EXCLUSIVE: UK Government considers cash for Rosyth ferry port upgrades

The Labour government could help fund upgrades at the Port of Rosyth as campaigners and politicians push to ensure the link to Europe can resume in spring 2026.

By Alasdair Clark & Andy Philip
A restored Rosyth passenger ferry is hoped to boost the economy.
The UK Government is considering how to fund upgrades at the Port of Rosyth in a bid to help reinstate a ferry link with Europe early next year.

It’s understood progress is being made to secure the necessary cash to allow the return of a passenger and freight ferry service between the Fife port and Dunkirk in France.

The move follows meetings in London with local MP Graeme Downie and government figures including economic transformation minister Blair McDougall.

Meanwhile, Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander told The Courier he was being pressed to back the sea ferry plan “10 minutes” after taking on the senior UK Government role last month.

“We’re clearing a path for this vital route,” he said, noting there are talks going on to work around border and customs rules caused by Brexit.

Mr Downie, the Labour MP for Dunfermline and Dollar, has been working with both governments in London and Edinburgh alongside potential operator DFDS.

The proposal to reinstate the ferry was spearheaded by Scottish businessman Derek Sloan, of Ptarmigan Shipping.

Graeme Downie UK Government meeting over Rosyth Ferry.
Dunfermline MP Graeme Downie with UK Government minister Blair McDougall. Image: Supplied

It is estimated the direct ferry link would initially carry 51,000 passengers a year, eventually rising to 79,000, bringing an additional £11.5m of spend to the Scottish economy.

On freight, it is estimated the route would begin by carrying 22,000 freight units per year, taking 8.2 million kilometres of freight traffic off UK roads.

However, two stumbling blocks remain: Funding for the infrastructure upgrades in Rosyth and a technical issue over the location of a border control post.

Simple solution to border complication

Mr Downie believes there is a simple solution to the second border control issue – allowing a small number of lorries to get round UK-EU rules and undergo agriculture and food checks at Grangemouth, around 20 miles from Rosyth.

This would only have to be in place until the UK Government’s new deal with the European Union comes into force.

But the Scottish Government – which is responsible for designation BCPs – has been accused of putting the likelihood of the ferry link restarting at risk.

The previous Superfast ferry from Rosyth to Zeebrugge making it’s last voyage from the Fife port.

On Thursday, SNP connectivity minister Jim Fairlie appeared to rule out a temporary work around and insisted full agreement on the UK-EU deal would have to be reached before a solution to the border control issue can be implemented.

Assuming the border obstacle is overcome, Mr Downie said: “The final barrier to the return of the service is the need for improved and upgraded infrastructure at the Port of Rosyth itself.

“I have had ongoing discussions for a number of months with the Scotland Office and Department of Business and Trade, along with local partners Forth Ports, Fife Council, Forth Green Freeport and DFDS to identify exactly what might be needed, the total cost and how that can be met together.

“Meeting with the minister today is the next step in making the case to the UK Government for their support to identify and secure the necessary funding.”

Read more about the ferry route campaign.

