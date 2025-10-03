Scathing Stirling Council audit report reveals £100,000 blackhole in electric car charging fees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scathing Stirling Council audit report reveals £100,000 blackhole in electric car charging fees

A litany of problems with the local authority's electric vehicle charging scheme have been identified.

By Alasdair Clark
EV electric vehicle charger
A new report has identified kay failings in the scheme. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

An audit of Stirling Council’s electric car charging scheme has revealed a litany of problems – including a £100,000 blackhole in income.

The council is reviewing its charges for electric vehicle (EV) charging to ensure it covers the full operational and maintenance costs.

The report, which went before Stirling Council’s audit committee on Thursday, reveals:

  • £100,000 of missing EV charging income
  • Broken chargers left out of service for extended periods
  • Tariffs that fail to cover costs, creating further budget pressures.

£100,000 car charging scheme blackhole

Chief among the report’s criticism is missing charging income. The council says it is taking “formal advice on the appropriate steps” to recover this cash.

The report appears to blame government agency Transport Scotland’s contract with Swarco, the firm which runs the ChargePlace network across the country on behalf of the government agency.

Since the contract was awarded in 2021, a total shortfall of £100,000 has built up.

At a meeting, the report says Transport Scotland confirmed its contract “does not contain any specific clauses in relation to debt management and recovery”.

Approached for comment, Transport Scotland disputed this but was unable to say where in the contract there was any specific reference to debt recovery.

The publicly available procurement contract simply says the contractor must deliver a “service capable of managing tariff collection for over 250 hosts”.

EV charging scheme debt could be written off

Stirling Council’s report notes there is a risk that the debt could be uncollected and need to be “written off” by the local authority.

A Transport Scotland spokeswoman said that when users do not pay for their use of charge points then the contractor will “make every effort to recover due payments until a satisfactory outcome has been achieved”.

The council also identifies problems with broken charging points not being fixed quickly enough.

Stirling Council is going to review its EV charging tariffs. Image: PA
Stirling Council is going to review its EV charging tariffs. Image: PA

Its report also raises problems with the tariff system. It currently charges 50p/kWh for use a standard or fast charger, or 65p for a rapid charger.

The report says this needs to be reviewed: “A tariff review model has been developed to more robustly forecast the council’s required EV tariffs and to help to address the previous shortfalls in income from EV charging tariffs.

“From reviewing the tariff review model, we noted that the costs associated with replacing charging units, the maintenance costs associated with refreshing charging bay line markings and cleaning charging units and parking bays were not included.”

‘Stop wasting money’

Reform candidate William Docherty. Image: Supplied

William Docherty, Reform UK candidate for Stirling East at next year’s Scottish Parliament election, hit out at the council.

“Ordinary families are being clobbered with higher council tax and parking charges, while Stirling Council loses £100,000 on EV charging and admits it cannot balance the books,” he said.

A Stirling Council spokesman said the area had the second highest number of registered electric cars in Scotland.

He added: “Since January 2023 we have introduced and updated charge tariffs to mitigate against the cost of energy. As EV ownership continues to increase we are projecting the financial position to continue to improve.

“We are obligated as a condition of grant funding to work with Transport Scotland’s Charge Place Scotland’s (CPS) network with debt management managed in accordance with Transport Scotland’s contract.

“This situation is also improving as we work alongside Transport Scotland and its contractor managing the CPS network.

“We have worked over the years to improve periods of down-time on Stirling’s EV chargers which now have one of the lowest levels of inactivity in the country.”

Conversation