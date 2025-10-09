EXCLUSIVE: Reform UK figures linked to fake Kilgraston School asylum hotel rumours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

EXCLUSIVE: Reform UK figures linked to fake Kilgraston School asylum hotel rumours

A councillor for Nigel Farage's Reform UK shared a petition claiming the former private school would be turned into housing for asylum seekers.

Reform UK councillor Ross Lambie
Reform UK councillor Ross Lambie. Image: Shutterstock
By Alasdair Clark

Reform UK members fuelled a wave of false rumours that Kilgraston School in Perthshire would take in asylum seekers, The Courier can reveal.

Members of Nigel Farage’s party shared a petition calling on authorities to stop the former private school being “turned into migrant accommodation”.

Rachael Wright, a Reform UK member from Auchterarder, first shared the now removed petition on X, formerly known as Twitter, on October 1.

It was then re-posted by South Lanarkshire councillor Ross Lambie, who stood for the party in a recent Holyrood by-election.

A post shared by Reform councillor Ross Lambie about the petition. Image: X

He said there was “worrying news of a huge new facility in Perthshire for bogus channel migrants”.

Perth and Kinross Council and new owner Lumara Capital have since denied the speculation – which has been widely criticised.

Syed Eitizaz, who runs the company alongside Ahmed Zohaib, rejected the claims as “entirely unfounded and wholly inaccurate”.

Developer ‘never considered’ application to convert Kilgraston School to asylum accommodation

In a statement, the developer said: “As private investors, we purchased the Kilgraston School estate with the sole purpose of making its unique and historic facilities available for sustainable commercial and residential use by the local and wider community.”

It added: “At no time have we made, or considered making, an application to the government or to any organisation to convert the site for asylum accommodation.”

But Reform UK is attempting to take credit, saying it raised concerns after being contacted by a “whistleblower”.

A spokesman said: “We are delighted that our expedient intervention has given the new owners of the Kilgraston School pause for thought and we will be monitoring the future of the property closely.”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. Image: PA
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. Image: PA

The party has provided no independent corroboration of this, and a spokeswoman for Lumara Capital said this use had “never been a consideration”.

Reform UK did not respond to a question asking if the party locally or nationally would distance itself from its members spreading false information.

A source critical of Mr Farage said: “Reform UK want to take credit for stopping something that was never going to happen but caused real concern in the community.

“This is the gutter politics of Nigel Farage, It is clear they are only interested in sowing division.”

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: “We knew a lot of Reform candidates believe in the fantasy of independence.

“Now we know a lot of Reform candidates believe in fantasy whistleblowers. It seems like they’re making this up to hide their mistake.”

Kilgraston School near Bridge of Earn.
The new owners of Kilgraston School near Bridge of Earn have revealed their plans for the future of the building. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The former private school near Bridge of Earn shut down in August 2024 with debts of more than £900,000.

We revealed previously how the site had been purchased for £1.73 million, potentially as a site for housing and leisure.

Perth has two hotels being used to house asylum seekers.

A spokesman for the local authority says it will be informed of any expansion plans.

He said: “To be clear, the current procedures with the Home Office are that the council will be informed of any new property being used to house asylum seekers in Perth and Kinross.

“That’s whether it’s group accommodation like a hotel or individual private flats/houses.

“There is no change to the situation in Perth.

“There are two hotels in use in Perth for this purpose and we have had no information or indication that they are looking for another building to house multiple asylum seekers in the area.”

Rachael Wright was approached for comment.

Conversation