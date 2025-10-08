Debate: How should Fife spend £40 million cash windfall?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Debate: How should Fife spend £40 million cash windfall?

Fife Council will be handed the money to improve two communities in the Kingdom, but residents will get to have their say on how it is used. So what changes would you like to see? Let us know and our political editor Alasdair Clark will respond between 12-1pm on Thursday.

By Alasdair Clark
Fife £40 million debate The Courier
What would you like to see the money spent on?

You’ve got £40 million and 10 years to spend it – so how would you use this windfall to change lives in Fife?

There is of course some small print to get through. You have to choose two communities, but from there the decisions are yours.

You might choose to spruce up a local high street or town centre, preserve local heritage or provide new housing.

You could have an idea that will create jobs, boost productivity or improve people’s health.

Or maybe you want to focus on new transport links, education opportunities or a bold idea to improve safety.

Fife glenrothes town centre
The money could be used to spruce up local town centres. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Fife Council chiefs have been awarded the cash boost as part of a UK Government scheme that aims to help regenerate town and cities across the UK.

The funding will deliver £4 million annually to Fife over the next ten years.

Importantly, it will be for residents in Fife to have their say on exactly how the money is spent.

‘Once in a generation’

Dunfermline and Dollar MP, who has launched a consultation of how it should be spent, says it is a “once in a generation” opportunity.

“I’ll keep standing up for Fife to make sure every penny of this funding delivers for our communities. But the vision must come from you – the people who live here,” he said.

So, what do you think? The Courier wants to hear your ideas directly.

Remember to be specific. If you want to see transport links then set out where it should happen and why. If you’d like to argue for a new green space, tell us why it matters.

The Courier will then pass all your suggestions to Fife Council and UK Government.

Let us know your ideas in the comments below, and political editor Alasdair Clark will be here to speak about them from 12pm on Thursday.

 

More from Politics

What would you like to see the money spent on?
5 glaring financial questions for struggling UHI Perth
Mid Scotland and Fife Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser
Perthshire MSP's post about axed Rangers boss Russell Martin probed by police
18
Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Murdo Fraser
Perthshire MSP slammed for 'awful' and 'offensive' post after sacking of Rangers head coach…
18
First Minister John Swinney in Fife.
EXCLUSIVE: Fife 'crucial' to John Swinney and SNP's route to Holyrood majority
12
Pullar House entrance
Perth Pullar House hold-ups look set to cost council six-figure sum
4
What would you like to see the money spent on?
REBECCA BAIRD: Trip to my local Arbroath supermarket was reminder that fear is fuel…
74
EV electric vehicle charger
Scathing Stirling Council audit report reveals £100,000 blackhole in electric car charging fees
3
Dundee residents and visitors share views on Dundee-Nablus twinning in Dundee city centre.
Do people in Dundee still support the city's twinning with Nablus in Palestine?
10
What would you like to see the money spent on?
Dundee University 'must not be allowed to disintegrate' says new rector Maggie Chapman
3
Interim Dundee University principal Professor Nigel Seaton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dundee University principal and finance chief face Holyrood grilling
15

Conversation