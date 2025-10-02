Dundee University principal and finance chief face Holyrood grilling

Dundee University principal Nigel Seaton and finance chief Lee Hamill will face questions from MSPs on Holyrood’s powerful education committee.

Committee convener Douglas Ross said MSPs agreed to hear more evidence on the crisis-stricken university’s future shortly after parliament returns from its October recess.

Those on the committee are expected to focus on the university’s route to recovery and the delays in agreeing a response with government.

‘Further questions’ about Dundee University’s next steps

Mr Ross said a session this week with the Scottish Funding Council and new education minister left the committee with further questions.

“We are now inviting the university’s interim principal, Professor Nigel Seaton, and members of his senior management team to update us, with a view to holding an evidence session shortly after the October recess,” he said.

A university spokesman confirmed Prof Seaton and Mr Hamill had accepted the invitation and will attend.

Mr Hamill is the institution’s fourth finance chief since the £35 million cash crisis began last year.

The last interim finance director, Chris Reilly, quit just eight days after he started the role.

The request for further evidence comes after questioning of the head of the funding council’s Dundee University recovery unit, Richard Maconachie.

MSPs were left visibly frustrated by Mr Maconachie on Wednesday when he struggled to answer basic questions about the extension of Professor Seaton’s contract.

The SFC chief was also unable to point to specific ideas for new income when questioned by North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie.

He said while bosses at the university were looking at how to raise more money he believed it will “need to restructure” going forward.

“I have not said that there are not more job losses to come,” he added.

However with regard to these Mr Maconachie stressed the importance of ensuring any job losses are “in the right place”.

He added: “That is why you need a strategy and a vision to ensure any losses are properly rationalised and justified.”

And his insistence that the university’s recovery plan – which included proposals for nearly 700 job losses – was not rejected has left staff concerned.

They say it contradicts what they were previously advised by government.