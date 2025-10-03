Dundee University ‘must not be allowed to disintegrate’ says new rector Maggie Chapman

There are not many politicians who can say they have beaten a Gladiator in a straight fight. But Dundee University rector Maggie Chapman can.

The North East Scotland Green MSP went up against Dundee gym owner Sheli McCoy – better known to television viewers as Sabre from Gladiators – to take on the prestigious rector post.

It was a contest that grabbed local headlines, coming at a time of financial crisis for the institution.

But Maggie, who officially took up the rectorship on August 1, insists her focus is firmly on substance, not spectacle as she strives to ask “challenging and uncomfortable questions” about how Dundee University is run.

Now, as difficult discussions over the future of the university continue, Maggie has told The Courier in an exclusive sit-down interview that Dundee University “must not be allowed to fail”.

“There has to be a good outcome. We can’t let Dundee University disintegrate,” she said, stressing the need for transparency, accountability and genuine engagement with staff and students.

“I don’t think the world ‘failure’ is helpful. But I think we have to get to a point where everybody understands what is and isn’t acceptable in terms of the future size and shape of the institution. And there are some very, very, diverse views out there on that.”

What difference does Maggie Chapman hope to make as Dundee University rector?

For Maggie, the central task is not only steering the institution through its immediate financial crisis. It’s also about reshaping a culture of governance that has “failed to properly scrutinise decisions”.

Maggie said she was motivated to stand after recognising a governance crisis at the university’s heart. This followed the revelation there was a £35 million funding blackhole.

Talks between the university, the Scottish Funding Council and the Scottish Government over its financial recovery are said to be continuing “at pace”.

“When people first approached me and asked if I would sign up, I already knew some of what the crisis at the university was,” she said.

“To me, it was clearly a crisis of governance. Yes, there had been bad decisions. But the information that led up to those decisions wasn’t properly scrutinised.

“There wasn’t sufficient challenge. And it was pretty obvious to me that these were at least part of – if not a considerable part of – what had caused the problem.

“People not being able to or there not being the structures in place for when people did challenge to be taken seriously.”

Importance of asking ‘annoying’ questions

As rector, she sees her role as an advocate prepared to confront those in power.

“I’ve always believed that just because someone tells me to shut up and go away, it doesn’t make me shut up and go away,” she said.

She has already asked her fair share of “annoying” questions in university court meetings.

“I’m prepared to take flak,” she said, adding that, so far, her questions have been met with “varying degrees of willingness to answer”.

But she insists real accountability requires demanding evidence for decisions. Leaders should be forced to reckon with the consequences of their actions.

Maggie, who is a former Aberdeen University rector, argues that recovery will depend on listening to the Dundee University community and making sure staff and students are “properly involved” in shaping solutions.

She criticises the handling of voluntary severance, which, she says, left many applicants without timely answers ahead of a September 30 deadline to be “out of the door”.

“That’s not how you treat people,” she said. “There’s clearly a big difference between listening, consulting and genuinely engaging – and the university has been poor at all three.”

Education ‘should not be for profit’

Beyond the immediate crisis, she warns against treating education as a “market commodity”.

Amid warnings that Scottish universities, including Dundee, are dangerously reliant on income from foreign students, she criticised the dependence on international students as “cash cows”.

“Education for profit is not going to benefit everyone,” she said, adding that one of the “big challenges” facing all institutions is how to create a “sustainable university model”.

Maggie, who was herself once an international student, also firmly rejects the idea of introducing tuition fees in Scotland. This would be “devastating” for both students and society, she believes.

“Education is a universal good,” she said.

“By basing it purely on the ability to pay, I think we just reinforce what is already an unequal society. Most people would just stop considering university.”

Maggie Chapman’s early influences come out of Africa

Maggie Chapman’s politics were shaped long before she entered Holyrood in 2021.

Born in Zimbabwe to South African parents, including a musician father, the now 46-year-old grew up during the country’s early years of independence.

Her childhood was stable. But she was acutely aware of surrounding inequalities and the “hangover of colonialism.”

Even as a child in Harare she questioned why some had safe homes while others had so little. Her parents’ belief that helping others was a duty reinforced her instinct for social justice.

Years of droughts, food shortages and fragile rural life also left her with a deep respect for the environment, and lessons in resourcefulness.

Those values later formed the basis of her Scottish Greens politics, rooted in the idea that economies must serve both people and planet.

When she moved to Edinburgh in 1998, where she met her partner Peter, to study zoology, she found Scotland’s mountains and climate oddly familiar.

She later studied environmental management at Stirling University, lectured at Edinburgh Napier and became a Green councillor for Leith.

She took up a post at Dundee’s Muslim Women’s Resource Centre in 2015 before being persuaded to stand for Holyrood.

A keen musician and political battler

Maggie has enjoyed a lifelong love of music. She plays the violin, fiddle and piano.

But her conviction that real change requires challenge of systems has also pulled her into some of Scotland’s most heated political debates.

A prominent voice in the Radical Independence Campaign, she has been outspoken on equality, especially trans rights, arguing that “equality cannot be selective.”

This week she hailed the Scottish Parliament’s historic vote for the Housing Bill, which will introduce a system of rent controls in Scotland for the first time in decades.

Internationally, she has condemned what she and a UN commission calls genocide in Gaza – a definition rejected by Israel. She also criticises both UK and Scottish governments for their “slowness” and complicity through arms industry ties.

“We need to move away from an extractive and exploitative economy – extraction of resources, but also exploitation of people,” she said.

She warns against political elites fuelling hostility toward migrants by redirecting anger over housing and jobs: “It’s classic divide and conquer.”

Yet her own political future is unclear.

‘Too radical’ for the Greens?

In July, Scottish Green members effectively demoted her to second place on the North East list rankings for next year’s election, after she accused judges of “bigotry” in a row over a gender ruling.

She hints there has been a development she cannot yet discuss.

But she insists her role – whether in parliament or as Dundee’s rector – remains unchanged. To ask hard questions, hold power to account and keep alive the hope of a fairer, more sustainable world.