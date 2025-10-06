Perthshire MSP slammed for ‘awful’ and ‘offensive’ post after sacking of Rangers head coach Russell Martin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire MSP slammed for ‘awful’ and ‘offensive’ post after sacking of Rangers head coach Russell Martin

Murdo Fraser sparked a row after he said "no more Buddhists" should be hired in future to manage the Glasgow club.

By Justin Bowie
Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Murdo Fraser
Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Murdo Fraser. Image: Shutterstock.

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory Murdo Fraser sparked a backlash after saying no Buddhists should be made Rangers manager in future.

The veteran Perthshire MSP was blasted for his “awful” remarks after the Glasgow club sacked Russell Martin on Sunday night.

Diehard Rangers supporter Mr Fraser said no Green Party members or vegans should be given the top job, in a dig at Mr Martin after his exit.

“No more vegans, Buddhists or Green Party members please,” he wrote, in a message to the club on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

His comments were condemned by Perth and Kinross-shire SNP MP Pete Wishart.

SNP MP Pere Wishart.

Mr Wishart said: “Even for Murdo Fraser this tweet is embarrassing and cringeworthy and he seems determined to undermine any remaining credibility he still might possess.

“It was as if he took to a Twitter and tried to figure out how many different groups and people he could offend and pretty much succeeded in that mission.

“Awful stuff.”

Meanwhile, a Scottish Greens spokesperson said: “This is a bizarre and ridiculous outburst, even by the repellent and undignified standards of Murdo Fraser.

“It is divisive and discriminatory and suggests Buddhists, vegans and Green supporters are not welcome around him – which is a pretty irresponsible message to be sending.”

Mr Fraser was also criticised by users on X, who called for him to retract the comments.

A spokesperson for the Conservative MSP said: “This was obviously a joke relating to Russell Martin’s disastrous period in charge at Rangers, which surprisingly given his own appalling track record of insulting people on social media, seems to have gone over Pete Wishart’s head.”

Ex-Rangers manager Mr Martin has previously revealed he followed Buddhist practices after being inspired by his brother.

Russell Martin was sacked by Rangers. Image: PA.

In a 2021 interview, the football coach said he is not a huge fan of “organised religion” – but believes Buddhist philosophy “makes a lot of sense”.

Under the 2010 Equality Act, it is illegal to discriminate against someone on the basis of their religious belief.

The former Scotland international is also an active supporter of the Green Party, and has gone through prolonged spells of eating a vegan diet for health reasons.

He was sacked as Rangers manager after just months in charge.

Mr Fraser ran unsuccessfully in last year’s Scottish Tory leadership election.

The Mid Scotland and Fife MSP was contacted for comment.

