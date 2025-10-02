EXCLUSIVE: Eljamel victim hands new evidence about disgraced surgeon to police in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

EXCLUSIVE: Eljamel victim hands new evidence about disgraced surgeon to police in Dundee

Jules Rose was at the police station on the same day the first minister told NHS Tayside to look at legal claims on case-by-case basis.

Eljamel campaigner Jules Rose hands over a dossier of new evidence to police on Thursday.
Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark & Andy Philip

One of the patients harmed by former NHS Tayside neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel has handed fresh evidence to police about the behaviour of health board executives.

Campaigner Jules Rose, from Kinross, submitted a 14-page dossier at Police Scotland’s Tayside headquarters in Bell Street, Dundee, on Thursday afternoon.

It’s the third statement she has given about the management of Sam Eljamel, the Libyan doctor accused of causing life-changing harm to dozens of people at Ninewells Hospital over years of surgery.

“They should not escape accountability,” she told The Courier outside police HQ on Bell Street.

‘This will pinpoint individuals that Eljamel to commit butchery’

“They feel they’re invincible but I’m 100% convinced this will pinpoint certain individuals that allowed Eljamel to commit his butchery to more than 200 patients.”

Police began probing the disgraced neurosurgeon in September 2018 when complaints were first lodged about his conduct.

Officers escalated the case into a “major investigation” – known as Operation Stringent – last October after the Scottish Government ordered a public inquiry into the scandal, following a Courier-backed campaign.

Ms Rose hopes her new evidence will be critical. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.

Ms Rose met police shortly after First Minister John Swinney faced fresh questions about the case in the Scottish Parliament.

Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Liz Smith – who has supported the campaigners for over a decade – pressed the government on a time bar which is preventing those harmed from bringing claims against NHS Tayside.

The law currently bars cases from being raised in court unless there are specific circumstances.

NHS Tayside has previously been criticised for preventing legal claims by invoking the time bar. The law allows the case to go ahead if both parties agree it should be ignored.

Tory MSP Liz Smith. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Ms Smith and those harmed by the surgeon believe this applies, because more information that reveals the health board’s culpability is only becoming available now.

The MSP explained: “NHS Tayside seems to have lost some medical records and covered up some issues that they shouldn’t have covered up.

“I am very clear that the patients who I represent have not had all the information that they need from NHS Tayside to be able to complete the understanding of what went wrong, why it went wrong, who was responsible and therefore they have to be held to account.

“So the question about raising the time bar is to allow that evidence which goes back in many cases beyond the three year period to come out and be scrutinised and that will be very important in providing some of the answers that the patients so richly deserve.”

First Minister John Swinney
First Minister John Swinney. Image: PA

Mr Swinney told MSPs that the “clear expectation” from government is that NHS Tayside should look at the legal claims on a “case-by-case” basis.

He said: “We fully expect NHS Tayside to consider all the facts and circumstances fairly on a case-by-case basis, including when considering whether to plead that a case is time barred.

“The courts themselves already have the power to allow an action to proceed out of time, by overriding the time bar if they see fit.”

Speaking to The Courier, Ms Smith added: “John Swinney was quite right today when he said that each case has to be looked at on its own merits.

“But there are clearly patients who want that time bar lifted on their own specific case and that should be allowed to happen now. I don’t see any reason why NHS Tayside should cover up any more.”

An NHS Tayside spokeswoman said: “NHS Tayside continues to fully cooperate with Police Scotland’s Operation Stringent investigation.

“Due to patient confidentiality we are unable to comment on individual cases.

“Legal claims are considered on a case-by-case basis.”

