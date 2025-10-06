Perthshire MSP slammed for ‘awful’ and ‘offensive’ post after sacking of Rangers head coach Russell Martin

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory Murdo Fraser sparked a backlash after saying no Buddhists should be made Rangers manager in future.

The veteran Perthshire MSP was blasted for his “awful” remarks after the Glasgow club sacked Russell Martin on Sunday night.

Diehard Rangers supporter Mr Fraser said no Green Party members or vegans should be given the top job, in a dig at Mr Martin after his exit.

“No more vegans, Buddhists or Green Party members please,” he wrote, in a message to the club on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

His comments were condemned by Perth and Kinross-shire SNP MP Pete Wishart.

Mr Wishart said: “Even for Murdo Fraser this tweet is embarrassing and cringeworthy and he seems determined to undermine any remaining credibility he still might possess.

“It was as if he took to a Twitter and tried to figure out how many different groups and people he could offend and pretty much succeeded in that mission.

“Awful stuff.”

Meanwhile, a Scottish Greens spokesperson said: “This is a bizarre and ridiculous outburst, even by the repellent and undignified standards of Murdo Fraser.

“It is divisive and discriminatory and suggests Buddhists, vegans and Green supporters are not welcome around him – which is a pretty irresponsible message to be sending.”

Mr Fraser was also criticised by users on X, who called for him to retract the comments.

A spokesperson for the Conservative MSP said: “This was obviously a joke relating to Russell Martin’s disastrous period in charge at Rangers, which surprisingly given his own appalling track record of insulting people on social media, seems to have gone over Pete Wishart’s head.”

Ex-Rangers manager Mr Martin has previously revealed he followed Buddhist practices after being inspired by his brother.

In a 2021 interview, the football coach said he is not a huge fan of “organised religion” – but believes Buddhist philosophy “makes a lot of sense”.

Under the 2010 Equality Act, it is illegal to discriminate against someone on the basis of their religious belief.

The former Scotland international is also an active supporter of the Green Party, and has gone through prolonged spells of eating a vegan diet for health reasons.

He was sacked as Rangers manager after just months in charge.

Mr Fraser ran unsuccessfully in last year’s Scottish Tory leadership election.

The Mid Scotland and Fife MSP was contacted for comment.