Debate: How should Fife spend £40 million cash windfall?

You’ve got £40 million and 10 years to spend it – so how would you use this windfall to change lives in Fife?

There is of course some small print to get through. You have to choose two communities, but from there the decisions are yours.

You might choose to spruce up a local high street or town centre, preserve local heritage or provide new housing.

You could have an idea that will create jobs, boost productivity or improve people’s health.

Or maybe you want to focus on new transport links, education opportunities or a bold idea to improve safety.

Fife Council chiefs have been awarded the cash boost as part of a UK Government scheme that aims to help regenerate town and cities across the UK.

The funding will deliver £4 million annually to Fife over the next ten years.

Importantly, it will be for residents in Fife to have their say on exactly how the money is spent.

‘Once in a generation’

Dunfermline and Dollar MP, who has launched a consultation of how it should be spent, says it is a “once in a generation” opportunity.

“I’ll keep standing up for Fife to make sure every penny of this funding delivers for our communities. But the vision must come from you – the people who live here,” he said.

So, what do you think? The Courier wants to hear your ideas directly.

Remember to be specific. If you want to see transport links then set out where it should happen and why. If you’d like to argue for a new green space, tell us why it matters.

The Courier will then pass all your suggestions to Fife Council and UK Government.

Let us know your ideas in the comments below, and political editor Alasdair Clark will be here to speak about them from 12pm on Thursday.