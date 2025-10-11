Dundee & Angus College: SNP told to set out what cuts principal should make

The SNP Government’s colleges chief is being told to “front up” and set out which cuts he thinks Dundee and Angus College should make as it attempts to plug a £2.5 million budget gap.

Principal Simon Hewitt has already set out a series of cost-saving proposals that will see jobs axed and the number of courses on offer reduced.

But Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra says that after ignoring warnings about college finances, new SNP colleges minister Ben MacPherson needs to have a go at explaining how the gap can be closed.

A recent public finances report set out how the Scottish sector has experienced a 20% real-terms cut in funding over the past five years. It also revealed the college workforce across the country reduced by more than 7% in 2023-24 as savings were sought.

Colleges like Dundee being ‘strangled’

Mr Hewitt told The Courier that colleges like his are being “strangled” by funding cuts, with the situation “reaching breaking point”.

In a direct challenge to the SNP government, Mr Marra said: “The new SNP minister should front up and tell local people where he thinks cuts at our college should be made.

“It was his SNP Government that turned our colleges into public bodies, for which he is responsible, and then through massive budget cuts they took them to the brink.

The proposed cuts at D&A College include:

Ending part-time National Qualifications delivery by 2026-27

Reducing some January-start programmes across multiple subject areas

Finishing dance provision, while retaining acting/performance

Withdrawing from Saltire Centre in Arbroath, discontinuing further education sport provision there and moving to Gardyne.

A Scottish Government spokesman said Dundee and Angus College had received a 2.84% increase in its teaching budget.

He added: “The Scottish Government recognises the vital role that colleges play in education and the economy.

“Ministers recognise a number of high-level pressures facing the sector, and the recent report from Audit Scotland.

“Ministers will work closely and collaboratively with colleges to ensure a successful and sustainable future. Specific operational decisions on resourcing and staffing are a matter for Scotland’s colleges themselves.”

Analysis: Education is turning into a major election headache as SNP faithful gather for conference

By Alasdair Clark

With a clear and consistent poll lead, First Minister John Swinney has reasons to be cheerful as he gathers in Aberdeen this weekend for the SNP’s annual conference.

It will be a rallying point as the campaign for the Scottish Parliament elections next year. But the party will be aware there are also reasons to be concerned. Education might be near the top of that list, alongside the NHS.

The crisis at Dundee University, and now the financial challenges at Dundee and Angus College, prove this is a wider problem. Similar stories from other institutions across the country are now all too common.

The risk to the SNP is that this faltering in the education system – so crucial not just for young people’s futures but the wider success of the economy – causes those vital swing voters to think twice.

Party insiders admit the election will be won by the SNP if they convince those voters who aren’t hostile to Labour that it’s better to stick with the SNP.

If John Swinney is to achieve his goal of a majority, they will have to show they can start to get a grip of the clear challenges facing the country.