EXCLUSIVE: Fife ‘crucial’ to John Swinney and SNP’s route to Holyrood majority

First Minister John Swinney says Fife will be “crucial” to his goal of achieving an SNP majority in the Scottish Parliament election next year.

Even after 18 years in government the party has a clear goal, securing 65 seats at Holyrood to “break the log jam” over a second referendum.

And the first minister views the five constituency seats in the Kingdom as central to that aim.

It explains why even as Storm Amy battered the town, John Swinney was in Leven to launch current Mid Fife and Glenrothes MSP Jenny Gilruth’s re-election campaign.

And the pair had a clear message to voters in the Kingdom, where the SNP experienced heavy losses to Labour in the general election. This includes Glenrothes, where Labour’s Richard Baker won with a majority just shy of 3,000.

Speaking to The Courier, the first minister said convincing voters in Fife would be “crucial” to securing a majority.

He has linked winning a majority directly to a referendum, and says securing such a mandate would “break the log jam” on a potential second independence referendum.

“I want to see Jenny re-elected, but all the Fife seats are crucial because I’ve set out an approach which I think is necessary to break the log jam on the question of independence.

“We know that in 2011 an SNP majority led to the referendum, and that precedent, having been established, I want to break the log jam.”

SNP need to win in Fife to be on track for Holyrood majority

On current polling, Labour will face an uphill battle in any bid to unseat Ms Gilruth, but senior SNP sources admit speaking to voters who are not “hostile” to Labour will be key.

“Where they go is the election,” the source said: “Fife is one of parts of the country where this matters and where there are seats we need to win to be on track for 65.”

In a message to voters who had backed Labour in 2024, the first minister said: “I speak to countless people who voted Labour in 2024 and the constant word I hear is ‘I am so disappointed’. They voted the Tories out, they wanted a total change of direction.

“What did they get? They got essentially a continuation of the agenda of the Tory government.”

Jenny Gilruth’s speech to launch her campaign – watched on by her five-year-old niece – also directly addressed the challenge from Labour.

She was sceptical of the £40 million cash injection for two Fife communities which was recently announced by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Pointing to the newly re-opened Levenmouth rail link, Ms Gilruth said: “We hear promises from Labour. Apparently £40 million coming to Fife, over the next 10 years, maybe, we’re not sure where.

“That railway cost government £116 million. We’re already putting in significantly more investment and you don’t have to wait 10 years to get it.

“People were promised real change last year and they believed in the Labour Party.

“When we were out campaigning in the by-election not so long ago, the anger that people felt was palpable. They feel let down.”

Rise of Reform UK

It’s not just Labour who the SNP will have to see off in Glenrothes, where Reform UK came third in 2024. Convincing voters tempted by Nigel Farage will be an important plank of the SNP’s campaign.

“The last big thing Reform argued for and delivered was Brexit, and it is making us all poorer.

“People are struggling. One of the factors that has driven that is Brexit, that was Nigel Farage.

“I would invite people to look at what the guy has argued for before, and look at how disastrous it has been,” John Swinney said when asked about his message to potential Reform supporters.

Ms Gilruth linked Brexit to some of the issues that locals are experiencing, particularly access to dentists in Glenrothes.

Labour: ‘Time to turn our backs on John Swinney’

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie MSP said: “People are fed up with the SNP after nearly 20 years in power.

“This is a party that has lost its way, is divided, and cannot meet the challenges of today, never mind tomorrow. They have had their chance and aren’t going to change now.

“It is time to turn our backs on John Swinney’s tired, failed politics of the past and to choose a better Scotland with better leadership.

“Anas Sarwar and Scottish Labour offer new thinking, new energy, and a new direction for Scotland.

“The only way for Scots to choose a new direction is by turning the page on SNP failure and by voting Scottish Labour.”