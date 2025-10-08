5 glaring financial questions for struggling UHI Perth

A hard-hitting probe into UHI Perth’s finances exposed serious financial concerns – including a failure to set a budget and the discovery of £1 million “errors”.

The full scale of the struggle facing the institution was laid bare in Holyrood on Wednesday as MSPs probe what went wrong.

The Courier listened to the searching questions and answers in parliament as UHI Perth’s new principal tries to turn a corner for students and staff in the region.

Here are five big questions for the institution.

1. Why did UHI Perth fail to set a budget for a whole year?

Stephen Boyle, Scotland’s auditor general, prepared a report into the university college’s finances in 2023-24 which was published in September.

The probe found UHI Perth simply did not set a budget that year.

Speaking to Holyrood’s public audit committee, Mr Boyle said this raised “significant concerns” about financial governance at the institution.

“There was no clear mechanism for identifying and remedying emerging financial issues,” he said.

The auditor general – who scrutinises the use of public cash – said this was unprecedented.

“I can’t recall from my time in this role and my career beforehand of an organisation that hasn’t prepared an annual budget,” he told MSPs.

Even more alarmingly, Mr Boyle said there was no clear paper trail as to when and why the decision not to devise a budget was made.

“We couldn’t say there was a record of a decision not to set a budget,” he said.

2. What were the £1 million ‘errors’ in UHI Perth’s budget?

The university college’s financial problems are longstanding.

UHI Perth recorded a £2m deficit in 2023-24.

Last month, we reported bosses now face a £9.6m shortfall.

Delays to the audit meant problems in the 2024-25 budget have already been uncovered – including a remarkable £1m in “errors”.

Errors in cashflow calculations were also been identified.

As a consequence, UHI Perth has asked for extra cash support from the Scottish Funding Council.

But because a probe for 2024-25 is ongoing, auditors and MSPs remain in the dark.

“Our work is ongoing, so we don’t have a definitive answer to that question,” said Nicola Wright, an engagement lead for auditing firm Deloitte.

3. How much have staff exits harmed UHI Perth?

UHI Perth has experience a significant turnover of staff in recent years.

Ex-principal Margaret Cook quit earlier this year after facing pressure.

Former vice-principal Catherine Etri replaced her on an interim basis.

We recently revealed five senior managers have been made redundant at the institution.

Ex-finance chief Gavin Stevenson quit in April after less than a year in the role.

His successor – yet to be appointed – will be the fifth person to take on the post since former principal Dr Cook took on the top job in less than a decade.

Auditing experts said this would have caused major challenges for UHI Perth.

“It’s quite striking, that level of turnover of senior people inevitably had a disruptive effect,” Mr Boyle said.

“When you have a lot of churn in the finance team, you lose a bit of that corporate memory,” Ms Wright added.

4. How often has UHI’s national body raised concerns with Perth?

UHI Perth operates as one branch of the wider Highlands and Islands University group.

The central UHI body raised concerns with Perth after budget errors had been “identified”.

SNP MSP Colin Beattie asked whether this had ever happened before.

But auditors were unsure, leaving further questions.

“I’m afraid we don’t know that,” Ms Wright said.

“I couldn’t comment on the previous history of interactions with UHI.”

5. Will anyone be held accountable for failures?

Those who have already left UHI Perth left a mess in their wake.

SNP MSP Mr Beattie claimed many senior executives at public authorities can simply quit and move onto similar roles elsewhere when they fail.

“Where is accountability?” he asked.

“This is a live example of accountability,” auditor general Mr Boyle said.

“This is taken incredibly seriously by public bodies and board members.”

He said any additional measures would be a matter for the public audit committee to consider.

A UHI Perth spokesperson said: “We acknowledge the auditor general’s findings, including the absence of a budget for 2023–24, and take these concerns very seriously.”