‘Unprepared’ funding council chief grilled about Dundee University crisis by politicians

Richard Maconachie, the Scottish Funding Council's Dundee University recovery unit director, was unable to provide key details about the interim principal's contract extension.

By Alasdair Clark

The head of the Scottish Funding Council’s Dundee University recovery team struggled to answer questions from frustrated MSPs in front of Holyrood’s education committee.

Richard Maconachie appeared unable to tell education committee convener Douglas Ross how interim principal Nigel Seaton’s appointment was being extended.

Professor Seaton is expected to remain at the university until September 2026 after agreeing to extend his contract, which was due to expire on September 30.

The university has said he will remain in post until final approval by the governing court in the coming weeks.

But Mr Maconachie could not explain this process to MSPs, despite attending the court which will be asked to give approval and being fully briefed on the process.

Dundee University interim principal Professor Nigel Seaton
Professor Nigel Seaton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson,

Asked for the SFC’s view on the status of Professor Seaton, Mr Maconachie said he “hoped” the period between the interim principal’s contract ending on September 30 and being extended on October 13 would be covered by the university’s resilience plan.

He said: “There is a proposal to get the court to extend his contract. I would hope under the resilience plan, but I don’t know, I would hope there is capacity to have that period between the two phases covered.”

But Mr Ross said: “The court meets on October 13. Has nothing been done to cover the period of a fortnight between his contract ending and it going to court. Have you not been asking what happens in that two week period?

“Do you accept there is gap there?”

‘You are not prepared’

Mr Maconachie said: “It is my understanding that under the resilience plan he has an extension. We will find out and write to you.

“I’m hesitant to be precise because I do not firmly know.”

An exasperated Mr Ross responded: “You should know that. You are not prepared.”

Mr Maconachie also failed to provide detail on what avenues of additional income generation could be open to university beyond the development of new courses, particularly those in demand internationally.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie.

Asked by North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie where this would come from, Mr Maconachie said: “I think it comes from new courses to attract new students.”

“It doesn’t sound very robust,” Mr Rennie said. “You’re not filling me with confidence.”

The SFC director added: “I have not said that there are not more job losses to come.”

Mr Maconachie stressed the importance of ensuring any job losses are “in the right place”.

He added: “That is why you need a strategy and a vision to ensure any losses are properly rationalised and justified.”

Committee convener Douglas Ross. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Mr Rennie concluded by saying he did not have confidence that the “people in charge” knew what they were doing to rescue the university.

He was also left visibly exasperated by Mr Maconachie when he insisted the SFC had not rejected the plan, even though he conceded the SFC had “never approved” it.

“It was rejected”, the Conservative MSP said dryly.

The SFC and Scottish Government did not dispute this characterisation when it was first revealed by The Courier.

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra said staff and students would have watched the session in “total disbelief”.

Minister must ‘get a grip’

He told The Courier: “The even more concerning problem was the government civil servants and the SFC leadership in place throughout the crisis appeared to have no idea as to who has, can or will make the decisions required to turn the situation around.

“The SFC director of finance’s claim not to know whether the interim principal was still employed by the University was bizarre. Mr Maconachie attends court meetings on behalf of the SFC so this is either implausible or embarrassing.

“All of this points to a critical failure of process that the minister must get a grip of within days.”

An SFC spokeswoman said: “The interim principal’s employment contract is a matter for the University of Dundee.

“However, as an observer on the university court, our executive lead for Dundee was aware of the proposal to extend the Interim principal’s contract until September 2026, a position he outlined during this morning’s committee session.”

The SFC said it was now in receipt of the letter from the university which confirms Professor Seaton’s contract will be extended for the intervening period.

