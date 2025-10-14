NHS Fife trans tribunal panel expected to start debating verdict for Sandie Peggie case today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Fife trans tribunal panel expected to start debating verdict for Sandie Peggie case today

Judge Sandy Kemp and his team are scheduled to reconvene for four days over the next week as they move closer to reaching a decision over the controversial row.

By Justin Bowie
Sandie Peggie NHS Fife
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

The NHS Fife trans tribunal panel is expected to meet for four days from today over the next week as they start deliberating over a verdict for the long-running case.

Kirkcaldy hospital nurse Sandie Peggie is suing the health board and trans doctor Beth Upton over a changing room row which led to her suspension.

Now judge Sandy Kemp – who presided over the employment hearing – must decide whether to rule in her favour as he heads up a three-person panel.

Why is Sandie Peggie suing?

Victoria Hospital A&E nurse Ms Peggie complained to trans medic Dr Upton about the two sharing a female locker room on Christmas Eve in 2023.

Dr Upton complained to bosses about the altercation and Ms Peggie was penalised as a result.

The nurse alleges NHS Fife and Dr Upton breached the 2010 Equality Act and says she was unfairly treated as a woman.

What will the panel have to rule on?

The tribunal sparked international headlines and became a flashpoint controversy in the row over trans rights and women’s rights.

But Mr Kemp and his panel will ignore the noise surrounding the case as they rule on some very specific points.

First, they will have to pore over evidence to decide whether Ms Peggie was discriminated against on the basis of her sex.

Dr Beth Upton at the NHS Fife tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

They will have to assess whether the Kirkcaldy nurse was sexually harassed by Dr Upton due to the medic’s presence in the women’s changing area.

And the panel will also judge on whether Ms Peggie was subjected to “victimisation” – in effect whether she was punished by NHS Fife for raising concerns.

Mr Kemp and his panel will meet for three days from October 14, and will then reconvene for a further day on October 20.

What has happened so far?

An initial two weeks of hearings were held in February this year.

Ms Peggie and Dr Upton both told their own sides of the story.

The tribunal then took a five-month break and returned in July as key NHS Fife staff gave evidence.

The lawyers for each side then returned at the start of September to put their final arguments to the judge.

But the case was thrown into further chaos as NHS Fife’s legal team made a bid to amend its defence.

Jane Russell KC, lawyer for NHS Fife and Dr Beth Upton. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Two weeks ago Mr Kemp blasted the health board’s “negligent” defence – despite making a key ruling in its favour.

Meanwhile, earlier this month NHS Fife issued a new directive saying staff should use toilets based on their biological sex.

What happens next?

Mr Kemp and his team will not announce their decision straight away.

Instead it is not likely a verdict will be announced until sometime in November.

Even that may not be the end of the case – since either side could appeal if unhappy with the ruling.

Ms Peggie has also revealed her intentions to launch a second legal action against NHS Fife, focusing on senior managers who opposed her suspension being lifted.

