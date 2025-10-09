SNP government told to ‘pull finger out’ over Rosyth-Europe ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP government told to ‘pull finger out’ over Rosyth-Europe ferry

The campaign to establish a direct passenger and freight line from Fife to France has been tied up in months of "red-tape wrangling".

By Alasdair Clark
Rosyth Ferry
It is hoped the ferry link could be restarted by Spring next year. Image: DC Thomson

Delays to restarting the Rosyth-Europe ferry link are being blamed on a “lazy approach” from the Scottish Government.

Dunfermline and Dollar Labour MP Graeme Downie hit out as he battles to get the ferry link re-established in a race against time by Spring 2026.

He accuses SNP ministers of “sitting on their hands” despite claims one of the last barriers was removed due to the UK’s fresh deal with the EU.

And the frustrations were echoed on Thursday morning at Holyrood where the government was warned Scotland could lose a major opportunity.

It was hoped the new EU agreement would help overcome one of the last remaining obstacles – the requirement for a new Border Control Post to be built in Rosyth at significant cost.

SNP government have ‘failed to act’.

Mr Downie believes there is a simple temporary solution to get around UK-EU rules and finally give ferry operator DFDS the confidence to green-light a full passenger and freight service between the Fife town and Dunkirk, France – years after the last link was ditched.

This would involve a small number of freight lorries undergoing checks in Grangemouth, around 20 miles from Rosyth.

This workaround lies in the power of the Scottish Government – which is responsible for designating Border Control Posts.

Dunfermline and Dollar MP Graeme Downie is frustrated at the lack of process. Image: Supplied

Despite protracted negotiations, Mr Downie says the Holyrood administration has “failed to act”.

He told The Courier: “The SNP talk a good game about trade links with Europe but the truth is, they have been dragging their feet on actions they need to take in order to bring back a ferry between Rosyth and mainland Europe, putting this economic boon for Fife at real risk.

“While the UK Government’s trade deal with the EU will remove the need for a local Border Control Post at Rosyth, the SNP Scottish Government has dithered on granting the interim permissions.

“Additionally the SNP have repeatedly failed to confirm the future of their Waterborne Freight Grant (WFG) designed to help take freight off the roads and onto the waterways which would surely improve the viability and long-term sustainability of a passenger and freight service from Rosyth.”

‘Time for SNP to act constructively’

Despite having the power to act, Mr Downie says the government has “sat on their hands”.

He added: “This dithering is costing the local economy. Every day of delay is a missed opportunity for Fife and for Scotland.

“The Scottish Government needs to pull the finger out and act, stop stalling unnecessarily and for once, do what’s right for the country.”

Green MSP Mark Ruskell. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Green MSP Mark Ruskell, who has long-campaigned to re-establish the ferry link, used a question in Holyrood on Thursday to ask for an update.

Scottish Government connectivity minister Jim Fairlie appeared to rule out a temporary work around and insisted full agreement on the UK-EU deal would have to be reached before a solution to the border control issue can be implemented.

But Mr Ruskell warned: “Time is ticking away. We will lose this ferry, we will lose this direct connection to Europe.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We’ve always made clear our support for the development of Scotland’s ports and the potential for new direct freight and passenger ferry services linking Scotland to Europe.

“We will continue to engage with port operators and others to explore how that might be delivered so that Scottish exporters have more direct routes to market.”

But she said the government “cannot subsidise routes in ways which would be anti-competitive beyond considering the availability of limited grant funding opportunities for freight initiatives”.

She added: “We are liaising with DFDS on possible Waterborne Freight Grant funding and shall work with the company to enable the process to be completed as quickly as possible.”

