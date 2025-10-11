Dundee & Angus College: SNP told to set out what cuts principal should make

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee & Angus College: SNP told to set out what cuts principal should make

College principal Simon Hewitt has set out a series of cost-saving proposals that could see jobs axed and courses cut.

By Alasdair Clark
Dundee and Angus College
The college is being forced to make cuts to balance its budget. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.

The SNP Government’s colleges chief is being told to “front up” and set out which cuts he thinks Dundee and Angus College should make as it attempts to plug a £2.5 million budget gap.

Principal Simon Hewitt has already set out a series of cost-saving proposals that will see jobs axed and the number of courses on offer reduced.

But Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra says that after ignoring warnings about college finances, new SNP colleges minister Ben MacPherson needs to have a go at explaining how the gap can be closed.

A recent public finances report set out how the Scottish sector has experienced a 20% real-terms cut in funding over the past five years. It also revealed the college workforce across the country reduced by more than 7% in 2023-24 as savings were sought.

Colleges like Dundee being ‘strangled’

Mr Hewitt told The Courier that colleges like his are being “strangled” by funding cuts, with the situation “reaching breaking point”.

In a direct challenge to the SNP government, Mr Marra said: “The new SNP minister should front up and tell local people where he thinks cuts at our college should be made.

“It was his SNP Government that turned our colleges into public bodies, for which he is responsible, and then through massive budget cuts they took them to the brink.

SNP college minister Ben MacPherson
Newly appointed colleges minister Ben MacPherson. Image: PA

The proposed cuts at D&A College include:

  • Ending part-time National Qualifications delivery by 2026-27
  • Reducing some January-start programmes across multiple subject areas
  • Finishing dance provision, while retaining acting/performance
  • Withdrawing from Saltire Centre in Arbroath, discontinuing further education sport provision there and moving to Gardyne.

A Scottish Government spokesman said Dundee and Angus College had received a 2.84% increase in its teaching budget.

He added: “The Scottish Government recognises the vital role that colleges play in education and the economy.

“Ministers recognise a number of high-level pressures facing the sector, and the recent report from Audit Scotland.

“Ministers will work closely and collaboratively with colleges to ensure a successful and sustainable future. Specific operational decisions on resourcing and staffing are a matter for Scotland’s colleges themselves.”

First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney
Could challenges across education pose an election challenge? Image: PA

Analysis: Education is turning into a major election headache as SNP faithful gather for conference

By Alasdair Clark

With a clear and consistent poll lead, First Minister John Swinney has reasons to be cheerful as he gathers in Aberdeen this weekend for the SNP’s annual conference.

It will be a rallying point as the campaign for the Scottish Parliament elections next year. But the party will be aware there are also reasons to be concerned. Education might be near the top of that list, alongside the NHS.

The crisis at Dundee University, and now the financial challenges at Dundee and Angus College, prove this is a wider problem. Similar stories from other institutions across the country are now all too common.

The risk to the SNP is that this faltering in the education system – so crucial not just for young people’s futures but the wider success of the economy – causes those vital swing voters to think twice.

Party insiders admit the election will be won by the SNP if they convince those voters who aren’t hostile to Labour that it’s better to stick with the SNP.

If John Swinney is to achieve his goal of a majority, they will have to show they can start to get a grip of the clear challenges facing the country.

