EXCLUSIVE: Fife ‘crucial’ to John Swinney and SNP’s route to Holyrood majority

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

EXCLUSIVE: Fife ‘crucial’ to John Swinney and SNP’s route to Holyrood majority

SNP leader John Swinney is looking to convince Scots to return his party to Holyrood with a majority next May - and it starts in Fife.

First Minister John Swinney in Fife.
John Swinney was in Leven over the weekend speaking about his campaign for next year's Holyrood elections. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

First Minister John Swinney says Fife will be “crucial” to his goal of achieving an SNP majority in the Scottish Parliament election next year.

Even after 18 years in government the party has a clear goal, securing 65 seats at Holyrood to “break the log jam” over a second referendum.

And the first minister views the five constituency seats in the Kingdom as central to that aim.

It explains why even as Storm Amy battered the town, John Swinney was in Leven to launch current Mid Fife and Glenrothes MSP Jenny Gilruth’s re-election campaign.

And the pair had a clear message to voters in the Kingdom, where the SNP experienced heavy losses to Labour in the general election. This includes Glenrothes, where Labour’s Richard Baker won with a majority just shy of 3,000.

John Swinney and Jenny Gilruth in Leven, Fife.
The SNP leader with Mid Fife and Glenrothes MSP Jenny Gilruth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Speaking to The Courier, the first minister said convincing voters in Fife would be “crucial” to securing a majority.

He has linked winning a majority directly to a referendum, and says securing such a mandate would “break the log jam” on a potential second independence referendum.

“I want to see Jenny re-elected, but all the Fife seats are crucial because I’ve set out an approach which I think is necessary to break the log jam on the question of independence.

“We know that in 2011 an SNP majority led to the referendum, and that precedent, having been established, I want to break the log jam.”

SNP need to win in Fife to be on track for Holyrood majority

On current polling, Labour will face an uphill battle in any bid to unseat Ms Gilruth, but senior SNP sources admit speaking to voters who are not “hostile” to Labour will be key.

“Where they go is the election,” the source said: “Fife is one of parts of the country where this matters and where there are seats we need to win to be on track for 65.”

In a message to voters who had backed Labour in 2024, the first minister said: “I speak to countless people who voted Labour in 2024 and the constant word I hear is ‘I am so disappointed’. They voted the Tories out, they wanted a total change of direction.

“What did they get? They got essentially a continuation of the agenda of the Tory government.”

SNP MSP Jenny Gilruth, who represents Mid Fife and Glenrothes.
Jenny Gilruth highlighted the Levenmouth rail link as a key achievement. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Jenny Gilruth’s speech to launch her campaign – watched on by her five-year-old niece – also directly addressed the challenge from Labour.

She was sceptical of the £40 million cash injection for two Fife communities which was recently announced by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Pointing to the newly re-opened Levenmouth rail link, Ms Gilruth said: “We hear promises from Labour. Apparently £40 million coming to Fife, over the next 10 years, maybe, we’re not sure where.

“That railway cost government £116 million. We’re already putting in significantly more investment and you don’t have to wait 10 years to get it.

“People were promised real change last year and they believed in the Labour Party.

“When we were out campaigning in the by-election not so long ago, the anger that people felt was palpable. They feel let down.”

Rise of Reform UK

It’s not just Labour who the SNP will have to see off in Glenrothes, where Reform UK came third in 2024. Convincing voters tempted by Nigel Farage will be an important plank of the SNP’s campaign.

“The last big thing Reform argued for and delivered was Brexit, and it is making us all poorer.

“People are struggling. One of the factors that has driven that is Brexit, that was Nigel Farage.

“I would invite people to look at what the guy has argued for before, and look at how disastrous it has been,” John Swinney said when asked about his message to potential Reform supporters.

Ms Gilruth linked Brexit to some of the issues that locals are experiencing, particularly access to dentists in Glenrothes.

Labour: ‘Time to turn our backs on John Swinney’

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie MSP said: “People are fed up with the SNP after nearly 20 years in power.

“This is a party that has lost its way, is divided, and cannot meet the challenges of today, never mind tomorrow. They have had their chance and aren’t going to change now.

“It is time to turn our backs on John Swinney’s tired, failed politics of the past and to choose a better Scotland with better leadership.

“Anas Sarwar and Scottish Labour offer new thinking, new energy, and a new direction for Scotland.

“The only way for Scots to choose a new direction is by turning the page on SNP failure and by voting Scottish Labour.”

More from Politics

Pullar House entrance
Perth Pullar House hold-ups look set to cost council six-figure sum
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB immigration column Picture shows; Perth anti-immigration protests. . Perth. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Trip to my local Arbroath supermarket was reminder that fear is fuel…
71
EV electric vehicle charger
Scathing Stirling Council audit report reveals £100,000 blackhole in electric car charging fees
3
Dundee residents and visitors share views on Dundee-Nablus twinning in Dundee city centre.
Do people in Dundee still support the city's twinning with Nablus in Palestine?
8
Maggie Chapman. Image - Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.
Dundee University 'must not be allowed to disintegrate' says new rector Maggie Chapman
3
Interim Dundee University principal Professor Nigel Seaton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dundee University principal and finance chief face Holyrood grilling
13
Eljamel campaigner Jules Rose hands over a dossier of new evidence to police on Thursday.
EXCLUSIVE: Eljamel victim hands new evidence about disgraced surgeon to police in Dundee
Dundee University picket line
Dundee University staff 'alarmed' as funding council chiefs contradict assurances by government
8
What's On - Clavel Film maker Shona Main SUPPLIED FREE
Friend's heartfelt tribute to former Dundee councillor Dr Shona Main
6
Richard Maconachie, head of the SFC's Dundee University recovery unit. Image: Scottish Parliament
'Unprepared' funding council chief grilled about Dundee University crisis by politicians
32

Conversation