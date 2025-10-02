EXCLUSIVE: Eljamel victim hands new evidence about disgraced surgeon to police in Dundee

One of the patients harmed by former NHS Tayside neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel has handed fresh evidence to police about the behaviour of health board executives.

Campaigner Jules Rose, from Kinross, submitted a 14-page dossier at Police Scotland’s Tayside headquarters in Bell Street, Dundee, on Thursday afternoon.

It’s the third statement she has given about the management of Sam Eljamel, the Libyan doctor accused of causing life-changing harm to dozens of people at Ninewells Hospital over years of surgery.

“They should not escape accountability,” she told The Courier outside police HQ on Bell Street.

‘This will pinpoint individuals that Eljamel to commit butchery’

“They feel they’re invincible but I’m 100% convinced this will pinpoint certain individuals that allowed Eljamel to commit his butchery to more than 200 patients.”

Police began probing the disgraced neurosurgeon in September 2018 when complaints were first lodged about his conduct.

Officers escalated the case into a “major investigation” – known as Operation Stringent – last October after the Scottish Government ordered a public inquiry into the scandal, following a Courier-backed campaign.

Ms Rose met police shortly after First Minister John Swinney faced fresh questions about the case in the Scottish Parliament.

Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Liz Smith – who has supported the campaigners for over a decade – pressed the government on a time bar which is preventing those harmed from bringing claims against NHS Tayside.

The law currently bars cases from being raised in court unless there are specific circumstances.

NHS Tayside has previously been criticised for preventing legal claims by invoking the time bar. The law allows the case to go ahead if both parties agree it should be ignored.

Ms Smith and those harmed by the surgeon believe this applies, because more information that reveals the health board’s culpability is only becoming available now.

The MSP explained: “NHS Tayside seems to have lost some medical records and covered up some issues that they shouldn’t have covered up.

“I am very clear that the patients who I represent have not had all the information that they need from NHS Tayside to be able to complete the understanding of what went wrong, why it went wrong, who was responsible and therefore they have to be held to account.

“So the question about raising the time bar is to allow that evidence which goes back in many cases beyond the three year period to come out and be scrutinised and that will be very important in providing some of the answers that the patients so richly deserve.”

Mr Swinney told MSPs that the “clear expectation” from government is that NHS Tayside should look at the legal claims on a “case-by-case” basis.

He said: “We fully expect NHS Tayside to consider all the facts and circumstances fairly on a case-by-case basis, including when considering whether to plead that a case is time barred.

“The courts themselves already have the power to allow an action to proceed out of time, by overriding the time bar if they see fit.”

Speaking to The Courier, Ms Smith added: “John Swinney was quite right today when he said that each case has to be looked at on its own merits.

“But there are clearly patients who want that time bar lifted on their own specific case and that should be allowed to happen now. I don’t see any reason why NHS Tayside should cover up any more.”

An NHS Tayside spokeswoman said: “NHS Tayside continues to fully cooperate with Police Scotland’s Operation Stringent investigation.

“Due to patient confidentiality we are unable to comment on individual cases.

“Legal claims are considered on a case-by-case basis.”