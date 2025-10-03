Scathing Stirling Council audit report reveals £100,000 blackhole in electric car charging fees

An audit of Stirling Council’s electric car charging scheme has revealed a litany of problems – including a £100,000 blackhole in income.

The council is reviewing its charges for electric vehicle (EV) charging to ensure it covers the full operational and maintenance costs.

The report, which went before Stirling Council’s audit committee on Thursday, reveals:

£100,000 of missing EV charging income

Broken chargers left out of service for extended periods

Tariffs that fail to cover costs, creating further budget pressures.

£100,000 car charging scheme blackhole

Chief among the report’s criticism is missing charging income. The council says it is taking “formal advice on the appropriate steps” to recover this cash.

The report appears to blame government agency Transport Scotland’s contract with Swarco, the firm which runs the ChargePlace network across the country on behalf of the government agency.

Since the contract was awarded in 2021, a total shortfall of £100,000 has built up.

At a meeting, the report says Transport Scotland confirmed its contract “does not contain any specific clauses in relation to debt management and recovery”.

Approached for comment, Transport Scotland disputed this but was unable to say where in the contract there was any specific reference to debt recovery.

The publicly available procurement contract simply says the contractor must deliver a “service capable of managing tariff collection for over 250 hosts”.

EV charging scheme debt could be written off

Stirling Council’s report notes there is a risk that the debt could be uncollected and need to be “written off” by the local authority.

A Transport Scotland spokeswoman said that when users do not pay for their use of charge points then the contractor will “make every effort to recover due payments until a satisfactory outcome has been achieved”.

The council also identifies problems with broken charging points not being fixed quickly enough.

Its report also raises problems with the tariff system. It currently charges 50p/kWh for use a standard or fast charger, or 65p for a rapid charger.

The report says this needs to be reviewed: “A tariff review model has been developed to more robustly forecast the council’s required EV tariffs and to help to address the previous shortfalls in income from EV charging tariffs.

“From reviewing the tariff review model, we noted that the costs associated with replacing charging units, the maintenance costs associated with refreshing charging bay line markings and cleaning charging units and parking bays were not included.”

‘Stop wasting money’

William Docherty, Reform UK candidate for Stirling East at next year’s Scottish Parliament election, hit out at the council.

“Ordinary families are being clobbered with higher council tax and parking charges, while Stirling Council loses £100,000 on EV charging and admits it cannot balance the books,” he said.

A Stirling Council spokesman said the area had the second highest number of registered electric cars in Scotland.

He added: “Since January 2023 we have introduced and updated charge tariffs to mitigate against the cost of energy. As EV ownership continues to increase we are projecting the financial position to continue to improve.

“We are obligated as a condition of grant funding to work with Transport Scotland’s Charge Place Scotland’s (CPS) network with debt management managed in accordance with Transport Scotland’s contract.

“This situation is also improving as we work alongside Transport Scotland and its contractor managing the CPS network.

“We have worked over the years to improve periods of down-time on Stirling’s EV chargers which now have one of the lowest levels of inactivity in the country.”