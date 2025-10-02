Dundee University staff ‘alarmed’ as funding council chiefs contradict assurances by government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee University staff ‘alarmed’ as funding council chiefs contradict assurances by government

The head of the Scottish Funding Council's Dundee University recovery unit said they had not rejected the institution's recovery plan.

By Alasdair Clark
Dundee University picket line
Staff at Dundee University are frustrated after a Holyrood committee meeting. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson

Dundee University staff unions say comments by a Scottish Funding Council chief about the institution’s recovery plan contradict what they have been told by government.

Richard Maconachie, head of the SFC’s Dundee University recovery until, told MSPs on Holyrood’s education committee yesterday that the body had not “rejected” the recovery plan submitted in August.

The latest plan, written by interim principal Professor Nigel Seaton, includes proposals for a total of 690 job losses by May next year.

The plan seemed to have been rejected when the SFC wrote to the university saying it was “not appropriate” and asking it to go back to the drawing board.

WATCH: SFC chief insists Dundee University recovery plan was ‘not rejected’ but not ‘not approved’

But Mr Maconchie insisted this was not a rejection, although he later conceded under tough questioning that the plan was never approved.

“It’s not been approved, we’ve said that it needs further work,” he said.

Committee convener Douglas Ross MSP said it was “semantics” to suggest this was not a rejection.

Members of the Universities and Colleges Union (UCU) have now written to local MSPs requesting an urgent meeting on Friday.

‘Alarming’ SFC claim leaves Dundee University staff concerned

They say the SFC’s comments to the education committee directly contradict assurances they received in private from the Scottish Government.

In a letter to local MSPs, branch president Dr Melissa D’Ascenzio writes: “We are extremely concerned by what was stated at [Wednesday’s] Scottish Parliament’s Education, Children and Young People Committee.

“Most alarming is the claim that the management’s profoundly damaging recovery plan was not rejected, and that job cuts are still to come, in contradiction to what we have been led to believe by the Scottish Government.

These contradictions raise urgent questions about governance, accountability, and the future of our institution.”

Education secretary Jenny Gilruth. Image: PA

Dundee UCU requested a meeting with local MSPs should take place “without” delay.

The Scottish Government has been keen to foster a strong relationship with staff unions at Dundee University since the outset of the crisis.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth and Graeme Dey, who was recently replaced as universities minister, have stayed in close contact.

‘Deep concern’

But a source said there is “deep concern” that what is being said privately is different to what officials are actually doing.

“We need to get this cleared up. Trust is important,” they added.

Asked about the comments, a government spokesman said: “The university and university court are autonomous and solely responsible for decisions around their recovery plan, so the Scottish Funding Council cannot accept or reject it.

“However, since the plan involves the need for public funding, the Scottish Government – under the Section 25 order and with advice from the SFC – must decide what support to offer.

“Ministers continue to engage directly with the university and, crucially, are listening to staff to ensure their concerns are given due weight. We look forward to further discussions with the Trade Unions next week.”

