MSPs were identified as having issues with their websites – funded through parliamentary expenses.

In Ms Gilruth’s case, a complaint was received that her website contained information about the Glenrothes Central and Thornton by-election in April 2025 and party campaigning messages promoting the SNP and criticising other parties.

Strict rules mean any resources funded by the Scottish Parliament’s expenses system cannot be used for party political purposes.

Jenny Gilruth apologises

A review said: “Ms Gilruth accepted that the complaints are valid, has apologised for the oversight and errors and accepts full responsibility for the website’s content.”

She has agreed to pay back £78.83 in expenses for the cost of the website.

Dundee Central MSP Shona Robison. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Ms Robison’s case centred on a complaint about an embedded feed from X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Courier understands Holyrood recently toughened its rules on such feeds, and as soon her office was alerted the feed was removed.

The report says: “Ms Robison has apologised for this oversight and error and the site has been amended to remove the live social media feed. Ms Robison advised that she and her office were not aware that these could not be included.”

The Dundee Central MSP has apologised for the oversight but has not been ordered to pay back any expenses.

Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Claire Baker. Image: DC Thomson.

Mid Scotland and Fife Labour MSP Claire Baker was also caught up in the probe. It found her website had included a reference to her party spokesperson role and reference to the Scottish Government by party.

But it noted this website had not been updated since 2021, adding: “Ms Baker has apologised for the oversight and error and confirmed, that following resolution of some technical issues, she has recently updated the website and has now taken steps to comply with the SPCB’s policy.”

Ms Robison and Ms Gilruth declined to comment further when approached by The Courier.

Conversation