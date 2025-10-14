NHS Fife trans tribunal panel expected to start debating verdict for Sandie Peggie case today

The NHS Fife trans tribunal panel is expected to meet for four days from today over the next week as they start deliberating over a verdict for the long-running case.

Kirkcaldy hospital nurse Sandie Peggie is suing the health board and trans doctor Beth Upton over a changing room row which led to her suspension.

Now judge Sandy Kemp – who presided over the employment hearing – must decide whether to rule in her favour as he heads up a three-person panel.

Why is Sandie Peggie suing?

Victoria Hospital A&E nurse Ms Peggie complained to trans medic Dr Upton about the two sharing a female locker room on Christmas Eve in 2023.

Dr Upton complained to bosses about the altercation and Ms Peggie was penalised as a result.

The nurse alleges NHS Fife and Dr Upton breached the 2010 Equality Act and says she was unfairly treated as a woman.

What will the panel have to rule on?

The tribunal sparked international headlines and became a flashpoint controversy in the row over trans rights and women’s rights.

But Mr Kemp and his panel will ignore the noise surrounding the case as they rule on some very specific points.

First, they will have to pore over evidence to decide whether Ms Peggie was discriminated against on the basis of her sex.

They will have to assess whether the Kirkcaldy nurse was sexually harassed by Dr Upton due to the medic’s presence in the women’s changing area.

And the panel will also judge on whether Ms Peggie was subjected to “victimisation” – in effect whether she was punished by NHS Fife for raising concerns.

Mr Kemp and his panel will meet for three days from October 14, and will then reconvene for a further day on October 20.

What has happened so far?

An initial two weeks of hearings were held in February this year.

Ms Peggie and Dr Upton both told their own sides of the story.

The tribunal then took a five-month break and returned in July as key NHS Fife staff gave evidence.

The lawyers for each side then returned at the start of September to put their final arguments to the judge.

But the case was thrown into further chaos as NHS Fife’s legal team made a bid to amend its defence.

Two weeks ago Mr Kemp blasted the health board’s “negligent” defence – despite making a key ruling in its favour.

Meanwhile, earlier this month NHS Fife issued a new directive saying staff should use toilets based on their biological sex.

What happens next?

Mr Kemp and his team will not announce their decision straight away.

Instead it is not likely a verdict will be announced until sometime in November.

Even that may not be the end of the case – since either side could appeal if unhappy with the ruling.

Ms Peggie has also revealed her intentions to launch a second legal action against NHS Fife, focusing on senior managers who opposed her suspension being lifted.