Dundee University staff ‘alarmed’ as funding council chiefs contradict assurances by government

Dundee University staff unions say comments by a Scottish Funding Council chief about the institution’s recovery plan contradict what they have been told by government.

Richard Maconachie, head of the SFC’s Dundee University recovery until, told MSPs on Holyrood’s education committee yesterday that the body had not “rejected” the recovery plan submitted in August.

The latest plan, written by interim principal Professor Nigel Seaton, includes proposals for a total of 690 job losses by May next year.

The plan seemed to have been rejected when the SFC wrote to the university saying it was “not appropriate” and asking it to go back to the drawing board.

WATCH: SFC chief insists Dundee University recovery plan was ‘not rejected’ but not ‘not approved’

But Mr Maconchie insisted this was not a rejection, although he later conceded under tough questioning that the plan was never approved.

“It’s not been approved, we’ve said that it needs further work,” he said.

Committee convener Douglas Ross MSP said it was “semantics” to suggest this was not a rejection.

Members of the Universities and Colleges Union (UCU) have now written to local MSPs requesting an urgent meeting on Friday.

‘Alarming’ SFC claim leaves Dundee University staff concerned

They say the SFC’s comments to the education committee directly contradict assurances they received in private from the Scottish Government.

In a letter to local MSPs, branch president Dr Melissa D’Ascenzio writes: “We are extremely concerned by what was stated at [Wednesday’s] Scottish Parliament’s Education, Children and Young People Committee.

“Most alarming is the claim that the management’s profoundly damaging recovery plan was not rejected, and that job cuts are still to come, in contradiction to what we have been led to believe by the Scottish Government.

These contradictions raise urgent questions about governance, accountability, and the future of our institution.”

Dundee UCU requested a meeting with local MSPs should take place “without” delay.

The Scottish Government has been keen to foster a strong relationship with staff unions at Dundee University since the outset of the crisis.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth and Graeme Dey, who was recently replaced as universities minister, have stayed in close contact.

‘Deep concern’

But a source said there is “deep concern” that what is being said privately is different to what officials are actually doing.

“We need to get this cleared up. Trust is important,” they added.

Asked about the comments, a government spokesman said: “The university and university court are autonomous and solely responsible for decisions around their recovery plan, so the Scottish Funding Council cannot accept or reject it.

“However, since the plan involves the need for public funding, the Scottish Government – under the Section 25 order and with advice from the SFC – must decide what support to offer.

“Ministers continue to engage directly with the university and, crucially, are listening to staff to ensure their concerns are given due weight. We look forward to further discussions with the Trade Unions next week.”