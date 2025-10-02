Dundee University principal and finance chief face Holyrood grilling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee University principal and finance chief face Holyrood grilling

Interim principal Nigel Seaton and finance director Lee Hamill agreed to appear before the Scottish Parliament's influential education committee.

By Alasdair Clark
Interim Dundee University principal Professor Nigel Seaton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dundee University principal Nigel Seaton and finance chief Lee Hamill will face questions from MSPs on Holyrood’s powerful education committee.

Committee convener Douglas Ross said MSPs agreed to hear more evidence on the crisis-stricken university’s future shortly after parliament returns from its October recess.

Those on the committee are expected to focus on the university’s route to recovery and the delays in agreeing a response with government.

‘Further questions’ about Dundee University’s next steps

Mr Ross said a session this week with the Scottish Funding Council and new education minister left the committee with further questions.

“We are now inviting the university’s interim principal, Professor Nigel Seaton, and members of his senior management team to update us, with a view to holding an evidence session shortly after the October recess,” he said.

A university spokesman confirmed Prof Seaton and Mr Hamill had accepted the invitation and will attend.

Conservative MSP Douglas Ross. Image: PA

Mr Hamill is the institution’s fourth finance chief since the £35 million cash crisis began last year.

The last interim finance director, Chris Reilly, quit just eight days after he started the role.

The request for further evidence comes after questioning of the head of the funding council’s Dundee University recovery unit, Richard Maconachie.

MSPs were left visibly frustrated by Mr Maconachie on Wednesday when he struggled to answer basic questions about the extension of Professor Seaton’s contract.

The SFC chief was also unable to point to specific ideas for new income when questioned by North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie.

Richard Maconachie, head of the SFC's Dundee University recovery unit. Image: Scottish Parliament
He said while bosses at the university were looking at how to raise more money he believed it will “need to restructure” going forward.

“I have not said that there are not more job losses to come,” he added.

However with regard to these Mr Maconachie stressed the importance of ensuring any job losses are “in the right place”.

He added: “That is why you need a strategy and a vision to ensure any losses are properly rationalised and justified.”

And his insistence that the university’s recovery plan – which included proposals for nearly 700 job losses – was not rejected has left staff concerned.

They say it contradicts what they were previously advised by government.

