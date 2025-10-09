EXCLUSIVE: Reform UK figures linked to fake Kilgraston School asylum hotel rumours

Reform UK members fuelled a wave of false rumours that Kilgraston School in Perthshire would take in asylum seekers, The Courier can reveal.

Members of Nigel Farage’s party shared a petition calling on authorities to stop the former private school being “turned into migrant accommodation”.

Rachael Wright, a Reform UK member from Auchterarder, first shared the now removed petition on X, formerly known as Twitter, on October 1.

It was then re-posted by South Lanarkshire councillor Ross Lambie, who stood for the party in a recent Holyrood by-election.

He said there was “worrying news of a huge new facility in Perthshire for bogus channel migrants”.

Perth and Kinross Council and new owner Lumara Capital have since denied the speculation – which has been widely criticised.

Syed Eitizaz, who runs the company alongside Ahmed Zohaib, rejected the claims as “entirely unfounded and wholly inaccurate”.

Developer ‘never considered’ application to convert Kilgraston School to asylum accommodation

In a statement, the developer said: “As private investors, we purchased the Kilgraston School estate with the sole purpose of making its unique and historic facilities available for sustainable commercial and residential use by the local and wider community.”

It added: “At no time have we made, or considered making, an application to the government or to any organisation to convert the site for asylum accommodation.”

But Reform UK is attempting to take credit, saying it raised concerns after being contacted by a “whistleblower”.

A spokesman said: “We are delighted that our expedient intervention has given the new owners of the Kilgraston School pause for thought and we will be monitoring the future of the property closely.”

The party has provided no independent corroboration of this, and a spokeswoman for Lumara Capital said this use had “never been a consideration”.

Reform UK did not respond to a question asking if the party locally or nationally would distance itself from its members spreading false information.

A source critical of Mr Farage said: “Reform UK want to take credit for stopping something that was never going to happen but caused real concern in the community.

“This is the gutter politics of Nigel Farage, It is clear they are only interested in sowing division.”

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: “We knew a lot of Reform candidates believe in the fantasy of independence.

“Now we know a lot of Reform candidates believe in fantasy whistleblowers. It seems like they’re making this up to hide their mistake.”

The former private school near Bridge of Earn shut down in August 2024 with debts of more than £900,000.

We revealed previously how the site had been purchased for £1.73 million, potentially as a site for housing and leisure.

Perth has two hotels being used to house asylum seekers.

A spokesman for the local authority says it will be informed of any expansion plans.

He said: “To be clear, the current procedures with the Home Office are that the council will be informed of any new property being used to house asylum seekers in Perth and Kinross.

“That’s whether it’s group accommodation like a hotel or individual private flats/houses.

“There is no change to the situation in Perth.

“There are two hotels in use in Perth for this purpose and we have had no information or indication that they are looking for another building to house multiple asylum seekers in the area.”

Rachael Wright was approached for comment.